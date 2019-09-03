Jump to content

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) $25.99/$20.79 GCU at Best Buy

By looserattledgamer, Today, 01:11 AM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

Win Price for Game of the Gen for many:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5323000


:beer:

Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Fan-Fucking-Tastic remake. Now just to hope Super Metroid gets one.


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 02:29 AM

Super Metroid doesn't need one, especially if it sacrifices its pixel art. The only reason they remade this one is because it was the only game in the series outside the original (needs a map) that didn't really hold up. Super though? Damn near perfection, the only way to improve it would be to painstakingly recreate every little detail bringing it into the HD era along with widescreen.


Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

Super Metroid doesn't need one, especially if it sacrifices its pixel art. The only reason they remade this one is because it was the only game in the series outside the original (needs a map) that didn't really hold up. Super though? Damn near perfection, the only way to improve it would be to painstakingly recreate every little detail bringing it into the HD era along with widescreen.

Exactly, remake doesn't mean redo, I just want it with higher end graphics and depth like Shadow Complex for example. Samus Returns was an amazing game and the first return to form to Metroid ever since the horrible game that Other M was, so I was glad to see it be good again.


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

I heard this game can't be played with the D-pad?


