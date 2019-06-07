Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Google Stadia Founder's Edition - $129

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 05:00 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2779 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

Included in Stadia Founder's Edition:

- A limited-edition night blue controller
- A Chromecast Ultra
- A three-month subscription to the Stadia Pro service
- First dibs on your Stadia Name
- A three-month Buddy Pass to Stadia Pro for a friend

Stadia Pro subscription is $10 a month and includes:

- Streaming up to 4K/60fps/HDR in 5.1 surround sound
- Access to a library of free games for the duration of your subscription
- Exclusive discounts on purchasing games
- For a limited time, access to the complete Destiny 2 experience, including all previous and upcoming add-ons

Stadia Launch Games
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM 2016
- Rage 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Destiny 2
- Get Packed
- GRID
- Metro Exodus
- Thumper
- Farming Simulator 19
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Football Manager
- Samurai Showdown
- Final Fantasy XV
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- NBA 2K
- Borderlands 3
- Gylt
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Darksiders Genesis
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trials Rising
- The Crew 2

Founder’s Edition will ship in November 2019. Base edition in 2020.

Obviously this is not a deal but I figured some might be interested.

https://store.google...magazine/stadia

#2 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Ordered this earlier. Wouldn't be surprised if it sells out.
