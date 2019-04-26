All $60 MSRP games are $50 at Walmart except Days Gone (YMMV?)
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 182 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
The only priced at $60 is Days Gone and a lot that are at $40 MSRP are priced at $32.84 (for example Captain Toad on Switch)
Nice for those without GCU at Best Buy if this is going on at most/all stores
#2 RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary! 4904 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
Same at mine. Division 2 is another example of a recent $60 game at $50.
#3 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2319 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM
A lot of titles are like that on their website too. The Division 2 -- $59.88 digital, but $48.94 physical.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 428 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
Been like this for a few weeks at mine, was really confused what was up.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2332 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM
Re: title
I take that's because WM is planning to price Days Gone at less than $50, where it belongs.
#7 (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary! 10640 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 326 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM
all of my local walmarts have F76 at $39, even the ones that are bad at marking down games.
Wal-Mart is F tier when it comes to buying cheap games for me. Literally saw this many copies of F76 at $59.98 last week, this wasn't counting the many more copies they had tagged on the top display lol
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 102 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:04 AM