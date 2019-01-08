Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch - 24.57 Best Buy Pricematch

Here is exactly how to do it.
Ask them to log into ETK.
Under C they will find "Core Blue"
Inside there they have a pricematch tool, they look up microcenter and you now have a game for 24.57.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:02 PM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:05 PM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:08 PM
This has been on Reddit for at least 2 days. Expect this to get shut down sometime relatively soon. Theres a simple technical reason that this is happening, and they should be able to fix it.
Yes it been on reddit for 5 days. https://old.reddit.c...platoon_2_2457/
However, today I found out, by going and talking to the people I normally work with at the store, exactly how to make it duplicatable.
Until now, the only information given was "Core Blue" which plenty of people have no idea how to use, where it is, or what to do with it.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:10 PM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:12 PM
This is great info, for sure. Thanks, Keisu. I'm just trying to express the urgency that people need if they want to score this.
Makes sense. You're probably right it will be taken down eventually.
I make sites for a living, their app is pulling from the metadata on Microcenter and the Metadata on Microcenter is wrong. I don't expect microcenter to correct it, but bestbuy may stop it.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:26 PM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 11:34 PM
Game any good? Might try this though I don't have a MC close by anymore so even that's a tossup.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 12:59 AM
Is this working at non-microcenter area stores/online?
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:08 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:32 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:34 AM
I'd like to know this too. I'm from the . midwest
Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:05 AM
I am in colorado. Just go to best buy and follow the steps I provided. And they will match it for you.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:50 AM
Why would an employee listen to a customer telling them to follow these weird instructions
Posted 09 January 2019 - 05:34 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:11 AM
Cause I am not shit at talking to people?
Hey I saw this, is it true? Could you look at it for me?
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:56 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 07:20 AM
So you want someone drive to bestbuy, purchase the game for you, then drive home, pack it up, drive and ship it out? To a complete stranger no less, and also they will risk a chargeback from, and you’ll reimburse them for the cost of the game and shipping?
If anyone can get me one I’ll paypal or venmo the cost and shipping charge.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:56 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:10 PM
It's actually worked before on this site and I've done it for another person on this site, I'd make sure if someone did it they didn't lose money. Some people are willing to help others. Thanks for the input though!
Posted 09 January 2019 - 04:00 PM
i used to be that way. someone wanted something rare that came in a $100 bundle and there was one around me. i drove out, picked it up, wrapped it up nicely, then shipped it out to said person. i'm a generous person and only asked them to pay whatever value they think it's fair.
so they gave me $10. noted this rare item alone is valued at $100 on ebay.
i didn't hate this person since my offer was for them to pay whatever they think is right. just felt a little betrayed that this long time high rep person thought the time and effort i put in to get this item, plus the cost of shipping and materials used, plus the item altogether was only worth $10... then i remembered i was on cheapassgamer and it all made sense.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:21 PM
then i remembered i was on cheapassgamer and it all made sense.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:21 PM
Did not work for me. I asked them to look up Microcenter and it wasn't showing as a competitor, so your area must have one at least in the state by my assumption. Would have been good to know before wasting my time.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:40 PM
I like to think of these YMMV deals in this context:
(Potential Savings * Probability of Success) > (Opportunity Cost)
If True, then try the YMMV deal; if not, then skip it.
Posted 11 January 2019 - 03:16 AM
Posted 11 January 2019 - 05:11 AM
So I don't have a Microcenter in my area. The CSC person initially told me they do pm microcenter and was able to find the price in the app. But she needed a manager override, who denied me due to Microcenter not shipping to Hawaii.
Posted 11 January 2019 - 06:10 AM
Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:28 AM
Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:30 AM
This may work for other items and stores are out of an item. Can’t be 75% off since people were denied the $4.99 3DS because of system limits.
I'm curious if this would work for other clearance items that Microcenter carried but are OOS.
Posted 11 January 2019 - 11:39 AM
I live close to micro centre I couldn't find splatoon 2 on their website.
Posted 11 January 2019 - 11:54 AM
This an error on in the meta data on the website. Best Buy’s Core Blue pulls from websites meta data. This deal is in store only and YMMV since it requires a manager override.
I live close to micro centre I couldn't find splatoon 2 on their website.