30% off Select Games at Target with In-store pickup - Crash Team Racing (X1/NS/PS4) $27.99 and more

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

Where exactly is this available? There is nothing around DC eligible for pickup, and nothing around where my family lives in the Elk Grove Village area of Illinois available for pickup.



Target also left a bitter taste in my mouth from the time I tried price-matching Far Cry 5 for $20 at the store and was told by the associates in customer service they didn't price-match Gamestop, even though I explained and pointed out to them it literally says that they do on their corporate site. I was also later told through online customer support that they DO price-match Gamestop. What a bunch of assholes.

