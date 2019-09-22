Target Cartwheel Deals September 22nd - 28th: R.I.P. Cartwheel

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

Target's whole ad this week is filled with Cartwheel Deals across the entire store, because this is the final week of Cartwheel. It's being replaced in October by Circle. Which is Target's new customer rewards program. Signing up for Circle will get you 1% back on all purchases in store and online, unless you are a Red Card member, where you will still get the 5% off as usual. Circle will have it's own set of specialized coupons each week, based on what you buy. So, I don't know if I will continue this thread with a new name, as some coupons may not work for everybody. It's still unclear how everything is going to work. I've been doing this thread since Cartwheel started, so it feels kind of weird knowing that I will probably get to go to bed early on Saturdays from now on, instead of staying up past midnight to make this thread.



Well, I know that people hate it when I talk, so here is the only deal that I could find related to video games:



10% Off TVs Excluding Samsung and LG OLED (Expires September 28th)



There will be some special one day Cartwheels throughout the week, so I will be keeping an eye on the app to see if any game deals pop up before Cartwheel goes extinct.

