No mans sky ps4 9.99 at walmart via online

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:23 PM

It is funny you mention that. I waited about 10 minutes for them to get it out of the game case beause 3 workers were gossiping about another worker's schedule and actually asked me to wait till they were done. I had been told before that walmart doesnt price match their own online store anymore, so I wasnt sure if the guy would do it. He did it without me asking though. Walmart really has the most poorly run stores of any business I have ever encountered. They also really have the worst customer service and most unprofessional workers I have ever seen.



Still a good deal if you can stomach the bs though.

