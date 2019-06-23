30% off Select Games at Target with In-store pickup - Crash Team Racing (X1/NS/PS4) $27.99 and more
https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002
https://www.target.c...etedValue=54jft
Thanks !
Here’s all the eligible titles. I updated thread title:
Looks like Sekiro is part of it too. 36 bones:
decent deals on nintendo switch games...
Got my fingers crossed for Judgment on Tues
Was thinking about Rage 2, but $35 is still a little high for my liking.
In for Sekiro at $33.59.
I've enjoyed Rage 2. I pre-ordered from Amazon for $42 + $10 credit back. I've mostly just done side stuff so far, only touching the basic of the story missions to unlock skill trees. According to my save game, I've put in 118 hours -edit- I think it is recording my play time wrong, counting hours while the game is in sleep, but I have put in a good amount of time -end edit-. I know it got some hate in reviews, but it is fun once you've unlocked all powers. $35 seems a good price to me.
Target also left a bitter taste in my mouth from the time I tried price-matching Far Cry 5 for $20 at the store and was told by the associates in customer service they didn't price-match Gamestop, even though I explained and pointed out to them it literally says that they do on their corporate site. I was also later told through online customer support that they DO price-match Gamestop. What a bunch of assholes.
Where exactly is this available? There is nothing around DC eligible for pickup, and nothing around where my family lives in the Elk Grove Village area of Illinois available for pickup.
I’ve been told by target employees that they won’t even match their own website lol
Just finished the game put in around 30 hours and almost have the plat but I'm moving on since my backlog is never ending.
I've enjoyed Rage 2. I pre-ordered from Amazon for $42 + $10 credit back. I've mostly just done side stuff so far, only touching the basic of the story missions to unlock skill trees. According to my save game, I've put in 118 hours. I don't feel like I played so long, but the map is pretty extensive, so maybe I have screwed around that much. I know it got some hate in reviews, but it is fun once you've unlocked all powers. $35 seems a good price to me.
Are you referring to Sekiro or Rage 2?
Found this independently of this thread last night. The list I was looking at was a weird mix of eligible and not-eligible titles, but Shadow of the Tomb Raider for under $18 doesn't hurt my feelings.
Was thinking of Okami but the only Target that has it in stock is in downtown with very difficult to find parking.
Was gonna get CTR since I had a $10 Target gift card, but none of my local stores have the game on PS4, so I can't get the 30% discount.
*bah*