CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Oregon Trail Handheld Game - $10 @ Target/Amazon

By litepink, Jan 21 2019 06:22 PM

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2887 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:22 PM

the-oregon-trail-hanheld-game-1089108.jp

https://www.target.c...me/-/A-52719211
Free shipping on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup. As always save 5% with REDcard

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B61BFSW
Free shipping with Prime
Note: Says ships in 1-2 months


#2 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:31 PM

got one of these awhile back, it's really pretty solid if you want portable oregon trail, not sure where things ever went on dumping the game off the board, there was some speculation that it was built on top of an NES on a chip setup


#3 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:30 PM

I don't get what the epidemic was of people shitting themselves to death back then. When I was a kid, dysentery killed me every time I picked the banker. In hindsight, i dont think the farmer ever got dysentery...

#4 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:12 PM

I bought one when they came out because I am a sucker for this kind of stuff. I probably spent about 5 minutes with it and it's been sitting on a shelf in my Game Room ever since. 

 

That being said it's worth $10 and I now really regret buying it for $25.


#5 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   242 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:13 PM

Thanks. I wanted one.

#6 DarkPhantom13   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   326 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

DarkPhantom13

Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:04 PM

Nice! Wanted to pick one of these up when they first came out. Glad i waited until now.

#7 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10012 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:34 PM

lol.. I was literally just thinking about this yesterday, I couldn't remember which game it was though.


#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11953 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 January 2019 - 11:46 PM

Thanks OP, this was was the price I was waiting for.


#9 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 22 January 2019 - 01:20 AM

I don't get what the epidemic was of people shitting themselves to death back then. When I was a kid, dysentery killed me every time I picked the banker. In hindsight, i dont think the farmer ever got dysentery...

Poor health and sanitation standards, mostly.  Contaminated water was a huge issue, especially if you were travelling and drinking from natural water sources (especially if another caravan was doing their business upstream).  Then the dehydration gets you.


#10 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:26 AM

Poor health and sanitation standards, mostly. Contaminated water was a huge issue, especially if you were travelling and drinking from natural water sources (especially if another caravan was doing their business upstream). Then the dehydration gets you.


Hmm... Another thing I always wondered about, if you have the time...
What was the deal with pirates back in the day? Why did they all have a peg leg, a hook hand, or an eye patch? What the hell was going on back then??

#11 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:27 AM

Hmm... Another thing I always wondered about, if you have the time...
What was the deal with pirates back in the day? Why did they all have a peg leg, a hook hand, or an eye patch? What the hell was going on back then??

russian roulette, with swords


#12 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:05 AM

Hmm... Another thing I always wondered about, if you have the time...
What was the deal with pirates back in the day? Why did they all have a peg leg, a hook hand, or an eye patch? What the hell was going on back then??

The same reason we had a ton of amputations in past wars - Lack of knowledge around appropriate wound care.  Get shot in the leg?  Better cut it off, or it'll get infected and you'll die.  Stabbed in the hand and it starts to show signs of infection? Cut it off. Repeat as necessary.

Eyepatches are weird.  If you actually cover your (working) eye for an extended period, you'll find that the sight in your other eye will improve to compensate.  Useful if you're at sea, looking for things at a great distance.  I'm sure there was a fair amount due to injury, as well.  I remember in history class hearing as well that it's useful for sailors constantly going above/below decks - Your vision adjusts faster if one eye is closed (or covered), and you can just move the eyepatch if you go from a sunny outdoor area to a dark indoor area and cut the adjustment time.


#13 Jaymoney8518   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Jaymoney8518

Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:27 PM

When these first came out for $25, I was flipping them on eBay for $65.


#14 Rowdyreptile  

Rowdyreptile

Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:51 PM

Thanks for the heads up on this!

#15 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2279 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:49 PM

Only at Target on the box so here's the amazon link...


#16 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13932 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:49 PM

When these first came out for $25, I was flipping them on eBay for $65.

Lol same, so I don't regret buying one for myself as the cost was covered.


#17 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2165 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:12 AM

The real Red Dead Redemption. 


#18 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 24 January 2019 - 02:09 PM

Hmm... Another thing I always wondered about, if you have the time...
What was the deal with pirates back in the day? Why did they all have a peg leg, a hook hand, or an eye patch? What the hell was going on back then??


The eye patches helped with fighting in the dark. Accommodated to the dark instantly.
