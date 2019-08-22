Target Glitch - Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow for $86.99 [DEAD OOS]
Came up for this price about an hour ago. Buy it now before it sells out.
Can't seem to actually order it.
An hour ago? And you're just now telling us?
I can't seem to order it, anyone else?
The price changed an hour ago, doesn't mean I saw it an hour ago.
Saw it on slickdeals but knowing this is a pre-order i didn't bother taking a chance on it. 100% guarantee it will be canceled.
Same for me.... No pre-order button on the page.
We'll see though.
BTW, why get a $200 Lite when you can get the full system?
Your right....it’ll disappear
Broke people see a lower price point, and jump for joy. I know what this sensation feels like. I'm a broke person.
For some people it's strictly a portable console and don't want to pay an extra $100 to connect it to a tv. People have different wants and needs
I don't want one, but for $87 i'd have bought one... (before cancelation anyway)
You can't be broke. How many PS1 Classics do you have now?
In for ten cancellations
One should suffice ,why so many you need?