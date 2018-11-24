Meijer 11/24/18 Only. Fallout 76 $25 plus tax + $10 off next purchase

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Haven't seen this posted yet, I just came back from the store, so the deal definitely works. You'll need an MPerks account. There is currently a $25 off Fallout 76 coupon on MPerks that will work for either PS4 or Xbox One. Today is also Santa Bucks day, so get your cashier to scan the $10 off of any $49.99 or higher purchase before you put in your MPerks. The Santa Bucks will drop the game to $49.99, and the MPerks coupon will drop the game further to $24.99 plus tax. THEN, if that wasn't enough, you'll get a $10 reward printed with your receipt that is usable on your next purchase!

The game may or may not suck, but with Gamestop offering a firm $30 trade in value for PUR Members (until mid December), if you don't like it, you can always make a $15 profit on a flip!