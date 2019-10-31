Best Buy has Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 or $39.99 with GCU.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255387
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch $49.99 or $39.99 with GCU
Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Posted Today, 12:00 AM
I’d just hate to buy this at $35 and it ends up being under $30 Black Friday (and then I’d save the certificates).
First world problems
Posted Today, 01:06 AM
Actually, are we into BB’s holiday return window yet?
Posted Today, 02:10 AM
Whats the difference between this one and the PS4 one?
Is it really worth the difference?
Posted Today, 02:26 AM
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
I would argue that if you already 100%’ed the PS4 version it’s not a big enough difference. However if you haven’t played either or just a little of the PS4 I’d grab this one for the 2D mode, extra costumes, QoL improvements like crafting anywhere, and portability. It also runs very well on the switch.
This.
You can find comparison videos on Youtube. Side by side you can tell the difference, on its own... looks and plays great. And it's Portable.
Haven't finished it yet, but easily in my top 5 Switch games.
Posted Today, 02:52 AM
Someone told me there are a bunch of extra monsters and stuff? Is that true or BS?