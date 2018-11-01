Jump to content

Kohl's Black Friday Ad 2018

By ragingwookiee, Nov 01 2018 05:04 AM

#1 ragingwookiee  

ragingwookiee

Posted 01 November 2018 - 05:04 AM

https://www.bfads.ne...ack-friday/2018


#2 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4788 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:04 AM

No ps4 deal? Xbone for 400 with 120 kohls cash may be the way to go.

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:29 AM

Lol mail in rebates.

#4 Nikadimas   Freelance Police CAGiversary!   988 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Nikadimas

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:38 AM

They'll have the same Spider-man PS4 deal Costco has for $199.99, but it's not in the initial ad. (I guess it's supposed to be a secret?) Plus a PSVR bundle with Astro Bot and Moss for $199.99. No Pro deals yet but fingers crossed they announce one when they announce the other two.

#5 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:35 AM

Can Kohl's cash be used on video games / electronics?

#6 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   506 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:33 AM

weak as expected. their stores smell nice though


weak as expected. their stores smell nice though

#7 Davivascaino   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1591 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Davivascaino

Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:18 AM

Can Kohl's cash be used on video games / electronics?


Of course, it is like gift card, but it expires

#8 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6182 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:21 AM

They'll have the same Spider-man PS4 deal Costco has for $199.99, but it's not in the initial ad. (I guess it's supposed to be a secret?) Plus a PSVR bundle with Astro Bot and Moss for $199.99. No Pro deals yet but fingers crossed they announce one when they announce the other two.

Where is this information from? I assume they will have the same but do you have a link to show this?


#9 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3585 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:47 AM

Every time I go to kohl's all I see are shovelware DS games and ps3 classics.

#10 detectiveconan16   Delicious! CAGiversary!   7112 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

detectiveconan16

Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:15 AM

I guess the Forza Horizon 4 bundle is a Microsoft Store exclusive.


#11 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2209 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:19 PM

Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash. 

 

As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums. 


#12 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4347 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:40 PM

Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash. 

 

As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums. 

I take it it cleans very well and is easy to clear? Im wanting a vacuum thats specifically good at picking up dog hair and is possibly cordless and you just empty the filter but im not an expert in vacuums all I know is a regular vacuum is annoying when you want to clean possibly once a day or every other day.


#13 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3975 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:05 PM

Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash. 
 
As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums.



This was me last month in the target clearance thread...

#14 sn9ke.eyes   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   68 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

sn9ke.eyes

Posted 01 November 2018 - 03:46 PM

Of course, it is like gift card, but it expires

And there is usually only a certain date range you can use it in.

Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk

#15 Davivascaino   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1591 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Davivascaino

Posted 01 November 2018 - 03:57 PM

And there is usually only a certain date range you can use it in.

yeah, usually it is only a 2 week period

yeah, usually it is only a 2 week period


#16 MoonlitFinale   The Fool CAG in Training   2 Posts   Joined 0.7 Years Ago  

MoonlitFinale

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:25 PM

Do they just give you the Kohl's Cash card with the purchase? Or do you have to send in for it? Almost tempted to get a 1S despite only a couple of games I wanna play on it.


#17 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3774 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:28 PM

Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash. 

 

As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums. 

Nice, my wife and I usually stop by Kohls, rather she drags me in there, on BF. I hate our current vacuum. I wish I could say it sucks, but it doesn't do that very well.


#18 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3469 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:43 PM

Do they just give you the Kohl's Cash card with the purchase? Or do you have to send in for it? Almost tempted to get a 1S despite only a couple of games I wanna play on it.

If in store, they put the KC in the register and it prints the authorization, amount and barcode on the slip.  If online, they'll send you an email with the same info in it.


#19 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2209 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:27 PM

I take it it cleans very well and is easy to clear? Im wanting a vacuum thats specifically good at picking up dog hair and is possibly cordless and you just empty the filter but im not an expert in vacuums all I know is a regular vacuum is annoying when you want to clean possibly once a day or every other day.

This vacuum changed my life, man. Honestly worth the money. 


#20 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:26 PM

This vacuum changed my life, man. Honestly worth the money. 

As a man with dust allergies, I wish Kohl's would use it on their fucking stores. I swear my nose goes berserk every time we set foot in one of them.

 

Sadly, they are the only ones with actual deals if you're willing to invest that kind of money into using the cash up immediately. We haven't gone in months because it's always so difficult to find something at a good price where you're not just throwing some of the money away because you could get it cheaper elsewhere. That and the horseshit they put you through with trying to stack coupons and using their cash; they're such a headache it's just not worth the hassle sometimes.


