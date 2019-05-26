Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

20% off select PS4/Xbox1 and Switch games at Target with order pickup.

By ritchardf, Today, 02:48 PM

#1 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

link to included games here https://www.target.c...etedValue=54jft

 

It says it includes preorders but all the ones I added to cart said "store pickup not available yet"

 

some decent deals with some games that are on sale (prices are before 20%)

Division 2 is $45 on XB1, PS4

Street Fighter 30th anniversary on switch is $19.99

Civ 6 on switch still $40

Metro Exodus PS4/XB1 is $40

Anthem is $30 on PS4, XB1

 

 

 

fine print:

Save 20% on select Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch video games. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup. Not valid on orders using Ship to store or on previous orders. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target +™ Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 6/1/2019 at 11:59pm PT.


#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Lol... Anthem.

#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12304 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Nice effort by Target in a post-GCU world.  Luckily I still have GCU for another year, but I appreciate these deal efforts by other retailers for when my GCU eventually runs out.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy