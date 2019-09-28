MyBestBuy Members Save 10% on Newest Games - Did Anyone Else Notice This?
I noticed it on Pre Orders, and the likes of Borderlands and more. It's not the discount of Walmart but it's not half bad either.
nothing on my account......but I don't deserve it......I'm just an elite plus member
What month is your birthday in OP? It's probably that.
Targeted members get 10% off their next purchase. Probably their yearly customer appreciation.
Targeted members get 10% off their next purchase. Probably their yearly customer appreciation.
Best Buy showed me how much they appreciate my business by not fulfilling the Links Awakening dreamer edition pickup order. I hope to eventually play this game:)
Right now I'm only getting the 10% off because its my birthday month. I guess we will see after September 30th if I get this other offer.
If you've got a birthday offer, use it on a digital game (where GCU wouldn't matter anyway). That's what I did for KH3: got my 10% for the birthday, plus the $10 reward cert.
