* * * - - 2 votes

Target Glitch - Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow for $86.99 [DEAD OOS]

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 09:36 AM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

https://www.target.c...ow/-/A-77419249

Came up for this price about an hour ago. Buy it now before it sells out.

#2 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Today, 09:38 AM

Can't seem to actually order it.


Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 09:39 AM

An hour ago? And you're just now telling us?

 

I can't seem to order it, anyone else?


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 09:40 AM

An hour ago? And you're just now telling us?
 
I can't seem to order it, anyone else?


The price changed an hour ago, doesn't mean I saw it an hour ago.

postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 09:41 AM

An hour ago? And you're just now telling us?

 

I can't seem to order it, anyone else?

Saw it on slickdeals but knowing this is a pre-order i didn't bother taking a chance on it. 100% guarantee it will be canceled.


mrn111  

mrn111

Posted Today, 09:41 AM

An hour ago? And you're just now telling us?

I can't seem to order it, anyone else?



Same for me.... No pre-order button on the page.

#7 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 09:47 AM

Says sold out

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Yeah OOS now. It'll likely be mysteriously cancelled though. iirc, last time something like this happened, no cancellations were sent, order of mine just disappeared.

We'll see though.

7String  

7String

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Your right....it’ll disappear
BTW, why get a $200 Lite when you can get the full system?

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

Your right....it’ll disappear
BTW, why get a $200 Lite when you can get the full system?

Broke people see a lower price point, and jump for joy.  I know what this sensation feels like.  I'm a broke person.


#11 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

Your right....it’ll disappear
BTW, why get a $200 Lite when you can get the full system?

For some people it's strictly a portable console and don't want to pay an extra $100 to connect it to a tv.  People have different wants and needs


#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

In for ten cancellations

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 03:09 PM

For some people it's strictly a portable console and don't want to pay an extra $100 to connect it to a tv.  People have different wants and needs

 

I don't want one, but for $87 i'd have bought one... (before cancelation anyway)


#14 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 03:11 PM

Broke people see a lower price point, and jump for joy.  I know what this sensation feels like.  I'm a broke person.

You can't be broke. How many PS1 Classics do you have now?


Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

In for ten cancellations


One should suffice ,why so many you need?
