Best Buy Dual Shock 4 Controller Glitch, $30 Off 1 Controller ($29.99 to $34.99) [DEAD]
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9942 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:06 AM
The deal is supposed to be $30 off when you buy 2 Dual Shock 4 controllers but if you add 1 to your cart, it takes $30 off one controller. Only 1 controller per order works since it adding 2 changes 1 back to full price.
- thorbahn3, Josef, theflicker and 2 others like this
#2 Infamous CAGiversary! 14234 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Nice, wish I needed one but I have ones I don't use at this point heh.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 380 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:15 AM
Thanks, finally got a red controller to go with my spiderman ps4 pro...I sold the controller when I first got it because I couldnt stand the white thumbsticks.
#4
Posted Today, 05:18 AM
damn, says free next day delivery, how they going to pull that off? bought one of the new green ones and the crystal one. 2 for the price of 1
#5 Dude CAG Veteran 1510 Posts Joined 0.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:19 AM
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 85 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
Snatched a gold ps4 controller that I don't need!
#7 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12296 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
Great deal if you are looking for a controller. I'm all set for now myself.
#8 Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary! 10668 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:21 AM
#9
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
Bought midnight blue and crystal. I have way more DS4 controllers than I need but damn Sony and their multiple colors
#10 Hoarder CAGiversary! 26 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:34 AM
Think they caught the "glitch". Thanks though
#11 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12296 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:36 AM
Think they caught the "glitch". Thanks though
I still see it. Just browse PS4 accessories and all the controllers are there listed for the $29.99/$34.99 prices.
#12
Posted Today, 05:39 AM
Is there a chance of any of this getting canceled if you choose shipping as opposed to store pickup? I ask only because I swear hearing something along the lines ages ago.
#13 Hurm. CAGiversary! 1744 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:43 AM
Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2996 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
all the controllers are "page not found" now when you click on them or try to add to cart
#15 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12296 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:46 AM
all the controllers are "page not found" now when you click on them or try to add to cart
Yep, looks like they caught it finally.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2759 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:46 AM
#17
Posted Today, 05:48 AM
I had to go get my wallet since my card isn't saved on my account, put the info and the moment I pressed order it redirected me back to a page that said "Oops something went wrong" now none of the controllers are showing up. Oh well.
#18
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Cheesus just wondering how many people bought them for themselves.
Lost the deal :/
#19 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12296 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:58 AM
Cheesus just wondering how many people bought them for themselves.
Lost the deal :/
I didn't buy any during this glitch (already have enough for now) but I was about to pull the trigger on the Crystal one when they killed it.
#20 Dude CAG Veteran 1510 Posts Joined 0.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:04 AM