Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) $25.99/$20.79 GCU at Best Buy

Super Metroid doesn't need one, especially if it sacrifices its pixel art. The only reason they remade this one is because it was the only game in the series outside the original (needs a map) that didn't really hold up. Super though? Damn near perfection, the only way to improve it would be to painstakingly recreate every little detail bringing it into the HD era along with widescreen.