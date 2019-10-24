Groupon Select promo 50% off first purchase (up to $50) Works on Switch Lite YMMV

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

So I was looking at Switch Lites on groupon goods because if you join Groupon Select you get 15% off purchases and free shipping for being a member. When I put the Switch Lite in my cart and went to "my cart," a green banner appeared at the top of the screen that said "Get $50 off this item." The promo is actually 50% off your first purchase, up to $50. You have to join Groupon Selects to get the promo. But here is why this may be YMMV. The promo didnt appear at checkout so I did a live chat with customer service and they were super nice and they placed the order for me and applied the $50 promo. I don't understand the math they did exactly but the total came to $154.41 charged to my card.