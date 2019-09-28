Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #605: Borederlands

CAGcast #605: Borederlands

The gang talks Modern Warfare, Sony State Of Play, Untitled Goose Game, Epic Game Store exclusivity, Apple Arcade, Mario Kart Tour and $3 bacon.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

MyBestBuy Members Save 10% on Newest Games - Did Anyone Else Notice This?

By theghost4413, Today, 02:10 AM

#1 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   250 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

I dont know when it happened but it seems as though the newest games are getting a 10% discount at Best Buy for being a MyBestBuy member.

I noticed it on Pre Orders, and the likes of Borderlands and more. It's not the discount of Walmart but it's not half bad either.20190927_210917.jpg

#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17781 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:12 AM

Throw in some GCs and we good.

#3 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

Well, it's not quite GCU good. But, that does give me a reason to buy games from BB when my GCU expires. I hope they continue the $10 coupons as well.

#4 JackTheWhack   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

JackTheWhack

Posted Today, 02:21 AM

I have the same thing but it’s because my birthday is in October so it shows it for my Birthday! Who knows though.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro

#5 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   890 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

nothing on my account......but I don't deserve it......I'm just an elite plus member


#6 JackTheWhack   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

JackTheWhack

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

You and me both Spicoli!


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro

#7 whoknows   Time and Eternity for all of time and eternity CAGiversary!   40098 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

whoknows

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

What month is your birthday in OP? It's probably that.


#8 breezee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

breezee

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

Targeted members get 10% off their next purchase. Probably their yearly customer appreciation.


#9 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   890 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 02:48 AM

Targeted members get 10% off their next purchase. Probably their yearly customer appreciation.

Best Buy showed me how much they appreciate my business by not fulfilling the Links Awakening dreamer edition pickup order. I hope to eventually play this game:)


#10 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12667 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:02 AM

Right now I'm only getting the 10% off because its my birthday month.   I guess we will see after September 30th if I get this other offer. 


#11 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1452 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Checked my account and I have 10% off for my birthday! Bad news is it doesn't stack with GCU. Thanks for nothin', BB.

#12 Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

If you've got a birthday offer, use it on a digital game (where GCU wouldn't matter anyway).  That's what I did for KH3: got my 10% for the birthday, plus the $10 reward cert.


#13 Quinton h   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   42 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Quinton h

Posted Today, 08:33 AM

How can you get mad at Best Buy of discontinuing a program that they lost money on

#14 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 09:54 AM

None for me
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy