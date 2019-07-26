Raise.com Current Promo Codes and Sales. Buy Video Game Currency at a Discount. Extra 7% off with code SUNNY7

Posted 26 July 2019 - 06:22 PM

People have been bumping an outdated thread, so I thought we could use a dedicated place for raise.com promo codes and sales. They seem to run new promos every couple of days.



Promo codes for existing customers:

SUNNY7 - 7% off any digital gift card. Max savings of $15. 1 Use per household. Expires 8/23



Promo codes for NEW customers:

40RAISEAF - $10 off $40+ orders

RAISE75AF - $5 off $75+ orders



Some examples of savings during a 7% off sale:

$25 PSN $20.02

$25 Xbox $20.69

$35 Eshop $29.63

Your savings will vary depending on the sale.



Direct links to gift cards:

Nintendo Eshop

Playstation Network

Xbox



About:

Raise.com is a popular online gift card reseller where you can buy discount gift cards of all types, even video game currency. Most gift cards are digital delivery and will show up in your account once your order has been verified. If you are a new user, this may take a few hours.



Referrals will get you an extra $5 off:

Raise.com offers a generous referral program. Sign up for Raise using a referral link and both you and the person who referred you will get $5 in Raise Cash. Raise Cash can be combined with promo codes for even more savings. There is no need to ask for a referral, just check the Referral Central part of the forum to find numerous people posting their referral links.



Do not clutter this thread with referral links. There is a specific part of the forum called Referral Central for referral links so please post them there.



Raise offers a 1 year money back guarantee.

If there is a problem with your gift card you can email or call them at (888) 578-8422

Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm CT or Saturday: 9am - 5pm CT

I'll tell you what I have told others:



Spoiler Most people will not have any problems with their purchases, but Raise is a gift card reseller, so people sell them gift card codes and they resell them to you. If that person was trying to scam Raise they could redeem the code themselves, or continue selling it on to other sites leaving the customer with a bad code. It's the nature of such a business, but Raise does have checks in place to minimize this type of activity. They also have a 1 year money back guarantee. If you get a bad code they will refund you in full. You can take steps to safeguard yourself by using your gift card as soon as possible, or adding the code to your video game wallet where it will be safely stored until you are ready to use it.

