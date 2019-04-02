"Buy a 3 Month Game Pass Membership and receive an additional one at no charge."
"Note: Per user's comments, appears to be 1 promo per account." Restrictions Apply
Xbox Game Pass - 3 Month Membership - Xbox One [Digital Code]
______
Yes you can stack up on these buying more than one & I think the max stack-restriction limit is up to 2 years on each XBL account for Xbox Game Pass. Get in on this deal before amazon runs out of codes to sell.
Check your "Spam" folder-section of your email if you all don't see the codes email in your inbox.
Amazon: Buy 1 Get 1 Free $30 Xbox Game Pass - 3 Month Membership - Xbox One [Digital Code].
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 02 April 2019 - 08:43 PM
"Buy a 3 Month Game Pass Membership and receive an additional one at no charge."
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 15 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted 02 April 2019 - 09:46 PM
hmm Does it say it on the order anywhere? or is the deal over already? I don't see a message saying you'll get a second free
#3
Posted 02 April 2019 - 09:59 PM
Did it and it worked instantly. Also, make sure recurring billing is off and when you redeem the purchased code it'll ask you to turn it on for an additional free month -- which you can then immediately turn off. Seven months for the price of three is a sweet deal.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 02 April 2019 - 11:31 PM
hmm Does it say it on the order anywhere? or is the deal over already? I don't see a message saying you'll get a second free
The offer shows up below the page in the section of "Special offers and product promotions" is where you'll see the message.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 625 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 03 April 2019 - 12:02 AM
#6
Posted 03 April 2019 - 11:49 PM
Purchased one, thanks OP!
- SHADOW-X21 likes this
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 593 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 04 April 2019 - 12:47 AM
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 343 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:40 AM
So I will receive two codes? Or I need to order two and one will be free?
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 625 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:57 AM
So I will receive two codes? Or I need to order two and one will be free?
Just order one and they send two.
#10
Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:57 PM
Should be 3 years. Mine's good till Sept '21, and I couldn't add my last code when I was still in my trial month. It wouldn't let me add till that month was over.
Can’t apply the promo code because I’ve reached the max allowable amount of game pass which of course they don’t specifically say said limit is.
PS: Should've said I would've done this Aug/Sept'18
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1163 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:23 PM
For anyone that got in on this deal, reading the terms, does the free code actually expire by 6/30/19?
I was hoping to get this and just sit on the codes until more games I wanted to play were on it, but not if I have to use part of it by then.
Thanks!
- Larry Davis likes this
#12 Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 14376 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:39 AM
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 06 April 2019 - 06:16 AM
Is this still valid?
Currently this deal is still going on. (Until amazon decides to remove the special offer that I quoted from their page)
#14
Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:37 PM
Is this still valid?
I just did it, got the second key in a Promotional Credit email right after the order processed, thanks OP
#15 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 06 April 2019 - 06:49 PM
In other news....
This is what the prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could be like until its officially announced from MS.....
1 Month = $15
3 Months = $45
6 Months = $90
12 Months = $180
#16 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2314 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:35 PM
#17 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 10 April 2019 - 08:37 PM
How do I know if the promo applied for the extra 3 months? I’m not seeing anything that indicates I would get an extra 3 months.
(The 2 quotes below should answer your question)
The offer shows up below the page in the section of "Special offers and product promotions" is where you'll see the message.
Just order one and they send two.
#18
Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:57 PM
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Xbox One, Game Pass, Microsoft, Amazon
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Xbox One S + Battlefield V for $175
Started by ilg_andy, 17 Apr 2019 xbox one, console
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) £14.49 / $19.39
Started by kobe92, 13 Apr 2019 xbox one, ea access
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Tokyo Xanadu EX+ Limited Edition (PS4) $48.99 Amazon
Started by FlamedLiquid, 30 Mar 2019 ps4, rpg, amazon, tokyo xanadu
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Playstation Now 1 year subscription- $59.99 on Amazon
Started by Versafied, 25 Mar 2019 PS4, Playstation Now, Playstation and 1 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Crackdown 2 is FREE & Recently added to the BC list for Xbox One
Started by SHADOW-X21, 09 Mar 2019 Crackdown 2, Xbox One, X360 and 1 more...
|