CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Meijer 11/24/18 Only. Fallout 76 $25 plus tax + $10 off next purchase

By Dustmite72, Today, 03:02 PM

Dustmite72

Posted Today, 03:02 PM  

Dustmite72

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Haven't seen this posted yet, I just came back from the store, so the deal definitely works.  You'll need an MPerks account.  There is currently a $25 off Fallout 76 coupon on MPerks that will work for either PS4 or Xbox One.  Today is also Santa Bucks day, so get your cashier to scan the $10 off of any $49.99 or higher purchase before you put in your MPerks.  The Santa Bucks will drop the game to $49.99, and the MPerks coupon will drop the game further to $24.99 plus tax.  THEN, if that wasn't enough, you'll get a $10 reward printed with your receipt that is usable on your next purchase!

 

The game may or may not suck, but with Gamestop offering a firm $30 trade in value for PUR Members (until mid December), if you don't like it, you can always make a $15 profit on a flip!


shoplifter

Posted Today, 03:10 PM  

shoplifter

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

That seems like a relatively cheap way to get a digital copy. God help me.

Dustmite72

Posted Today, 03:16 PM  

Dustmite72

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

That seems like a relatively cheap way to get a digital copy. God help me.

It's physical only at Meijer, but, still, the low cost to entry is pretty amazing considering the game is, what, barely 10 days old at this point.


shoplifter

Posted Today, 03:19 PM  

shoplifter

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

The flip is the hassle. Use the extra $10 cert on XBL credit then flip it at GS for the same. Not sure why I want to punish myself, but what the hell.
