CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch - 24.57 Best Buy Pricematch

By Keisu, Jan 08 2019 11:02 PM

Keisu  

Keisu

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:02 PM

Here is exactly how to do it.

 

Ask them to log into ETK.

 

Under C they will find "Core Blue"

 

Inside there they have a pricematch tool, they look up microcenter and you now have a game for 24.57.

 


Renzler

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:05 PM

This has been on Reddit for at least 2 days. Expect this to get shut down sometime relatively soon. Theres a simple technical reason that this is happening, and they should be able to fix it.

Keisu

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:08 PM

This has been on Reddit for at least 2 days. Expect this to get shut down sometime relatively soon. Theres a simple technical reason that this is happening, and they should be able to fix it.

Yes it been on reddit for 5 days. https://old.reddit.c...platoon_2_2457/

 

However, today I found out, by going and talking to the people I normally work with at the store, exactly how to make it duplicatable.

 

Until now, the only information given was "Core Blue" which plenty of people have no idea how to use, where it is, or what to do with it.


Renzler

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:10 PM

This is great info, for sure. Thanks, Keisu. I'm just trying to express the urgency that people need if they want to score this.

Keisu

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:12 PM

This is great info, for sure. Thanks, Keisu. I'm just trying to express the urgency that people need if they want to score this.

Makes sense.    You're probably right it will be taken down eventually. 

 

I make sites for a living, their app is pulling from the metadata on Microcenter and the Metadata on Microcenter is wrong.  I don't expect microcenter to correct it, but bestbuy may stop it.


Renzler

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:26 PM

I make sites for a living, their app is pulling from the metadata on Microcenter and the Metadata on Microcenter is wrong. I don't expect microcenter to correct it, but bestbuy may stop it.


Yup. I'm a programmer, too. Now I might want to scrape all of microcenter to see what other mistakes they have haha

Jodou

Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:34 PM

Game any good? Might try this though I don't have a MC close by anymore so even that's a tossup.


coren

Posted 09 January 2019 - 12:59 AM

Is this working at non-microcenter area stores/online?


7String

Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:08 AM

Incredible price OP! If anyone with a Switch didn’t get this for Christmas, and you don’t buy it at $25!, sell your switch!

This is a must have !

Jrart17

Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:32 AM

If anyone can get me one I’ll paypal or venmo the cost and shipping charge.

cjones641

Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:34 AM

Is this working at non-microcenter area stores/online?

I'd like to know this too. I'm from the . midwest


Keisu

Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:05 AM

I'd like to know this too. I'm from the . midwest

I am in colorado.  Just go to best buy and follow the steps I provided.  And they will match it for you.


ar4757

Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:50 AM

I am in colorado.  Just go to best buy and follow the steps I provided.  And they will match it for you.

 

Why would an employee listen to a customer telling them to follow these weird instructions


hauz20

Posted 09 January 2019 - 05:34 AM

Why would an employee listen to a customer telling them to follow these weird instructions


Lol, this is kind of what I'm thinking too. Power to those who swing it, though!

Keisu

Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:11 AM

Cause I am not shit at talking to people? 

 

Hey I saw this, is it true?  Could you look at it for me?


toasterMekong

Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:56 AM

guys when in doubt wink 😉 and a shush 🤫

come on man!!!

DaShaka

Posted 09 January 2019 - 07:20 AM

If anyone can get me one I'll paypal or venmo the cost and shipping charge.

So you want someone drive to bestbuy, purchase the game for you, then drive home, pack it up, drive and ship it out? To a complete stranger no less, and also they will risk a chargeback from, and you’ll reimburse them for the cost of the game and shipping?

Not only is it a complete waste of time for that someone, but they’ll actually be losing money.

Hate to say it, but asking people to “pick one up for me” isn’t going to happen these days.

padlok

Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:56 AM

Cause I am not shit at talking to people?

Hey I say this, is it true? Could you look at it for me?



Based on your posts I disagree.

Jrart17

Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:10 PM

So you want someone drive to bestbuy, purchase the game for you, then drive home, pack it up, drive and ship it out? To a complete stranger no less, and also they will risk a chargeback from, and you’ll reimburse them for the cost of the game and shipping?

Not only is it a complete waste of time for that someone, but they’ll actually be losing money.

Hate to say it, but asking people to “pick one up for me” isn’t going to happen these days.

It's actually worked before on this site and I've done it for another person on this site, I'd make sure if someone did it they didn't lose money.  Some people are willing to help others.  Thanks for the input though!


pjmomo

Posted 09 January 2019 - 04:00 PM

It's actually worked before on this site and I've done it for another person on this site, I'd make sure if someone did it they didn't lose money.  Some people are willing to help others.  Thanks for the input though!

i used to be that way. someone wanted something rare that came in a $100 bundle and there was one around me. i drove out, picked it up, wrapped it up nicely, then shipped it out to said person. i'm a generous person and only asked them to pay whatever value they think it's fair.

 

so they gave me $10. noted this rare item alone is valued at $100 on ebay.

 

i didn't hate this person since my offer was for them to pay whatever they think is right. just felt a little betrayed that this long time high rep person thought the time and effort i put in to get this item, plus the cost of shipping and materials used, plus the item altogether was only worth $10... then i remembered i was on cheapassgamer and it all made sense.


Renzler

Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:21 PM

then i remembered i was on cheapassgamer and it all made sense.


In my line of work we say "cheap for a reason"

Jodou

Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:21 PM

Is this working at non-microcenter area stores/online?

Did not work for me. I asked them to look up Microcenter and it wasn't showing as a competitor, so your area must have one at least in the state by my assumption. Would have been good to know before wasting my time.


Renzler

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:40 PM

Did not work for me. I asked them to look up Microcenter and it wasn't showing as a competitor, so your area must have one at least in the state by my assumption. Would have been good to know before wasting my time.

I like to think of these YMMV deals in this context:

(Potential Savings * Probability of Success) > (Opportunity Cost)

If True, then try the YMMV deal; if not, then skip it. 


mike568

Posted 11 January 2019 - 03:16 AM

I had success without any issues. I went to my backup Best Buy to hopefully avoid issues and it’s bigger store with a Magnolia Home Theater department. I asked a pretty easy going woman to check and see how much it was on Micro Center didn’t mention Core Blue and we went to a register and price matched it. It did require an override but approved once she showed him the Core Blue.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

gunstar808

Posted 11 January 2019 - 05:11 AM

Is this working at non-microcenter area stores/online?

So I don't have a Microcenter in my area. The CSC person initially told me they do pm microcenter and was able to find the price in the app. But she needed a manager override, who denied me due to Microcenter not shipping to Hawaii.

Does this always require a override? I feel like this manager was being strict. But I dont wanna waste time trying again.

intelligentidiot

Posted 11 January 2019 - 06:10 AM

I'm curious if this would work for other clearance items that Microcenter carried but are OOS.

mike568

Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:28 AM

So I don't have a Microcenter in my area. The CSC person initially told me they do pm microcenter and was able to find the price in the app. But she needed a manager override, who denied me due to Microcenter not shipping to Hawaii.

Does this always require a override? I feel like this manager was being strict. But I dont wanna waste time trying again.


I have a Micro Center 55 miles away, so it’s closish. The woman helping me hadn’t heard of Micro Center but luckily she didn’t try to find it on her phone. I think this deal will require a manager since more than half off.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

mike568

Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:30 AM

I'm curious if this would work for other clearance items that Microcenter carried but are OOS.

This may work for other items and stores are out of an item. Can’t be 75% off since people were denied the $4.99 3DS because of system limits.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

gepet0

Posted 11 January 2019 - 11:39 AM

I live close to micro centre I couldn't find splatoon 2 on their website. 


mike568

Posted 11 January 2019 - 11:54 AM

I live close to micro centre I couldn't find splatoon 2 on their website.

This an error on in the meta data on the website. Best Buy’s Core Blue pulls from websites meta data. This deal is in store only and YMMV since it requires a manager override.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
