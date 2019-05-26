Jump to content

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Bestbuy Clearance. Some decent deals with GCU

By looserattledgamer, Today, 11:46 AM

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 11:46 AM

https://www.bestbuy....=All Categories

SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 12:06 PM

Some good stuff there.

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Today, 12:27 PM  

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

Can anyone recommend some of those obscure Switch games? Almost done with Golf Story and want something good.

Never played code of princess on 3ds..is that with it?

gthirst

Posted Today, 12:48 PM  

gthirst

Posted Today, 12:48 PM

Link not working for anyone else?


kaydigi

Posted Today, 01:01 PM  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

Link not working for anyone else?

It was working an hour ago when I checked, now that I went to look at the list via desktop it's not.


BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

When 40% off is considered "clearance". I'll come back when they actually want to clear them out. Sorry but Hey Pikmin being $26 is hardly what I'd summize as them desperately wanting to clear out stock.

Xevious

Posted Today, 01:24 PM  

Xevious

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

The SKU for South Park gold edition is incorrect on the website. I ordered it and went to Best Buy to pick it up but unfortunately We (I and the Best buy people) discovered the discrepency


itzd4n

Posted Today, 01:27 PM  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

Can anyone recommend some of those obscure Switch games? Almost done with Golf Story and want something good.

Never played code of princess on 3ds..is that with it?


Really depends what you're into, without knowing that, you'll get recommendations for stuff you won't even play

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 01:56 PM  

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Some decent deals, still got GCU for a couple more months so picked up Yonder, Happy Birthdays and Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy on Switch. My 3 year old loves Wheel of Fortune, so figured he'll at least enjoy that. Yonder looks like a mix between BOTW and Harvest Moon, exploring with no combat, and Happy Birthdays looks like a weird Sims-ish game with evolution if anyone's wondering about them. I'd suggest check some videos if you're interested. Almost got Penguin Wars, but as mostly a single player person, would probably get bored quickly.

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 02:05 PM  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

This link isn't working for me either.

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 02:07 PM  

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Here's the long from the CAG FB that worked for me, not sure if it's the same
https://www.bestbuy....=All Categories

itzd4n

Posted Today, 02:12 PM  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

pro tip for anyone who's still got their GCU: don't order more than 3 games in one order.

If you get buyer's remorse and want to return anything, the system gets screwy and sets everything in a bundle discount.
Meaning they won't recognize that you used gcu and you get upcharged for the other games unless you return everything in that order.

I'm not 100% if this is still the case as it happened to me over a year ago, but better safe than sorry.

#13 Acash  

Acash

Posted Today, 02:29 PM

Saw it mentioned in SD. The promo allows you to get the more expensive game at 50% off.  GCU also works on the first game. 

 

Buy 1, save 50% on a 2nd. Select Nintendo 3DS games.

https://www.bestbuy....ames-offer.html


fyrflash1969

Posted Today, 02:53 PM  

fyrflash1969

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

The call of duty ww2 development kit for 20$, 100$ off, is a no brainier.

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:18 PM  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

The link not working


trunks982

Posted Today, 03:19 PM  

trunks982

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

The call of duty ww2 development kit for 20$, 100$ off, is a no brainier.

its a great deal. i would get it but i got too much trash at home. wont be buying.


Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 03:23 PM  

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

Hopefully that works
http://ow.ly/auTR30oPjek

Josef

Posted Today, 03:28 PM  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

For those that want to see a quick list, here is a clearance breakdown by system and price:

 

3DS:

Culdcept Revolt - $13.99

Monster Hunter Stories - $20.99

Bravely Second: End Layer - $20.99

Hey! Pikmin - $25.99

The Alliance Alive Launch Edition - $25.99

 

Switch:

Penguin Wars - $17.99

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood - $17.99

Brawlout - $17.99

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - $17.99

All-Star Fruit Racing - $17.99

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory - $19.99

Poi Explorer Edition - $19.99

Happy Birthdays Launch Edition - $20.99

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers - $23.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles - $23.99

FIFA 18 - $25.99

NBA 2K18 - $25.99

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $25.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded - $26.99

Goosebumps the Game - $25.99

Runner 3 - $31.99

Code of Princess EX - $35.99

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection - $35.99

God Wars: The Complete Legend - $35.99

Mercenaries Saga Chronicles - $35.99

Fire Emblem Warriors SE - $55.99

 

PS4:

That's You - $3.99

Singstar Celebration - $3.99

Knowledge is Power - $4.49

South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99

For Honor - $10.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $11.99

Dishonored 2 - $11.99

Steamworld Dig 2 - $11.99

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch - $11.99

Space Hulk - $11.99

Space Hulk Ascension - $11.99

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $11.99

Micro Machines World Series - $12.99

New Gundam Breaker - $13.99

MXGP Pro - $14.99

Warriors All-Stars - $15.99

Mass Effect Andromeda - $15.99

Onrush - $16.99

SAO: Fatal Bullet - $17.99

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - $17.99

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $17.99

Valkyria Revolution: Vanargand Edition - $17.99

MLB The Show 17 - $17.99

Loading Human: Chapter One - $17.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 - $17.99

Tempest 4000 - $17.99

RBI Baseball 18 - $17.99

Yooka-Laylee - $17.99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings - $17.99 (OOS)

Extinction - $17.99

Metal Gear Survive - $17.99

Bridge Constructor Portal - $17.99

Yoku's Island Express - $17.99

Apex Construct - $17.99

MOTHERGUNSHIP - $17.99

Past Cure - $17.99

Titan Quest - $17.99

All-Star Fruit Racing - $17.99

Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition - $19.99

Red Faction Guerilla: Re-Mars-tered - $19.99

Mudrunner - $19.99

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition - $19.99

The Raven Remastered - $19.99

NBA Live 18 - $22.99

WWE 2K18 - $25.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition - $25.99

FIFA 18 - $25.99

NBA 2K18 - $25.99

NHL 18 - $25.99

Don't Knock Twice - $25.99

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $25.99

Madden NFL 18 - $25.99

Agony - $25.99

Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi - $25.99

Just Dance 2018 - $26.99

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard - $26.99

Conan Exiles: Day One Edition - $29.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $29.99

Code Realize: Bouquet of Rainbows - $29.99

COD: Infinite Warfare - $31.99

Destiny: The Collection - $31.99

Bravo Team - $31.99

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR - $38.99

Sudden Strike 4 - $38.99

Little Dragon's Cafe - $38.99

Skylanders Imaginators Starter Pack - $44.99

Shadows: Awakening - $44.99

COD: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition - $47.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End SE - $47.99

The Crew 2 Steelbook Gold Edition - $87.99

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 CE - $97.99

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - $199.99

 

Xbox One:

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst - $5.49

South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99

Mass Effect Andromeda - $9.99

Quantum Break - $10.99

For Honor - $10.99

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition - $11.99

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $11.99

Far Cry 4 - $11.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - $11.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm LE - $12.99

Okami HD - $12.99

Megaman Legacy Collection 2 - $12.99

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $12.99

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $13.99

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $13.99

Tom Clancy's The Division - $13.99

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $14.99

Onrush - $14.99

MXGP Pro - $15.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $17.99

A Way Out - $17.99

Yoku's Island Express - $17.99

Extinction - $17.99

F1 2017 - $17.99

Yooka - Laylee - $17.99

Project Cars 2 - $17.99

Gravel - $17.99

MX Vs. ATV All Out - $17.99

Rayman Legends - $17.99 (OOS)

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-Tered - $19.99

Portal Knights: Gold Throne Edition - $19.99

Past Cure - $19.99

The Raven Remastered - $19.99

Tempest 4000 - $19.99

MOTHERGUNSHIP - $19.99

Metal Gear Survive - $20.99

Ben 10 - $20.99

Bridge Constructor Portal - $20.99

PES 2018 - $20.99

Halo Wars 2 - $21.99

NBA Live 18 - $22.99

Mudrunner - $22.99

NBA 2K18 - $25.99

WWE 2K18 - $25.99

COD: Infinite Warfare - $25.99

NHL 18 - $25.99

We Happy Few: DE - $25.99

Madden NFL 18 - $25.99

FIFA 18 - $25.99

Agony - $25.99

Just Dance 2018 - $26.99

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard - $26.99

Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition - $27.99

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $27.99

Black Mirror - $27.99

Tennis World Tour - $29.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $29.99

Destiny: The Collection - $31.99

Conan Exiles - $32.99

Shadows: Awakening - $34.99

Friday the 13th: The Game - $35.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Steelbook Edition - $35.99 (OOS)

FIFA 18: Ronaldo Edition - $35.99

COD: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition - $41.99

Train Sim World - $44.99

The Crew 2 - $47.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy/Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Game Bundle - $53.99

Tekken 7 CE - $134.99

Destiny 2 CE - $199.99


