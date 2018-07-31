Jump to content

CAGcast #556: It's a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

2 votes

No mans sky ps4 9.99 at walmart via online

By erikjo, Jul 31 2018 04:52 PM

#1 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:52 PM

Just picked it up for 9.99 at walmart. Seemed worth it to give it a shot due to the update. Rang up 19.9x but they adjusted price via walmart online.

mossfan563  

mossfan563

Posted 31 July 2018 - 04:57 PM

Link for reference: https://www.walmart....501466/50179422

 

In store pickup only. Shipping not available.


#3 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:19 PM

Just picked it up for 9.99 at walmart. Seemed worth it to give it a shot due to the update. Rang up 19.9x but they adjusted price via walmart online.

Thanks! Put in a pick-up order for a few.


hostyl1  

hostyl1

Posted 31 July 2018 - 05:24 PM

Sweet! Thanks for the heads up. Just PMed my BBY order that I was picking up today anyway. Saved an extra 5.30.


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:01 PM

I'm kinda hesitant about ordering anything that's been out very long from Walmart after trying to get a new copy of Dragon Age: Inquisition recently and them sending a used shrink wrapped copy twice.

The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:29 PM

I'm kinda hesitant about ordering anything that's been out very long from Walmart after trying to get a new copy of Dragon Age: Inquisition recently and them sending a used shrink wrapped copy twice.


They're not going to send you anything it's in store pickup only.

#7 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:33 PM

Excellent price with the update. Still hesitant to pick it up despite that though lol

FrankCastleAZ  

FrankCastleAZ

Posted 31 July 2018 - 06:44 PM

Just picked it up for 9.99 at walmart. Seemed worth it to give it a shot due to the update. Rang up 19.9x but they adjusted price via walmart online.

It's showing up as $20.13 from a non Walmart seller.
Did it get changed that quickly? Or am I missing something


#9 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:20 PM

It's showing up as $20.13 from a non Walmart seller.
Did it get changed that quickly? Or am I missing something

They probably don't have any available in stores around you.


blacktrinary  

blacktrinary

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:22 PM

It's showing up as $20.13 from a non Walmart seller.
Did it get changed that quickly? Or am I missing something

Sold out now. Showing the price from third party seller.


#11 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:38 PM

Been waiting since this morning for Walmart to send me the order ready for pickup email :/

#12 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:43 PM

Do you need PS+ for it to be “fun”?

S0DA POPINSKI  

S0DA POPINSKI

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:47 PM

In for one, Thanks OP


#14 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 31 July 2018 - 07:54 PM

Still $10 too much you no what I'm saying? alright yall have fun

#15 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:36 PM

Do you need PS+ for it to be “fun”?

The multiplayer components are really not that substantial


#16 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 31 July 2018 - 08:50 PM

Been waiting since this morning for Walmart to send me the order ready for pickup email :/


Same...........

#17 NickNude  

NickNude

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:08 PM

Thanks OP, in4one


#18 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:12 PM

Same...........


One store finally is ready, I blanket ordered all over after the first two tries cancelled on me because they went out of stock after my order

#19 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:13 PM

I just went to electronics and the guy did a price match. I didnt order it ahead of time.

eulogywerd21  

eulogywerd21

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:14 PM

Also in the waiting for pick up email boat, but not at all surprised, honestly. It's Walmart, so you have to apply the retailer size/loose employee management/overall lack of competency formula. Ugly, frustrating math.

#21 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:23 PM

It is funny you mention that. I waited about 10 minutes for them to get it out of the game case beause 3 workers were gossiping about another worker's schedule and actually asked me to wait till they were done. I had been told before that walmart doesnt price match their own online store anymore, so I wasnt sure if the guy would do it. He did it without me asking though. Walmart really has the most poorly run stores of any business I have ever encountered. They also really have the worst customer service and most unprofessional workers I have ever seen.

Still a good deal if you can stomach the bs though.

BowserG  

BowserG

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:33 PM

Thanks OP. Ordered one for in-store pickup hours ago, status is still preparing to ship. Oh, Walmart. You suck.

#23 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:36 PM

fwiw I've seen peopel saying they were able to price match at BB and some even got GCU on top of the PM (not supposed to afaik), might be harder since it's not instock online for shipping now


#24 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 31 July 2018 - 09:39 PM

Ya I was going to get it at best buy initially and use certificates. I decided later it wasnt worth messing with since I was going past a walmart anyway😗

SlavetodaBOX  

SlavetodaBOX

Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:12 PM

Same here...been waiting hours, it's amazing how quick they take your cash and how slow the service gets after that.


eulogywerd21  

eulogywerd21

Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:21 PM

Same here...been waiting hours, it's amazing how quick they take your cash and how slow the service gets after that.

 

lol, this. I'm not even sure I'd hit confirm order button yet, when I got a pop up from my bank that Walmart hit me with 10 and change.


GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted 31 July 2018 - 10:21 PM

Doesn't even show store stock since its now from 2 3rd party sellers.

LecherousMonk86  

LecherousMonk86

Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:41 PM

Been waiting since this morning for Walmart to send me the order ready for pickup email :/


Same! I don’t know what’s going on. My fear is that by the time someone goes out onto the floor to get a copy for pick up, they are going to be sold out.

#29 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 31 July 2018 - 11:50 PM

Got my order. Took them a while to do in-store pick.

TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted 01 August 2018 - 12:04 AM

Same! I don’t know what’s going on. My fear is that by the time someone goes out onto the floor to get a copy for pick up, they are going to be sold out.

I'm afraid of the same thing, but BrickSeek says the store I ordered from has 20 copies so we'll see


