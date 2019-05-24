Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Best Buy Dual Shock 4 Controller Glitch, $30 Off 1 Controller ($29.99 to $34.99) [DEAD]

By YoshiFan1, Today, 05:06 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9942 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

https://www.bestbuy....at1557776610320

The deal is supposed to be $30 off when you buy 2 Dual Shock 4 controllers but if you add 1 to your cart, it takes $30 off one controller. Only 1 controller per order works since it adding 2 changes 1 back to full price.

#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14234 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Nice, wish I needed one but I have ones I don't use at this point heh.


#3 r00kie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   380 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

r00kie

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

Thanks, finally got a red controller to go with my spiderman ps4 pro...I sold the controller when I first got it because I couldnt stand the white thumbsticks.


#4 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

damn, says free next day delivery, how they going to pull that off? bought one of the new green ones and the crystal one. 2 for the price of 1


#5 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1510 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

Sweet!! And I had just until tomorrow to return the alpine green I bought from Amazon.

#6 Spirin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Spirin

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Snatched a gold ps4 controller that I don't need!


#7 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12296 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Great deal if you are looking for a controller.  I'm all set for now myself.


#8 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   10668 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Snagged a green camo

#9 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Bought midnight blue and crystal. I have way more DS4 controllers than I need but damn Sony and their multiple colors 


#10 CIitCommander   Hoarder CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

CIitCommander

Posted Today, 05:34 AM

Think they caught the "glitch". Thanks though


#11 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12296 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

Think they caught the "glitch". Thanks though

I still see it.  Just browse PS4 accessories and all the controllers are there listed for the $29.99/$34.99 prices.


#12 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Today, 05:39 AM

Is there a chance of any of this getting canceled if you choose shipping as opposed to store pickup? I ask only because I swear hearing something along the lines ages ago. 


#13 theflicker   Hurm. CAGiversary!   1744 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

theflicker

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

Ordered a crystal for pick up. Like others here, don't really need it though . . .

Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk

#14 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2996 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

all the controllers are "page not found" now when you click on them or try to add to cart


#15 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12296 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

all the controllers are "page not found" now when you click on them or try to add to cart

Yep, looks like they caught it finally.


#16 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2759 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

Took it out of my cart and now showing sold out. Just missed it!

#17 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

I had to go get my wallet since my card isn't saved on my account, put the info and the moment I pressed order it redirected me back to a page that said "Oops something went wrong" now none of the controllers are showing up. Oh well.


#18 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

Cheesus just wondering how many people bought them for themselves.

Lost the deal :/


#19 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12296 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:58 AM

Cheesus just wondering how many people bought them for themselves.

Lost the deal :/

I didn't buy any during this glitch (already have enough for now) but I was about to pull the trigger on the Crystal one when they killed it.


#20 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1510 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

I ordered 2. One for shipping, one for in store. Hoping at least one doesn't get cancelled. If it ships then I won't pickup the other.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy