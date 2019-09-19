Jump to content

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Target cancelling WOW 15th anniversary preorders

By dcpeazy, Today, 05:10 PM

#1 dcpeazy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

dcpeazy

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

Just got my email. I actually wanted this for myself, not wanting to pay scalper prices.

#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10581 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Are they cancelling all orders, or just some because they oversold?

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Mine was canceled and some other people in the collectors edition thread said theres was too

#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14393 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

I don't think anyone has claimed to have an open order so far, only the people that were canceled have said anything. This is what happens when you continually shrink your gaming section, Target; publishers are going to start shortchanging or canceling fulfillment on you.


#5 deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

Great deal! Thanks for making a thread, in for six!
