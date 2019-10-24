Jump to content

Groupon Select promo 50% off first purchase (up to $50) Works on Switch Lite YMMV

By KevinMassacre, Yesterday, 08:37 PM

KevinMassacre  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

So I was looking at Switch Lites on groupon goods because if you join Groupon Select you get 15% off purchases and free shipping for being a member. When I put the Switch Lite in my cart and went to "my cart," a green banner appeared at the top of the screen that said "Get $50 off this item." The promo is actually 50% off your first purchase, up to $50. You have to join Groupon Selects to get the promo. But here is why this may be YMMV. The promo didnt appear at checkout so I did a live chat with customer service and they were super nice and they placed the order for me and applied the $50 promo. I don't understand the math they did exactly but the total came to $154.41 charged to my card.

 

Screen Shot 2019-10-24 at 3.28.08 PM.png


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM

Don't you have to pay $25 to join Groupon Selects?


KevinMassacre  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

Don't you have to pay $25 to join Groupon Selects?

My wife joined and it only charged her $4.99 after her free 1 month trial was up. I didnt see anything about a $25 charge, nor was I charged $25. 


CAG Newbie  

CAG Newbie

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

Switch systems have a major design defect which means I wouldn't buy them until it's fixed and acknowledged by Nintendo. After owning it for a few months the sticks automatically start drifting by themselves which makes it unusable, and the Joy Cons are expensive to replace even though it's a design flag and not caused by the user. There really should be a recall or class auction suit because the problem is that bad. Look it up online if you don't believe me.


Rconnect  

Rconnect

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Thanks, OP! The same thing happened to me. It was $5 to sign up with Selects and it automatically gave me a $30 off coupon. I just got onto chat and explained the situation and they gave me another $20 off since the promo didn't work for me either. 


KevinMassacre  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

Thanks, OP! The same thing happened to me. It was $5 to sign up with Selects and it automatically gave me a $30 off coupon. I just got onto chat and explained the situation and they gave me another $20 off since the promo didn't work for me either. 

Yep! thats pretty much exactly the same thing that happened to me. Cheers!


sr_388  

sr_388

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

Don't you have to pay $25 to join Groupon Selects?


It’s a 6 month membership at $5 a month, so basically yes it’s $25 since the first month is free.
