Posted Today, 09:30 AM

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition is on sale at Target for $35. Plus, REDcard holders save an additional 5%. So this is a really good deal! YMMV whether you can have it shipped or if it's available in a store near you. The Standard Edition is also on sale for $35 lol.

https://www.target.c...ne/-/A-53723507