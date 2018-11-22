Jump to content

Target Cyber Monday: 15% off @ Target.com 11/26 (Exclusions Apply)

By litepink, Today, 03:21 AM
cyber monday the cyber target targét

litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

Screen-Shot-2017-11-27-at-7.07.48-AM.png

 

 

11/26 only - 15% off @ Target.com

  • Free shipping on all items
  • Store pickup available
  • Save an additional 5% with REDcard

Unfortunately there are exclusions. Here is the list of exclusions from last year:

All gift cards, Target Optical, and Portrait Studio, CVS pharmacy, clinic, Dululth Pack, Pulsar, Vitamix, Simple Human, Weber, traegar, prepaid cards (airtime, entertainment, iTunes, and online gaming), Elf on the Shelf, LEGO, Cards Against Humanity, Joking Hazard game, Exploding Kittens, WellieWishers, DSLR cameras and lenses, LG OLED TV, Google products, Bose, Sonos, GoPro, Nintendo Hardware, Apple, Switch Software, fitbit, Samsung and LG TV's, XboxOneX, Target Mobile Purchases, alcohol, dairy milk, Power Dental, Power Shave, Tylenol. Playstation Hardware, (Red Dead Redemption II)**

 

**RDR2 wasn't in last year's list obviously but I know it's excluded.


alextastic  

alextastic

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

That's it?


litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 04:11 AM

That's it?

 

Oh no, of course not.

 

There's a whole bunch of other deals. You just have to download the Target app, then pull out your phone

DDustiNN  

DDustiNN

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Excludes Red Dead Redemption 2? Wtf? That’s unusually specific...

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 04:25 AM

Excludes LEGO. Welp, my kids are out!


