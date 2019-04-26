Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

The gang discuss Cheapy’s New Orleans trip, Xbox E3 leaks, NPDs, 5 jobs, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

All $60 MSRP games are $50 at Walmart except Days Gone (YMMV?)

By DiaperDandee, Yesterday, 07:13 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   182 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

It’s been like this for over a week now but every game that is $60 is at $49.94 at the closest Walmart. That includes switch games, MK11, DMC5, Sekiro, etc.

The only priced at $60 is Days Gone and a lot that are at $40 MSRP are priced at $32.84 (for example Captain Toad on Switch)

Nice for those without GCU at Best Buy if this is going on at most/all stores

#2 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4904 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

Same at mine.  Division 2 is another example of a recent $60 game at $50.


#3 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2319 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

A lot of titles are like that on their website too. The Division 2 -- $59.88 digital, but $48.94 physical.


#4 Zenax[zd]   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   428 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Zenax[zd]

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

Been like this for a few weeks at mine, was really confused what was up. 


#5 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

Lmao...in other words "all games at 60 MSRP except for the one game that actually deserves to be $60 MSRP." Get fucked Walmart.

#6 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2332 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Re: title

 

I take that's because WM is planning to price Days Gone at less than $50, where it belongs.


#7 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10640 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Wal-Mart is F tier when it comes to buying cheap games for me. Literally saw this many copies of F76 at $59.98 last week, this wasn't counting the many more copies they had tagged on the top display lol

1ghvzs.jpg

#8 Dojorkan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   326 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Dojorkan

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

Wal-Mart is F tier when it comes to buying cheap games for me. Literally saw this many copies of F76 at $59.98 last week, this wasn't counting the many more copies they had tagged on the top display lol

1ghvzs.jpg

all of my local walmarts have F76 at $39, even the ones that are bad at marking down games.

#9 Ando   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   102 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Ando

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Days Gone is $50 at my store.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy