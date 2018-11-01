https://www.bfads.ne...ack-friday/2018
Kohl's Black Friday Ad 2018
Posted 01 November 2018 - 05:04 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:04 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:29 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:38 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:35 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:33 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:18 AM
Can Kohl's cash be used on video games / electronics?
Of course, it is like gift card, but it expires
Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:21 AM
They'll have the same Spider-man PS4 deal Costco has for $199.99, but it's not in the initial ad. (I guess it's supposed to be a secret?) Plus a PSVR bundle with Astro Bot and Moss for $199.99. No Pro deals yet but fingers crossed they announce one when they announce the other two.
Where is this information from? I assume they will have the same but do you have a link to show this?
Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:47 AM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:15 AM
I guess the Forza Horizon 4 bundle is a Microsoft Store exclusive.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:19 PM
Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash.
As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:40 PM
Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash.
As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums.
I take it it cleans very well and is easy to clear? Im wanting a vacuum thats specifically good at picking up dog hair and is possibly cordless and you just empty the filter but im not an expert in vacuums all I know is a regular vacuum is annoying when you want to clean possibly once a day or every other day.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:05 PM
Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash.
As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums.
This was me last month in the target clearance thread...
Posted 01 November 2018 - 03:46 PM
And there is usually only a certain date range you can use it in.
Of course, it is like gift card, but it expires
Posted 01 November 2018 - 03:57 PM
And there is usually only a certain date range you can use it in.
yeah, usually it is only a 2 week period
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:25 PM
Do they just give you the Kohl's Cash card with the purchase? Or do you have to send in for it? Almost tempted to get a 1S despite only a couple of games I wanna play on it.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:28 PM
Not a video game deal, but the Shark Truepet vacuum is $200 and you get $45 Kohl cash.
As a husky owner, this vacuum is a champion. Also, this is what happens in your 30s; you share vacuum deals on video game forums.
Nice, my wife and I usually stop by Kohls, rather she drags me in there, on BF. I hate our current vacuum. I wish I could say it sucks, but it doesn't do that very well.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:43 PM
Do they just give you the Kohl's Cash card with the purchase? Or do you have to send in for it? Almost tempted to get a 1S despite only a couple of games I wanna play on it.
If in store, they put the KC in the register and it prints the authorization, amount and barcode on the slip. If online, they'll send you an email with the same info in it.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:27 PM
I take it it cleans very well and is easy to clear? Im wanting a vacuum thats specifically good at picking up dog hair and is possibly cordless and you just empty the filter but im not an expert in vacuums all I know is a regular vacuum is annoying when you want to clean possibly once a day or every other day.
This vacuum changed my life, man. Honestly worth the money.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:26 PM
This vacuum changed my life, man. Honestly worth the money.
As a man with dust allergies, I wish Kohl's would use it on their fucking stores. I swear my nose goes berserk every time we set foot in one of them.
Sadly, they are the only ones with actual deals if you're willing to invest that kind of money into using the cash up immediately. We haven't gone in months because it's always so difficult to find something at a good price where you're not just throwing some of the money away because you could get it cheaper elsewhere. That and the horseshit they put you through with trying to stack coupons and using their cash; they're such a headache it's just not worth the hassle sometimes.