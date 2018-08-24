Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Product Information

- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 8/26-9/1

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 10:55 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1952 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $59.99
  • :switch: Rocket League Ultimate Edition $49.99
  • :switch: Blade Strangers $39.99
  • :switch: Victor Vran Overkill Edition $39.99
  • :ps4: Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook Edition $49.99
  • :ps4: Fire Pro Wrestling World $49.99
  • :ps4: Firewall Zero Hour $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Strange Brigade $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: PES 2019: Pro Evolution Soccer $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Bridge Constructor Portal $29.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker $59.99
    • Free Socks with purchase
  • :xb1: :ps4: Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition $59.99
  • :ps4: Apex Construct $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Far Cry 5 $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed: Origins $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: LEGO The Incredibles $29.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: LEGO Ninjago The Movie $19.99 Save $20
  • :switch: LEGO Worlds $19.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console + Free 64GB Memory Card $299.99
  • Free $100 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung QLED TV and an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on Xbox One Wireless Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $20 on a Xbox Sports White Wireless Controller with trade-in of an Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Get 3 Months Free when you buy a 3 Month Xbox Live Subscription
  • Save $20 on a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller when you buy a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Tag $22.99 Save $2
  • Upgrade $22.99 Save $2
  • DC Freedom Fighters: The Ray $14.99
  • The Flash: Season Four $36.99 Save $6
  • Once Upon a Time: Season Seven $49.99 Save $3

#2 snacks28217   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

snacks28217

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Thanks for posting!

#3 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   573 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Might pick up a couple of those Lego games for NSW. Thanks for posting!

#4 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   768 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Far cry would be $24 after gcu? May need to get that


#5 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

Far cry would be $24 after gcu? May need to get that


Worth it. I know some in this forum may not like the setting and find it repetitive, but I thought it was a lot of fun and that’s a great price even for the vanilla.

#6 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3821 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

Thx Tyrok

#7 thecobb8   Welcome to Cobb CAGiversary!   153 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

thecobb8

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

Free 64gb sd with Switch for stock $299 price? Might have to finally get a switch


#8 Dr0p119   Chief Red Thunder CAGiversary!   1371 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Dr0p119

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

In for far cry 5 $24 GCU

Thx Tyrok

#9 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1056 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

With Spider-Man, Forza Horizon 4 and RDR2 right around the corner I'm gonna have to pass on FC5 even at $24. That would be way too much open world.


#10 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1911 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

I know best buy will price match but, is there an option to inform them of lower prices so that their site might change the price to also use gcu ?

#11 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1319 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

I know best buy will price match but, is there an option to inform them of lower prices so that their site might change the price to also use gcu ?


Lol

#12 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3599 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Free Socks

 

FREE SOCKS

 

FREE SOCKS

 

FREE SOCKS


#13 RedPandaKids  

RedPandaKids

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Far cry would be $24 after gcu? May need to get that


If you can, co op with a friend. Much more fun that way (IMO)

#14 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   430 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Might pick up a couple of those Lego games for NSW. Thanks for posting!

I have Ninjago and Marvel on Switch and they both run pretty sub-par. Frame rate issues and bugginess kind of kill the fun. My kids even noticed and they dont usually care about stuff like that. Ill be trading my switch versions and going for Xb1 copies. Marvel has X1X enhancements too, Ill take that over the portability of NSW version.


#15 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1911 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

Lol


I take it your laughter , you aren't interested in the possibility of getting a game on sale even cheaper?
