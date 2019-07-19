The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition PS4/XBO $31.50

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Making a thread since most people probably don't check the Indie / Limited / Obscure release thread and considering this game is not released yet, this is probably the lowest it will be in the immediate future.

Skybound is running an SDCC 30% off sale on their store, the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition release is included at $34.99 (msrp $49.99, $49.99 at Amazon at time of post).

This release includes ALL of the series content on disc, per Skybound:

You can stack promocode NEW10 for an additional 10% off which takes the price down to $31.50

Free shipping is offered, and atleast in my case I was not charged sales tax (I do not know where they are based from for charging it or not)

https://store.skybound.com/products/telltales-the-walking-dead-the-telltale-definitive-series-standard-edition