Target. 2ds XL Orange white clearance $74.98 YMMV
#1
Posted Today, 09:59 PM
Long time lurker, first time poster. I found the orange and white 2ds Xl on clearance at Target for 74.98 At the Target in Niagara Falls NY.
Had to wait 2 days before I could post this.
#2
Posted Today, 10:02 PM
#3 Daddy CAGiversary! 554 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:03 PM
#4
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
#5
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
#6
Posted Today, 10:08 PM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1803 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:08 PM
This has actually been posted in the Target clearance thread for a while. Here's the Brickseek link for those that are interested:
https://brickseek.co...sku=207-01-7002
I'm actually down in the WNY southtowns. It's still $150 everywhere else in the area. Niagara Falls is the only one here that has it discounted. I was at the Orchard Park store today and saw it in the case still at MSRP.
#8 Cat-Like Typing Detected CAGiversary! 6702 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:10 PM
All Targets around me are at full price except one with 0 stock (Tukwila, WA) showing $44.98.
Cognitive Dissonance: Wanna join my Call of Duty 4 clan?
Me: Who are you?
Cognitive Dissonance: You ask too many questions. Never mind. You're out.
#9 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 4911 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:15 PM
#10 Okay kiddos, prepare to be schooled CAGiversary! 2939 Posts Joined 3.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:52 PM
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 112 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:36 PM
What are the odds of success with picking it up at one store and then changing payment at the lower priced store?
Good as long as it is still in their system. You have to wait at least 24 hours after your purchase though as it is a "high dollar" item. If it isn't in their system, you are screwed when you get there.
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 112 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:37 PM
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1152 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:42 PM
I just came up to visit the falls on Saturday and visited the store. Even checked for clearance items. Can't believe I missed this by a day :(