Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $44.99 @ Newegg.com

Newegg offers Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4, X1, or PC for $44.99 after promo code EMCTYVY29. Shipping is Free.
By Jodou, Today, 02:19 PM

sekiro newegg you will die a lot even from pushing start
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
I couldnt ever get a controller to work on the PC version just a heads up for anyone thinking about it. I ultimately bought it for PS4.
