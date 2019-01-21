https://www.target.c...me/-/A-52719211
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B61BFSW
Note: Says ships in 1-2 months
Oregon Trail Handheld Game - $10 @ Target/Amazon
#1 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2887 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:22 PM
#2
Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:31 PM
got one of these awhile back, it's really pretty solid if you want portable oregon trail, not sure where things ever went on dumping the game off the board, there was some speculation that it was built on top of an NES on a chip setup
#3
Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:30 PM
#4 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 3926 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:12 PM
I bought one when they came out because I am a sucker for this kind of stuff. I probably spent about 5 minutes with it and it's been sitting on a shelf in my Game Room ever since.
That being said it's worth $10 and I now really regret buying it for $25.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 242 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:13 PM
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 326 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:04 PM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 10012 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:34 PM
lol.. I was literally just thinking about this yesterday, I couldn't remember which game it was though.
#8 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 11953 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 11:46 PM
Thanks OP, this was was the price I was waiting for.
#9 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 365 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 01:20 AM
I don't get what the epidemic was of people shitting themselves to death back then. When I was a kid, dysentery killed me every time I picked the banker. In hindsight, i dont think the farmer ever got dysentery...
Poor health and sanitation standards, mostly. Contaminated water was a huge issue, especially if you were travelling and drinking from natural water sources (especially if another caravan was doing their business upstream). Then the dehydration gets you.
#10
Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:26 AM
Hmm... Another thing I always wondered about, if you have the time...
What was the deal with pirates back in the day? Why did they all have a peg leg, a hook hand, or an eye patch? What the hell was going on back then??
#11
Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:27 AM
russian roulette, with swords
#12 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 365 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:05 AM
The same reason we had a ton of amputations in past wars - Lack of knowledge around appropriate wound care. Get shot in the leg? Better cut it off, or it'll get infected and you'll die. Stabbed in the hand and it starts to show signs of infection? Cut it off. Repeat as necessary.
Eyepatches are weird. If you actually cover your (working) eye for an extended period, you'll find that the sight in your other eye will improve to compensate. Useful if you're at sea, looking for things at a great distance. I'm sure there was a fair amount due to injury, as well. I remember in history class hearing as well that it's useful for sailors constantly going above/below decks - Your vision adjusts faster if one eye is closed (or covered), and you can just move the eyepatch if you go from a sunny outdoor area to a dark indoor area and cut the adjustment time.
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 141 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:27 PM
When these first came out for $25, I was flipping them on eBay for $65.
#14
Posted 22 January 2019 - 02:51 PM
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2279 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:49 PM
Only at Target on the box so here's the amazon link...
#16 Infamous CAGiversary! 13932 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:49 PM
Lol same, so I don't regret buying one for myself as the cost was covered.
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2165 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:12 AM
The real Red Dead Redemption.
#18
Posted 24 January 2019 - 02:09 PM
The eye patches helped with fighting in the dark. Accommodated to the dark instantly.