Bestbuy Clearance. Some decent deals with GCU

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

pro tip for anyone who's still got their GCU: don't order more than 3 games in one order.



If you get buyer's remorse and want to return anything, the system gets screwy and sets everything in a bundle discount.

Meaning they won't recognize that you used gcu and you get upcharged for the other games unless you return everything in that order.



I'm not 100% if this is still the case as it happened to me over a year ago, but better safe than sorry.

