Google Stadia Founder's Edition - $129

- A limited-edition night blue controller- A Chromecast Ultra- A three-month subscription to the Stadia Pro service- First dibs on your Stadia Name- A three-month Buddy Pass to Stadia Pro for a friend- Streaming up to 4K/60fps/HDR in 5.1 surround sound- Access to a library of free games for the duration of your subscription- Exclusive discounts on purchasing games- For a limited time, access to the complete Destiny 2 experience, including all previous and upcoming add-ons- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- DOOM Eternal- DOOM 2016- Rage 2- The Elder Scrolls Online- Wolfenstein: Youngblood- Destiny 2- Get Packed- GRID- Metro Exodus- Thumper- Farming Simulator 19- Baldur's Gate 3- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid- Football Manager- Samurai Showdown- Final Fantasy XV- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition- Rise of the Tomb Raider- Shadow of the Tomb Raider- NBA 2K- Borderlands 3- Gylt- Mortal Kombat 11- Darksiders Genesis- Assassin's Creed Odyssey- Just Dance- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint- Tom Clancy's The Division 2- Trials Rising- The Crew 2Founder’s Edition will ship in November 2019. Base edition in 2020.Obviously this is not a deal but I figured some might be interested.