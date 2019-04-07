Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Dead Best Buy: Tons of Switch Games starting at $9.99

By skiizim, Apr 07 2019 05:51 AM
#1 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10065 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:51 AM

https://www.bestbuy....price skuidsaas

Legend of Kay 9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6215409
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319441
De Blob $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6220637
De Blob 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6264932
The Raven Remastered $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319426
Gianna Sisters $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6272775
This is the Police $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6117805
This is the Police 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6203984
Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6325562
Gal Metal $14.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289649
Salt & Sanctuary $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289590
FlashBack $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6307420
Titan Quest $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6208220
and more...

#2 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2054 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:02 AM

Holy crap yeah they did.  Ton of Switch games on sale


#3 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2385 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:03 AM

I think Giana is oos. It shows in stock but I can't choose a store/shipping.


#4 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2897 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:04 AM

Mostly THQ Nordic games. Interesting.

#5 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10065 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:05 AM

I think Giana is oos. It shows in stock but I can't choose a store/shipping.

I guess it went oos quick, I put an order in before I posted, not available for pick up near me either. I can't remember if they carried this one in store or not, wont show in stock in store if only 1 or 2 left.


#6 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12215 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:19 AM

Ordered all the ones I didn't already have, except for DeBlob which was both OOS for shipping and within 250 miles of me.

 

Some of these titles just came out within the last two months at $29.99.  Seems odd that they would put them on sale for $9.99 so soon.


#7 dschroll  

dschroll

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:40 AM

Any chance someone has a Giana Sisters they can snag and ship to me?  Will cover the shipping costs and throw in a little extra for your trouble.  Please PM me if interested.


#8 scottman   The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary!   3593 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:06 AM

Got in about a half hour after it went live, so got all the $10 games for $8 GCU, too bad no more $1 pickup discount anymore.  I wonder if this was supposed to be $19.99 sale prices and might get fixed tomorrow. 


#9 Etherealescent   Established since 1989. CAGiversary!   8325 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Etherealescent

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:14 AM

I was able to snag this is the police but was hoping to get Sphinx and Raven as well. Hopefully they get more stock.

#10 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2054 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:24 AM

Thinking about grabbing xenoverse 2 for $24.  Any opinions on the switch version?


#11 darren2e   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

darren2e

Posted 07 April 2019 - 10:11 AM

Got 3 of the games. Lots are showing OOS.

#12 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8310 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 07 April 2019 - 11:13 AM

Sphinx is back in stock for shipping as of 7:12AM EST. $8 with GCU.


#13 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:02 PM

Dang I was hoping for Sphinx and This is the Police 2

#14 nonweak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

nonweak

Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:22 PM

I am pretty upset. I have been eyeing de blob and deblob 2 for months, and I wasn't going to pay that $10 switch tax thq placed on it. I would have been happy paying an equal amount to the other consoles. And now that it is hugely on sale I don't even get a copy.


#15 srac84  

srac84

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:01 PM

sometimes stuff comes back in stock for shipping just give it a a day or 2


#16 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:08 PM

Thanks TC picked up a lot

#17 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:12 PM

Wondering why so many are getting...so many. I know some of three are good, but like...gal metal? That sisters game? Those look awful lol. What's the appeal?

#18 Mixer23   I was the Turkey! CAGiversary!   3549 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Mixer23

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:47 PM

Wondering why so many are getting...so many. I know some of three are good, but like...gal metal? That sisters game? Those look awful lol. What's the appeal?


Gianna Sisters is actually a respectable franchise. It’s been a while since I’ve played one but usually they’re pretty solid platformers.

Aside from that I do agree with your post though. Most of these are not very good lol.

#19 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:53 PM

Oh look some of the switch shovelware finally went on sale...buy it now like if they were worth it.

#20 sr_388   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

sr_388

Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:08 PM

Gianna Sisters is actually a respectable franchise. It’s been a while since I’ve played one but usually they’re pretty solid platformers.

Aside from that I do agree with your post though. Most of these are not very good lol.

Played the base game on Wii U and it's a really good platformer actually. Too bad it's already sold out.


#21 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2329 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:21 PM

All $10 ones show sold out for me expect The Book of Unwritten Tales 2


#22 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:25 PM

Thinking about Salt and Sanctuary. Thanks OP

#23 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14376 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 07 April 2019 - 03:54 PM

Which of these are the best to flip to GameStop?

#24 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:03 PM

Which of these are the best to flip to GameStop?

the ones gamestop gives more than you paid for it.


#25 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:22 PM

Which of these are the best to flip to GameStop?


cars 2 is a pretty good flip

#26 doodababy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

doodababy

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:29 PM

Anyone got sphinx locally? Would love to work out a deal...


#27 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2296 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:47 PM

Flippers were all over this. Every single $10 game in the OP except Unwritten Tales and Raven that my store had went to fulfill a single order.  :bs: 


#28 1NintendoFan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   710 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

1NintendoFan

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:29 PM

Already starting the week off wrong :p I had added two to my cart when they went up for sale, realized that I didn’t have my card saved and didn’t want to wake anyone so I would buy this morning. That was a mistake... I knew it would be too. Fingers crossed they come back, the switch is my go to system so anytime I can get cheap games it makes me happy

#29 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   625 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:00 PM

I got everything when they went up last night but cut out a few like the police ones. Did I make a poor decision?

#30 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   660 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted 07 April 2019 - 10:02 PM

I got everything when they went up last night but cut out a few like the police ones. Did I make a poor decision?

Maybe? This is the Police looks like a good management sim with a crazy story.


