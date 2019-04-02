Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Amazon: Buy 1 Get 1 Free $30 Xbox Game Pass - 3 Month Membership - Xbox One [Digital Code].

By SHADOW-X21, Apr 02 2019 08:43 PM
Xbox One Game Pass Microsoft Amazon

SHADOW-X21  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 02 April 2019 - 08:43 PM

"Buy a 3 Month Game Pass Membership and receive an additional one at no charge."

"Note: Per user's comments, appears to be 1 promo per account." Restrictions Apply

Xbox Game Pass - 3 Month Membership - Xbox One [Digital Code]

______

Yes you can stack up on these buying more than one & I think the max stack-restriction limit is up to 2 years on each XBL account for Xbox Game Pass. Get in on this deal before amazon runs out of codes to sell.

Check your "Spam" folder-section of your email if you all don't see the codes email in your inbox.


Germaximus  

Germaximus

Posted 02 April 2019 - 09:46 PM

hmm Does it say it on the order anywhere? or is the deal over already? I don't see a message saying you'll get a second free


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 02 April 2019 - 09:59 PM

Did it and it worked instantly. Also, make sure recurring billing is off and when you redeem the purchased code it'll ask you to turn it on for an additional free month -- which you can then immediately turn off. Seven months for the price of three is a sweet deal.


SHADOW-X21  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 02 April 2019 - 11:31 PM

hmm Does it say it on the order anywhere? or is the deal over already? I don't see a message saying you'll get a second free

The offer shows up below the page in the section of "Special offers and product promotions" is where you'll see the message.


starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 03 April 2019 - 12:02 AM

Can’t apply the promo code because I’ve reached the max allowable amount of game pass which of course they don’t specifically say said limit is.

bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted 03 April 2019 - 11:49 PM

Purchased one, thanks OP!


Razzel  

Razzel

Posted 04 April 2019 - 12:47 AM

Gamepass has been killing it so I jumped on this deal. Thanks!!

JCDogg911  

JCDogg911

Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:40 AM

So I will receive two codes? Or I need to order two and one will be free?


starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:57 AM

So I will receive two codes? Or I need to order two and one will be free?


Just order one and they send two.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 04 April 2019 - 01:57 PM

Can’t apply the promo code because I’ve reached the max allowable amount of game pass which of course they don’t specifically say said limit is.

Should be 3 years. Mine's good till Sept '21, and I couldn't add my last code when I was still in my trial month. It wouldn't let me add till that month was over.

PS: Should've said I would've done this Aug/Sept'18

evophile  

evophile

Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:23 PM

For anyone that got in on this deal, reading the terms, does the free code actually expire by 6/30/19? 

 

I was hoping to get this and just sit on the codes until more games I wanted to play were on it, but not if I have to use part of it by then.

 

Thanks!


MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:39 AM

Is this still valid?

SHADOW-X21  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 06 April 2019 - 06:16 AM

Is this still valid?

Currently this deal is still going on. (Until amazon decides to remove the special offer that I quoted from their page)


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:37 PM

Is this still valid?

 

I just did it, got the second key in a Promotional Credit email right after the order processed, thanks OP


SHADOW-X21  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 06 April 2019 - 06:49 PM

In other news....
 

If this rumor becomes a reality this will most likely happen sometime this year during the release of the XB1 S All Digital console & For now this optional subscription is called "Xbox Game Pass Ultimate" (Game Pass & XBL Gold combined).

This is what the prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could be like until its officially announced from MS.....

1 Month = $15
3 Months = $45
6 Months = $90
12 Months = $180

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:35 PM

How do I know if the promo applied for the extra 3 months? I’m not seeing anything that indicates I would get an extra 3 months.

SHADOW-X21  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 10 April 2019 - 08:37 PM

How do I know if the promo applied for the extra 3 months? I’m not seeing anything that indicates I would get an extra 3 months.

(The 2 quotes below should answer your question)

 

The offer shows up below the page in the section of "Special offers and product promotions" is where you'll see the message.

 

 

Just order one and they send two.


srac84  

srac84

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:57 PM

I actually have. a 3 months Xbox live gold subscription code that I’m not gonna use if anyone wants to trade for a 3 months Xbox game pass code pm me thanks
