Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) $25.99/$20.79 GCU at Best Buy
#1
Posted Today, 01:11 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5323000
#2 Video Game Addict CAGiversary! 6699 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Fan-Fucking-Tastic remake. Now just to hope Super Metroid gets one.
- Vinny likes this
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 508 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:29 AM
Super Metroid doesn't need one, especially if it sacrifices its pixel art. The only reason they remade this one is because it was the only game in the series outside the original (needs a map) that didn't really hold up. Super though? Damn near perfection, the only way to improve it would be to painstakingly recreate every little detail bringing it into the HD era along with widescreen.
#4 Video Game Addict CAGiversary! 6699 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:52 AM
Super Metroid doesn't need one, especially if it sacrifices its pixel art. The only reason they remade this one is because it was the only game in the series outside the original (needs a map) that didn't really hold up. Super though? Damn near perfection, the only way to improve it would be to painstakingly recreate every little detail bringing it into the HD era along with widescreen.
Exactly, remake doesn't mean redo, I just want it with higher end graphics and depth like Shadow Complex for example. Samus Returns was an amazing game and the first return to form to Metroid ever since the horrible game that Other M was, so I was glad to see it be good again.
#5 Vita + Xbox CAGiversary! 657 Posts Joined 12.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:05 AM
I heard this game can't be played with the D-pad?