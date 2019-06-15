Days Gone $30 at Newegg.com, plus tax for some

Add to cart and use promo code EMCTBUA43. Tax in California. Shipping may be free. With shoprunner it's showing free shipping. Not sure if free otherwise.
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16868110195
Posted Today, 09:13 PM
Posted Today, 09:29 PM
...I should really try this game. I got it for $20 when Wal-mart glitched the price and it's just been sitting on my TV Stand.
Anyone tried it and find it worthwhile, or am I better off dropping it while I can still recoup?
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
It's my game of the year so far, and probably will remain that way since everything (outside of Death Stranding) is coming out next spring.
The critics can stick it.
So can CNET.
Great game.
Posted Today, 11:00 PM