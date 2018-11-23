**DEAD** $10 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App - Smartphone Required
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
$10.00 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App using code “FRIYAY”
Posted Today, 06:41 AM
Posted Today, 06:51 AM
Worked perfectly, thanks OP!
Posted Today, 06:54 AM
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.
Posted Today, 07:09 AM
I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later
Posted Today, 07:09 AM
Thanks barchi01! Purchase went smoothly.
I hope this isn't their only Black Friday deal. I could use some eshop credit.
Posted Today, 07:10 AM
Possibly might gift the code. Just bought the Spiderman PS4 bundle for a friend.
Posted Today, 07:14 AM
Posted Today, 07:18 AM
Thanks. Quick and easy!
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Posted Today, 07:56 AM
Posted Today, 08:04 AM
incompatible with my device what :( s7 edge
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
Posted Today, 08:07 AM
I cant find my code after buying. I feel really dumb. I have used this before for codes too lol
Click on your orders and click the blue PSN card twice.
Posted Today, 08:08 AM
Posted Today, 08:43 AM
Posted Today, 09:03 AM
Seems this is US only since you need a US mobile number to sign up. No PSN card for me, then. Sucks.
Have you tried creating a US Google account and using the free Google Voice number they give you?
Posted Today, 12:15 PM
Posted Today, 12:56 PM
I have two numbers, one of them being Google Voice and it isn't supported. The other one is FreedomPop and it also isn't supported. Oh well, I'll just add it to my backlog of pain.
Posted Today, 01:19 PM
Anybody else have trouble getting the email verification after using paypal for the first time? My order went through but its pending until I verify my email.
Posted Today, 01:32 PM
Posted Today, 01:38 PM
I'm glad you said that. Couldn't figure out why it said pending. Having said that, had no problem getting the confirmation email.
Posted Today, 01:44 PM
Glad to hear it worked for somebody. This is annoying though for me. I resent it twice and nothing -_-. Been waiting over 10 minutes now.
Posted Today, 01:52 PM
Worked like a charm with paypal. I didn't have any issues with the email verification.
Posted Today, 01:52 PM
Mine went to the spam folder, have you checked there?
Posted Today, 02:12 PM
Yes I did Maybe the issue is that my login email is different from my paypal email? Although that doesn't really explain why I am not getting the email with the pin code. Aye
Posted Today, 02:40 PM
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
Yep, grabbed one as well since that one PC site doesn't have deals on these anymore.