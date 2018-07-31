No mans sky ps4 9.99 at walmart via online
Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:52 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:57 PM
Link for reference: https://www.walmart....501466/50179422
In store pickup only. Shipping not available.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:19 PM
Just picked it up for 9.99 at walmart. Seemed worth it to give it a shot due to the update. Rang up 19.9x but they adjusted price via walmart online.
Thanks! Put in a pick-up order for a few.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:24 PM
Sweet! Thanks for the heads up. Just PMed my BBY order that I was picking up today anyway. Saved an extra 5.30.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:01 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:29 PM
I'm kinda hesitant about ordering anything that's been out very long from Walmart after trying to get a new copy of Dragon Age: Inquisition recently and them sending a used shrink wrapped copy twice.
They're not going to send you anything it's in store pickup only.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:33 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:44 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:20 PM
They probably don't have any available in stores around you.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:22 PM
Sold out now. Showing the price from third party seller.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:38 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:43 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:47 PM
In for one, Thanks OP
Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:54 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:36 PM
Do you need PS+ for it to be “fun”?
The multiplayer components are really not that substantial
Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:50 PM
Been waiting since this morning for Walmart to send me the order ready for pickup email :/
Same...........
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:08 PM
Thanks OP, in4one
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:12 PM
One store finally is ready, I blanket ordered all over after the first two tries cancelled on me because they went out of stock after my order
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:13 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:14 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:23 PM
Still a good deal if you can stomach the bs though.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:33 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:36 PM
fwiw I've seen peopel saying they were able to price match at BB and some even got GCU on top of the PM (not supposed to afaik), might be harder since it's not instock online for shipping now
Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:39 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:12 PM
Same here...been waiting hours, it's amazing how quick they take your cash and how slow the service gets after that.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:21 PM
lol, this. I'm not even sure I'd hit confirm order button yet, when I got a pop up from my bank that Walmart hit me with 10 and change.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:21 PM
Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:41 PM
Same! I don’t know what’s going on. My fear is that by the time someone goes out onto the floor to get a copy for pick up, they are going to be sold out.
Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:50 PM
Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:04 AM
I'm afraid of the same thing, but BrickSeek says the store I ordered from has 20 copies so we'll see