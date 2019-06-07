Google Stadia Founder's Edition - $129

Included in Stadia Founder's Edition:
- A limited-edition night blue controller
- A Chromecast Ultra
- A three-month subscription to the Stadia Pro service
- First dibs on your Stadia Name
- A three-month Buddy Pass to Stadia Pro for a friend
Stadia Pro subscription is $10 a month and includes:
- Streaming up to 4K/60fps/HDR in 5.1 surround sound
- Access to a library of free games for the duration of your subscription
- Exclusive discounts on purchasing games
- For a limited time, access to the complete Destiny 2 experience, including all previous and upcoming add-ons
Stadia Launch Games
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM 2016
- Rage 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Destiny 2
- Get Packed
- GRID
- Metro Exodus
- Thumper
- Farming Simulator 19
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Football Manager
- Samurai Showdown
- Final Fantasy XV
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- NBA 2K
- Borderlands 3
- Gylt
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Darksiders Genesis
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trials Rising
- The Crew 2
Founder’s Edition will ship in November 2019. Base edition in 2020.
Obviously this is not a deal but I figured some might be interested.

Ordered this earlier. Wouldn't be surprised if it sells out.