CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Days Gone $30 at Newegg.com, plus tax for some

Today, 09:13 PM

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

Add to cart and use promo code EMCTBUA43. Tax in California. Shipping may be free. With shoprunner it's showing free shipping. Not sure if free otherwise.

 

 

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16868110195


lionheart059

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

...I should really try this game.  I got it for $20 when Wal-mart glitched the price and it's just been sitting on my TV Stand.

Anyone tried it and find it worthwhile, or am I better off dropping it while I can still recoup?


Shiftygism

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

It's my game of the year so far, and probably will remain that way since everything (outside of Death Stranding) is coming out next spring.

 

The critics can stick it.

 

So can CNET.

 

Great game.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 11:00 PM

Really really great game. Patches have fixed most issues people had with the game. The story is interesting and the hordes are so fun to fight. The game is very long though so if you don't have time to sink 60 hours in then I'd say just sell it
