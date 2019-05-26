20% off select PS4/Xbox1 and Switch games at Target with order pickup.

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

link to included games here https://www.target.c...etedValue=54jft

It says it includes preorders but all the ones I added to cart said "store pickup not available yet"

some decent deals with some games that are on sale (prices are before 20%)

Division 2 is $45 on XB1, PS4

Street Fighter 30th anniversary on switch is $19.99

Civ 6 on switch still $40

Metro Exodus PS4/XB1 is $40

Anthem is $30 on PS4, XB1

fine print:

Save 20% on select Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch video games. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup. Not valid on orders using Ship to store or on previous orders. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target +™ Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 6/1/2019 at 11:59pm PT.