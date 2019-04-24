Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $44.99 @ Newegg.com

By Jodou, Today, 02:19 PM
Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Newegg offers Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4, X1, or PC for $44.99 after promo code EMCTYVY29. Shipping is Free.


Posted Today, 08:45 PM

I couldnt ever get a controller to work on the PC version just a heads up for anyone thinking about it. I ultimately bought it for PS4.


