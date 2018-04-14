PSN Flash Sale ends 4/16 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

Cross Buy
Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off
Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 - 60% Off
Darkest Dungeon - The Crimson Court - $7.49 - 60% Off
Darkest Dungeon - The Shieldbreaker - $2.99 - 60% Off
Dead Nation - $2.39 - 70% Off
PSVR Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off
Home: A Unique Horror Adventure - $1.99 - 60% Off
Plague Road - $1.99 - 90% Off
Whispering Willows Game and Theme - $3.74 - 70% Off
PS4
101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off
2Dark - $5.99 - 80% Off
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - $2.99 - 80% Off
Alien: Isolation - $8.99 - 70% Off
Alien: Isolation The Collection - $11.99 - 70% Off
Amnesia: Collection - $8.99 - 70% Off
Among the Sleep - $5.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Arizona Sunshine - $15.99 - 60% Off
Asemblance - $0.79 - 90% Off
BioShock: The Collection - $19.79 - 67% Off
Blue Estate: The Game - $3.24 - 75% Off
Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off
The Bunker - $5.99 - 70% Off
Carmageddon: Max Damage - $4.99 - 75% Off
The Count Lucanor - $5.99 - 60% Off
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off
Daylight - $2.99 - 70% Off
Dead Alliance - $15.99 - 60% Off
Dead Island Definitive Collection - $13.99 - 65% Off
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off
Deadlight: Director’s Cut - $5.99 - 60% Off
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess - $19.99 - 60% Off
Detention - $5.19 - 60% Off
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek - $3.74 - 75% Off
The Escapists: The Walking Dead - $4.99 - 75% Off
The Evil Within Digital Bundle - $11.99 - 60% Off
The Evil Within 2 - $29.99 - 50% Off
Gun, Gore and Cannoli - $3.99 - 60% Off
PSVR The Inpatient - $15.99 - 60% Off
Inside - $7.99 - 60% Off
PSVR The Invisible Hours - $11.99 - 60% Off
Iron Crypticle - $3.99 - 60% Off
Killing Floor 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off
The Last of Us Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone - $3.99 - 60% Off - Don’t buy if you have TLoU Remastered
Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition - $6.89 - 70% Off
Lichdom: Battlemage - $11.99 - 60% Off
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off
Limbo - $1.99 - 80% Off
Limbo & Inside - $8.99 - 70% Off
Mordheim: City of the Damned - $9.99 - 75% Off
Murdered: Soul Suspect - $3.99 - 80% Off
My Night Job - $2.39 - 70% Off
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart - $3.74 - 75% Off
Nights of Azure - $23.99 - 60% Off
Outlast - $5.99 - 70% Off
Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $8.69 - 70% Off
Outlast - Whistleblower - $2.69 - 70% Off
Outlast 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil - $5.87 - 75% Off
Oxenfree - $4.99 - 75% Off
Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme - $5.49 - 75% Off
Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars - $5.99 - 75% Off
The Park - $3.89 - 70% Off
Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off
Prey - $19.99 - 50% Off
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off
School Girl/Zombie Hunter - $15.99 - 60% Off
Sheltered - $3.74 - 75% Off
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter - $17.49 - 65% Off
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter - Costume Pack - $1.04 - 65% Off
Soma - $8.99 - 70% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off
Styx: Shards of Darkness - $12.49 - 75% Off
Tharsis - $3.74 - 75% Off
The Town of Light - $7.99 - 60% Off
Until Dawn - $5.99 - 70% Off
White Noise 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $19.99 - 60% Off
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - $15.99 - 60% Off
Zombi - $7.99 - 60% Off
Zombie Army Trilogy - $14.99 - 70% Off
PS3
Alice: Madness Returns - $4.99 - 75% Off
Alien Breed Trilogy - $5.74 - 75% Off
Alien: Isolation - $8.99 - 70% Off
BioShock - $3.99 - 60% Off
BioShock 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off
BioShock Infinite - $5.99 - 70% Off
BloodRayne - $3.49 - 65% Off
BloodRayne 2 - $3.49 - 65% Off
Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off
Castlevania: Lament of Innocence - $3.49 - 65% Off
Contrast - $2.49 - 75% Off
The Darkness II - $7.99 - 80% Off
Dead Island Franchise Pack - $8.99 - 70% Off
Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off
Dead Island Riptide - $4.49 - 70% Off
Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 80% Off
Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut Ultimate Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off
Dead Space Ultimate Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off
Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off
Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off
Escape Dead Island - $4.49 - 70% Off
Fatal Frame - $3.49 - 65% Off
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly - $3.49 - 65% Off
Fatal Frame III: The Tormented - $3.49 - 65% Off
Final Exam - $2.49 - 75% Off
Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit - $5.99 - 60% Off
The House of the Dead III - $2.79 - 60% Off
The House of the Dead 4 Game - $3.99 - 60% Off
I Am Alive - $5.99 - 60% Off
Murdered: Soul Suspect - $1.49 - 90% Off
Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $1.99 - 90% Off
The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief - $4.49 - 85% Off
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off
Siren - $3.49 - 65% Off
Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12 - $6.99 - 65% Off
Syberia - $3.74 - 75% Off
Yakuza: Dead Souls - $7.99 - 60% Off
Vita
A Rose in the Twilight - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Count Lucanor - $5.99 - 60% Off
htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary - $3.99 - 60% Off
Mary Skelter: Nightmares - $11.99 - 70% Off
MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune vs Zombies - $11.99 - 60% Off
Murasaki Baby - $4.49 - 70% Off
Resident Evil Revelations - $11.99 - 60% Off
Severed - $4.49 - 70% Off
Trillion: God of Destruction - $5.99 - 80% Off
Yomawari: Night Alone - $7.99 - 60% Off
Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary - $11.99 - 60% Off
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $15.99 - 60% Off
PS1
Castlevania Chronicles - $2.39 - 60% Off
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $3.49 - 65% Off
Resident Evil 2 - $2.09 - 65% Off
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $1.79 - 70% Off
Silent Hill - $2.39 - 60% Off