Target. 2ds XL Orange white clearance $74.98 YMMV

By BentoBox, Today, 09:59 PM

#1 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Today, 09:59 PM

Hi,
Long time lurker, first time poster. I found the orange and white 2ds Xl on clearance at Target for 74.98 At the Target in Niagara Falls NY.

Had to wait 2 days before I could post this.

#2 KeepItLoki  

KeepItLoki

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

afaik it’s been clearanced at a handful stores the last few months

#3 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

Brickseek is showing full price for me

#4 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

At work now, trying to get 3 post so I can add the pic proof

#5 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

3rd post

#6 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

20180612_060501.jpg

#7 MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

This has actually been posted in the Target clearance thread for a while.  Here's the Brickseek link for those that are interested:

https://brickseek.co...sku=207-01-7002

 

I'm actually down in the WNY southtowns.  It's still $150 everywhere else in the area.  Niagara Falls is the only one here that has it discounted.  I was at the Orchard Park store today and saw it in the case still at MSRP.


#8 sasukekun  

sasukekun

Posted Today, 10:10 PM

All Targets around me are at full price except one with 0 stock (Tukwila, WA) showing $44.98.


Cognitive Dissonance: Wanna join my Call of Duty 4 clan?
Me: Who are you?
Cognitive Dissonance: You ask too many questions. Never mind. You're out.

#9 etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 10:15 PM

What are the odds of success with picking it up at one store and then changing payment at the lower priced store?

#10 Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 10:52 PM

Will pay someone $75 shipped (unless you pay $44.98, then I'll pay $45 shipped.)

#11 ewto16  

ewto16

Posted Today, 11:36 PM

What are the odds of success with picking it up at one store and then changing payment at the lower priced store?


Good as long as it is still in their system. You have to wait at least 24 hours after your purchase though as it is a "high dollar" item. If it isn't in their system, you are screwed when you get there.

#12 ewto16  

ewto16

Posted Today, 11:37 PM

I'd be happy to pay someone a bit on top of the cost of a DS at $45 if you would ship it. If interested PM me.

#13 strikeratt  

strikeratt

Posted Today, 11:42 PM

I just came up to visit the falls on Saturday and visited the store. Even checked for clearance items. Can't believe I missed this by a day :(


Asus P5W DH Deluxe / Core 2 Duo e6550 with Big Typhoon Cooler / Sapphire 3870 2x (the 2 in one) / 2x 2GB OCZ Reaper Memory / Sound Blaster Xtreme Gamer / 20x Lite-ON DVD Burner with Lightscribe / 400GB WD with Windows XP Home / 500 GB WD Green Power with Windows Vista Ultimate 64 bit / 700w OCZ PSU / Razer Diamondback Mouse / Zboard

Posted Image
