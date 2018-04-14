Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

The gang talks God of War hype, the next Splinter Cell game, Billy Mitchell’s future, Far Cry 5, and so much more!

PSN Flash Sale ends 4/16 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 12:01 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 12:01 PM

Sale Page

 

Cross Buy

 

:ps4: :vita: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :vita: Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Darkest Dungeon - The Crimson Court - $7.49 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Darkest Dungeon - The Shieldbreaker - $2.99 - 60% Off

:ps3: :vita: Dead Nation - $2.39 - 70% Off

PSVR :ps4: :vita: Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Home: A Unique Horror Adventure - $1.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Plague Road - $1.99 - 90% Off

:ps4: :vita: Whispering Willows Game and Theme - $3.74 - 70% Off

 

PS4

 

101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off

2Dark - $5.99 - 80% Off

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - $2.99 - 80% Off

Alien: Isolation - $8.99 - 70% Off

Alien: Isolation The Collection - $11.99 - 70% Off

Amnesia: Collection - $8.99 - 70% Off

Among the Sleep - $5.99 - 60% Off

PSVR Arizona Sunshine - $15.99 - 60% Off

Asemblance - $0.79 - 90% Off

BioShock: The Collection - $19.79 - 67% Off

Blue Estate: The Game - $3.24 - 75% Off

Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Bunker - $5.99 - 70% Off

Carmageddon: Max Damage - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Count Lucanor - $5.99 - 60% Off

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off

Daylight - $2.99 - 70% Off

Dead Alliance - $15.99 - 60% Off

Dead Island Definitive Collection - $13.99 - 65% Off

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off

Deadlight: Director’s Cut - $5.99 - 60% Off

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess - $19.99 - 60% Off

Detention - $5.19 - 60% Off

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek - $3.74 - 75% Off

The Escapists: The Walking Dead - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Evil Within Digital Bundle - $11.99 - 60% Off

The Evil Within 2 - $29.99 - 50% Off

Gun, Gore and Cannoli - $3.99 - 60% Off

PSVR The Inpatient - $15.99 - 60% Off

Inside - $7.99 - 60% Off

PSVR The Invisible Hours - $11.99 - 60% Off

Iron Crypticle - $3.99 - 60% Off

Killing Floor 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off

The Last of Us Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off

The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone - $3.99 - 60% Off - Don’t buy if you have TLoU Remastered

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition - $6.89 - 70% Off

Lichdom: Battlemage - $11.99 - 60% Off

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off

Limbo - $1.99 - 80% Off

Limbo & Inside - $8.99 - 70% Off

Mordheim: City of the Damned - $9.99 - 75% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect - $3.99 - 80% Off

My Night Job - $2.39 - 70% Off

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart - $3.74 - 75% Off

Nights of Azure - $23.99 - 60% Off

Outlast - $5.99 - 70% Off

Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $8.69 - 70% Off

Outlast - Whistleblower - $2.69 - 70% Off

Outlast 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil - $5.87 - 75% Off

Oxenfree - $4.99 - 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme - $5.49 - 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars - $5.99 - 75% Off

The Park - $3.89 - 70% Off

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off

Prey - $19.99 - 50% Off

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off

School Girl/Zombie Hunter - $15.99 - 60% Off

Sheltered - $3.74 - 75% Off

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter - $17.49 - 65% Off

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter - Costume Pack - $1.04 - 65% Off

Soma - $8.99 - 70% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $12.49 - 75% Off

Tharsis - $3.74 - 75% Off

The Town of Light - $7.99 - 60% Off

Until Dawn - $5.99 - 70% Off

White Noise 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $19.99 - 60% Off

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - $15.99 - 60% Off

Zombi - $7.99 - 60% Off

Zombie Army Trilogy - $14.99 - 70% Off

 

PS3

 

Alice: Madness Returns - $4.99 - 75% Off

Alien Breed Trilogy - $5.74 - 75% Off

Alien: Isolation - $8.99 - 70% Off

BioShock - $3.99 - 60% Off

BioShock 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off

BioShock Infinite - $5.99 - 70% Off

BloodRayne - $3.49 - 65% Off

BloodRayne 2 - $3.49 - 65% Off

Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence - $3.49 - 65% Off

Contrast - $2.49 - 75% Off

The Darkness II - $7.99 - 80% Off

Dead Island Franchise Pack - $8.99 - 70% Off

Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide - $4.49 - 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 80% Off

Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut Ultimate Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off

Dead Space Ultimate Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off

Escape Dead Island - $4.49 - 70% Off

Fatal Frame - $3.49 - 65% Off

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly - $3.49 - 65% Off

Fatal Frame III: The Tormented - $3.49 - 65% Off

Final Exam - $2.49 - 75% Off

Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit - $5.99 - 60% Off

The House of the Dead III - $2.79 - 60% Off

The House of the Dead 4 Game - $3.99 - 60% Off

I Am Alive - $5.99 - 60% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect - $1.49 - 90% Off

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $1.99 - 90% Off

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief - $4.49 - 85% Off

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off

Siren - $3.49 - 65% Off

Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12 - $6.99 - 65% Off

Syberia - $3.74 - 75% Off

Yakuza: Dead Souls - $7.99 - 60% Off

 

Vita

 

A Rose in the Twilight - $7.99 - 60% Off

The Count Lucanor - $5.99 - 60% Off

htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary - $3.99 - 60% Off

Mary Skelter: Nightmares - $11.99 - 70% Off

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune vs Zombies - $11.99 - 60% Off

Murasaki Baby - $4.49 - 70% Off

Resident Evil Revelations - $11.99 - 60% Off

Severed - $4.49 - 70% Off

Trillion: God of Destruction - $5.99 - 80% Off

Yomawari: Night Alone - $7.99 - 60% Off

Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary - $11.99 - 60% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $15.99 - 60% Off

 

PS1

 

Castlevania Chronicles - $2.39 - 60% Off

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $3.49 - 65% Off

Resident Evil 2 - $2.09 - 65% Off

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $1.79 - 70% Off

Silent Hill - $2.39 - 60% Off


#2 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 12:18 PM

Might be worth noting that The Invisible Hours will get an update to allow non-VR users to play on 4/24. I bought it specifically because of this.

#3 Woocls  

Woocls

Posted Today, 12:35 PM

Easter sale is finally here!!!

#4 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:43 PM

Thanks for the heads up on TLoU standalone. I got the Remastered game last time it was on sale, and was thinking I should get this to play afterward.

#5 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Anybody has one of those 20% off codes no needing to use? Idk what happened with the far cry one, it disappeared from my live rewards list :/


#6 kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Thanks for the heads up on TLoU standalone. I got the Remastered game last time it was on sale, and was thinking I should get this to play afterward.


The standalone is included with the remastered game. See Frisky’s note under the listing!

#7 Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Did I miss six and a half months somewhere, is it Halloween already?

You couldn't help noting with every breath that thousands of other people were very close to you and nearly all of them had armpits.

#8 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

The standalone is included with the remastered game. 

Can anyone who buys this today confirm if this is true?


b6g1NUv.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#9 nflsonic  

nflsonic

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Anybody has one of those 20% off codes no needing to use? Idk what happened with the far cry one, it disappeared from my live rewards list :/

Sadly it looks like all the codes are already claimed. Wish I had know it would have been a race to use those limited available codes.

 

If you go to your profile on the live.playstation.com site, you can select the tab for Rewards and see the message that follows for the Far Cray 20% code "This Quest has ended. All voucher codes have been claimed. Thanks for playing!"

 

Very disappointing but I won't lose any sleep over it.


Currently Playing:
:ps4: Horizon: Zero Dawn, Doom |  :xb1: : Forza Horizon 3 |  :pc:: PUBG, Cities: Skylines | :3ds:: None | :switch: Splatoon 2

#10 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Did I miss six and a half months somewhere, is it Halloween already?

friday the 13th is as good of a reason as any to put horror games on sale


#11 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Sadly it looks like all the codes are already claimed. Wish I had know it would have been a race to use those limited available codes.

 

If you go to your profile on the live.playstation.com site, you can select the tab for Rewards and see the message that follows for the Far Cray 20% code "This Quest has ended. All voucher codes have been claimed. Thanks for playing!"

 

Very disappointing but I won't lose any sleep over it.

The Reward option keeps a  History of all goodies you've earned.

I still can see the MLB one, even when I already redeemed, but for Far cry I only find the avatars, but no the 20% one, like I never claimed it.

Argh, it seems that I'll just have to wait for gow next week live rewards, I wanted that extra discount for current flash sale.


#12 Werdz  

Werdz

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

The Reward option keeps a  History of all goodies you've earned.

I still can see the MLB one, even when I already redeemed, but for Far cry I only find the avatars, but no the 20% one, like I never claimed it.

Argh, it seems that I'll just have to wait for gow next week live rewards, I wanted that extra discount for current flash sale.

Strange, when I click the Far Cry 20% reward it shows my code there.


