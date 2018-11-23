Jump to content

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

**DEAD** $10 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App - Smartphone Required

By barchi01, Today, 06:31 AM

barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

*****Deal Is Now Dead*****

$10.00 PSN Code For $6.00 On Swych App using code “FRIYAY”

chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

Thanks! Google Pay wouldn't work but PayPal worked like a charm!

vantheman  

vantheman

Posted Today, 06:51 AM

Worked perfectly, thanks OP!


DDustiNN  

DDustiNN

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

Quick and easy. Thanks!

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

Quick and easy thanks

needler420  

needler420

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:09 AM

Got it. Wish they emailed you the code. Its tied to the sywtch account which I will never use again and possible forget. Wasn't in a rush to redeem it right away.


I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later

Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 07:09 AM

Thanks barchi01! Purchase went smoothly.

 

I hope this isn't their only Black Friday deal. I could use some eshop credit.


needler420  

needler420

Posted Today, 07:10 AM

I mean, why would you not just put it on your account to spend later

Possibly might gift the code. Just bought the Spiderman PS4 bundle for a friend.


WilliamG  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

Great deal. In 4 1.

postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

Thanks. Quick and easy!


Holdmyown83  

Holdmyown83

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

Thanks. Wish I could bought more then one but oh well will use to buy a 12month

LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

Thanks OP. Redeemed.

manigamer  

manigamer

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

incompatible with my device what :( s7 edge 


humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

I cant find my code after buying. I feel really dumb. I have used this before for codes too lol

kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

I cant find my code after buying. I feel really dumb. I have used this before for codes too lol


Click on your orders and click the blue PSN card twice.

humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 08:08 AM

Thank you.

DukeEdwardI  

DukeEdwardI

Posted Today, 08:43 AM

Seems this is US only since you need a US mobile number to sign up. No PSN card for me, then. Sucks.

RiotPenguin  

RiotPenguin

Posted Today, 09:03 AM

Seems this is US only since you need a US mobile number to sign up. No PSN card for me, then. Sucks.

Have you tried creating a US Google account and using the free Google Voice number they give you?


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

Fantastic! Thanks OP!

Lonely Boy  

Lonely Boy

Posted Today, 12:56 PM

Seems this is US only since you need a US mobile number to sign up. No PSN card for me, then. Sucks.

Have you tried creating a US Google account and using the free Google Voice number they give you?

swych.jpg

 

I have two numbers, one of them being Google Voice and it isn't supported. The other one is FreedomPop and it also isn't supported. Oh well, I'll just add it to my backlog of pain.


kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Anybody else have trouble getting the email verification after using paypal for the first time? My order went through but its pending until I verify my email.


IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

Thanks

sbaker44  

sbaker44

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

Anybody else have trouble getting the email verification after using paypal for the first time? My order went through but its pending until I verify my email.


I'm glad you said that. Couldn't figure out why it said pending. Having said that, had no problem getting the confirmation email.

kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

I'm glad you said that. Couldn't figure out why it said pending. Having said that, had no problem getting the confirmation email.

Glad to hear it worked for somebody. This is annoying though for me. I resent it twice and nothing -_-. Been waiting over 10 minutes now.


Shadow Cloud  

Shadow Cloud

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Worked like a charm with paypal. I didn't have any issues with the email verification.


ToddManG  

ToddManG

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Glad to hear it worked for somebody. This is annoying though for me. I resent it twice and nothing -_-. Been waiting over 10 minutes now.


Mine went to the spam folder, have you checked there?

kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Mine went to the spam folder, have you checked there?

Yes I did  :-( Maybe the issue is that my login email is different from my paypal email? Although that doesn't really explain why I am not getting the email with the pin code. Aye


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 02:40 PM

Worked great. Thanks!

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

Yep, grabbed one as well since that one PC site doesn't have deals on these anymore.


