CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 6/3-6/9

By Tyrok, Today, 06:30 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1862 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Vampyr $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Onrush $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset $39.99
  • :ps4: :switch: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle $49.99
  • :ps4: Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $29.99
  • :switch: Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $39.99
  • :switch: Legend of Kay Anniversary $29.99
  • :switch: Happy Birthdays $39.99
  • :ps4: Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi $59.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :switch: Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido $49.99
  • :3ds: Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido $39.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition $39.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: UFC 3 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 18 $24.99 Save $15
  • :switch: Fire Emblem Warriors $49.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • SNES Classic Edition $79.99
  • Save $500 with the purchase of an Xbox One X and a Samsung 75" Q Series TV
  • Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • 20% off select Nintendo Collectibles

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Death Wish $19.99
  • The Hurricane Heist $16.99 Save $3
  • Gringo $19.99 Save $3
  • A Wrinkle in Time $22.99 Save $2
  • A Wrinkle in Time Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • A Wrinkle in Time 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Peter Pan - Signature Collection $22.99 Save $2
  • Peter Pan - Signature Collection Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • The Incredibles 4K $29.99
  • The Incredibles 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Game of Thrones: Season One 4K $44.99 Save $8

#2 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   157 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

I take it this is the pre-E3 lull since once again there's nothing to get unless you like half a fighting game.


#3 Keen314   CAGsiversary! CAGiversary!   971 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Keen314

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Fuck, 4K GoT is gonna get me to rebuy.

#4 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1268 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Any Vampyr hype?

#5 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5308 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

 

  • Save $500 with the purchase of an Xbox One X and a Samsung 75" Q Series TV
  • Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console

It would be nice if you could stack all 3 of these together.


#6 Chaosgamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Chaosgamer

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

Any Vampyr hype?

Oh yea! preordered this awhile ago and so excited to play this!!!


#7 S31Ender   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   73 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

S31Ender

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

Shaq-Fu !!

Let the emoticons commence!

#8 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Sushi Striker!

#9 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3699 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Thx Tyrok!


#10 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13314 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

So many overpriced SB's these days. . . : \


#11 serj  

serj

Posted Today, 08:59 PM

It would be nice if you could stack all 3 of these together.

I'm not entirely sure you can't.

EDIT:

Actually, I'm going to go ahead and say that not only can you probably stack these just fine, even if you can't, any manager that decided to not honor all three deals would be throwing away at least $2000 in revenue and somewhere in the realm of $1500 of straight net profit into the trash over a $60 controller. You can do this. I believe in you.


#12 Chief Keef   GBE 3hunna CAGiversary!   1366 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Chief Keef

Posted Today, 09:02 PM

You get a $10 gift card with preorder of Vampyr?

#13 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2472 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 09:05 PM

Debating on going out and buying a second copy of SF 30th Anniversary for the PS4 lol


