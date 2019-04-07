Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

The Division 2 PS4/X1 $49

By dogfishfiend, Apr 07 2019 01:53 PM

#1 dogfishfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

dogfishfiend

Posted 07 April 2019 - 01:53 PM

As a resident of DC, I’ve been looking forward to playing The Division 2. Amazon dropped the price to $49 on both PS4 and

PS4: https://www.amazon.c...=the div&sr=8-1

X1: https://www.amazon.c...=8-1&th=1&psc=1

#2 kirthew   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

kirthew

Posted 07 April 2019 - 03:08 PM

Now if only the PC version will drop in price, or Best Buy would match Amazon. Getting an additional $10 off with GCU would be awesome.


#3 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14376 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 07 April 2019 - 03:49 PM

GameStop price match
