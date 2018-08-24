Best Buy Ad 8/26-9/1

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Might pick up a couple of those Lego games for NSW. Thanks for posting!

I have Ninjago and Marvel on Switch and they both run pretty sub-par. Frame rate issues and bugginess kind of kill the fun. My kids even noticed and they dont usually care about stuff like that. Ill be trading my switch versions and going for Xb1 copies. Marvel has X1X enhancements too, Ill take that over the portability of NSW version.