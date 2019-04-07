Dead Best Buy: Tons of Switch Games starting at $9.99
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:51 AM
Legend of Kay 9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6215409
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319441
De Blob $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6220637
De Blob 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6264932
The Raven Remastered $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319426
Gianna Sisters $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6272775
This is the Police $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6117805
This is the Police 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6203984
Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $9.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6325562
Gal Metal $14.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289649
Salt & Sanctuary $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289590
FlashBack $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6307420
Titan Quest $19.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6208220
and more...
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:02 AM
Holy crap yeah they did. Ton of Switch games on sale
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:03 AM
I think Giana is oos. It shows in stock but I can't choose a store/shipping.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:04 AM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:05 AM
I think Giana is oos. It shows in stock but I can't choose a store/shipping.
I guess it went oos quick, I put an order in before I posted, not available for pick up near me either. I can't remember if they carried this one in store or not, wont show in stock in store if only 1 or 2 left.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:19 AM
Ordered all the ones I didn't already have, except for DeBlob which was both OOS for shipping and within 250 miles of me.
Some of these titles just came out within the last two months at $29.99. Seems odd that they would put them on sale for $9.99 so soon.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:40 AM
Any chance someone has a Giana Sisters they can snag and ship to me? Will cover the shipping costs and throw in a little extra for your trouble. Please PM me if interested.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:06 AM
Got in about a half hour after it went live, so got all the $10 games for $8 GCU, too bad no more $1 pickup discount anymore. I wonder if this was supposed to be $19.99 sale prices and might get fixed tomorrow.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:14 AM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:24 AM
Thinking about grabbing xenoverse 2 for $24. Any opinions on the switch version?
Posted 07 April 2019 - 10:11 AM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 11:13 AM
Sphinx is back in stock for shipping as of 7:12AM EST. $8 with GCU.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:02 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:22 PM
I am pretty upset. I have been eyeing de blob and deblob 2 for months, and I wasn't going to pay that $10 switch tax thq placed on it. I would have been happy paying an equal amount to the other consoles. And now that it is hugely on sale I don't even get a copy.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:01 PM
sometimes stuff comes back in stock for shipping just give it a a day or 2
Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:08 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:12 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:47 PM
Wondering why so many are getting...so many. I know some of three are good, but like...gal metal? That sisters game? Those look awful lol. What's the appeal?
Gianna Sisters is actually a respectable franchise. It’s been a while since I’ve played one but usually they’re pretty solid platformers.
Aside from that I do agree with your post though. Most of these are not very good lol.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:53 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:08 PM
Gianna Sisters is actually a respectable franchise. It’s been a while since I’ve played one but usually they’re pretty solid platformers.
Aside from that I do agree with your post though. Most of these are not very good lol.
Played the base game on Wii U and it's a really good platformer actually. Too bad it's already sold out.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:21 PM
All $10 ones show sold out for me expect The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
Posted 07 April 2019 - 02:25 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 03:54 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:03 PM
Which of these are the best to flip to GameStop?
the ones gamestop gives more than you paid for it.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:22 PM
Which of these are the best to flip to GameStop?
cars 2 is a pretty good flip
Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:29 PM
Anyone got sphinx locally? Would love to work out a deal...
Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:47 PM
Flippers were all over this. Every single $10 game in the OP except Unwritten Tales and Raven that my store had went to fulfill a single order.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:29 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:00 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 10:02 PM
I got everything when they went up last night but cut out a few like the police ones. Did I make a poor decision?
Maybe? This is the Police looks like a good management sim with a crazy story.