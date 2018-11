Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:46 PM

Google Express is running a 1-day promotion today on select electronics. They are giving 20% off with code WISH20 with a $500 max discount.

Currently, antonline has the Nintendo Switch listed for $300 which comes to $240+Tax after WISH20.

There is also a Xbox One X NBA2K19 Bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2 for $368+Tax after WISH20.

The sale homepage is here

YMMV - Some are being told that the code has reached its limit already