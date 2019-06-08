Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS4/XBO) $19.99/$15.99 w/GCU @ Best Buy

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 08:37 AM

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

PS4:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5560400

 

XBO:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5560500

 

I don't know if this is a reprint by Warner Bros., but this is a great price even if you no longer have GCU....even better if you do! 

 

Have at it!


Smithers123

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

All extra content is also on disc, for those that are wondering.

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 09:20 AM

All extra content is also on disc, for those that are wondering.

Thanks for mentioning this, I forgot.  Cheers!     :beer: 


