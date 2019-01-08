Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch - 24.57 Best Buy Pricematch

Posted 09 January 2019 - 04:00 PM

It's actually worked before on this site and I've done it for another person on this site, I'd make sure if someone did it they didn't lose money. Some people are willing to help others. Thanks for the input though!

i used to be that way. someone wanted something rare that came in a $100 bundle and there was one around me. i drove out, picked it up, wrapped it up nicely, then shipped it out to said person. i'm a generous person and only asked them to pay whatever value they think it's fair.

so they gave me $10. noted this rare item alone is valued at $100 on ebay.

i didn't hate this person since my offer was for them to pay whatever they think is right. just felt a little betrayed that this long time high rep person thought the time and effort i put in to get this item, plus the cost of shipping and materials used, plus the item altogether was only worth $10... then i remembered i was on cheapassgamer and it all made sense.