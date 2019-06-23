Jump to content

* * * * * 2 votes

30% off Select Games at Target with In-store pickup - Crash Team Racing (X1/NS/PS4) $27.99 and more

By looserattledgamer, Today, 09:57 AM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 09:57 AM

:beer: For those kittens who can’t wait til Black Friday:

https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002

#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17743 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 11:21 AM

Here’s all the eligible titles. I updated thread title:
https://www.target.c...etedValue=54jft

#3 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 11:23 AM

Here’s all the eligible titles. I updated thread title:
https://www.target.c...etedValue=54jft

Thanks !

Looks like Sekiro is part of it too. 36 bones:

https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002

#4 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

Here is the complete list:

https://www.target.c...Save30whenyouus

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:29 PM

I found Bomberman R for PS4. Not bad for $7

#6 crewj   from peru to cebu CAGiversary!   1286 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

crewj

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

decent deals on nintendo switch games...


#7 Bezerker   Bezerker Barrage! CAGiversary!   6994 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Bezerker

Posted Today, 12:50 PM

Got my fingers crossed for Judgment on Tues


#8 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 12:59 PM

No Bloodstained, unfortunately. Hoping for Judgment as well.

Was thinking about Rage 2, but $35 is still a little high for my liking.

#9 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2780 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

I think I have too many games, because every decent deal for any of the three systems, I'm like "already own that."

#10 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4152 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

In for Sekiro at $33.59.

 

Was thinking about Rage 2, but $35 is still a little high for my liking.

I've enjoyed Rage 2. I pre-ordered from Amazon for $42 + $10 credit back. I've mostly just done side stuff so far, only touching the basic of the story missions to unlock skill trees. According to my save game, I've put in 118 hours -edit- I think it is recording my play time wrong, counting hours while the game is in sleep, but I have put in a good amount of time -end edit-. I know it got some hate in reviews, but it is fun once you've unlocked all powers. $35 seems a good price to me.


#11 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

Where exactly is this available? There is nothing around DC eligible for pickup, and nothing around where my family lives in the Elk Grove Village area of Illinois available for pickup.

Target also left a bitter taste in my mouth from the time I tried price-matching Far Cry 5 for $20 at the store and was told by the associates in customer service they didn't price-match Gamestop, even though I explained and pointed out to them it literally says that they do on their corporate site. I was also later told through online customer support that they DO price-match Gamestop. What a bunch of assholes.

#12 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 03:46 PM

Where exactly is this available? There is nothing around DC eligible for pickup, and nothing around where my family lives in the Elk Grove Village area of Illinois available for pickup.

Target also left a bitter taste in my mouth from the time I tried price-matching Far Cry 5 for $20 at the store and was told by the associates in customer service they didn't price-match Gamestop, even though I explained and pointed out to them it literally says that they do on their corporate site. I was also later told through online customer support that they DO price-match Gamestop. What a bunch of assholes.


I’ve been told by target employees that they won’t even match their own website lol

#13 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Meh, many have had their prices brought back up to msrp. Also, no shipping kills the few games that are at a good price.

#14 jedex   Elite Chemist CAGiversary!   860 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

jedex

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

In for Sekiro at $33.59.

I've enjoyed Rage 2. I pre-ordered from Amazon for $42 + $10 credit back. I've mostly just done side stuff so far, only touching the basic of the story missions to unlock skill trees. According to my save game, I've put in 118 hours. I don't feel like I played so long, but the map is pretty extensive, so maybe I have screwed around that much. I know it got some hate in reviews, but it is fun once you've unlocked all powers. $35 seems a good price to me.

Just finished the game put in around 30 hours and almost have the plat but I'm moving on since my backlog is never ending.

Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk

#15 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Scrolling through the games, I must also note LOL at Target still charging $60 for RDR2 and AC Odyssey.

#16 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4152 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

Just finished the game put in around 30 hours and almost have the plat but I'm moving on since my backlog is never ending.

Are you referring to Sekiro or Rage 2?


#17 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   646 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Found this independently of this thread last night. The list I was looking at was a weird mix of eligible and not-eligible titles, but Shadow of the Tomb Raider for under $18 doesn't hurt my feelings.


#18 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2328 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted Today, 06:14 PM

Was thinking of Okami but the only Target that has it in stock is in downtown with very difficult to find parking.


#19 Zipomatic2   Really, Really Cheap CAGiversary!   544 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Zipomatic2

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

Was gonna get CTR since I had a $10 Target gift card, but none of my local stores have the game on PS4, so I can't get the 30% discount.

 

*bah*


