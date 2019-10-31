Jump to content

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch $49.99 or $39.99 with GCU

By El_Anarcho, Yesterday, 10:42 PM

#1 El_Anarcho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   73 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

El_Anarcho

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Best Buy has Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 or $39.99 with GCU.
 
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255387


#2 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   336 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM

Wish I had GCU still, I would buy this in a heartbeat.

#3 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1385 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

Already have the regular on PS4, is it worth the double dip?

#4 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5108 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

Holding out for sub-$30, since I already own the PS4 version.

#5 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

These are the times I wish I could see everything that was going down on Black Friday lol. I’m probably not going to use my mystery reward certificate unless I got this game (I’m guessing it’s a $5 one) and I could get it for $35 with my other certificates.

I’d just hate to buy this at $35 and it ends up being under $30 Black Friday (and then I’d save the certificates).

First world problems

#6 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   726 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 01:06 AM

Any word on how long this sale price will be valid?

Actually, are we into BB’s holiday return window yet?

#7 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Whats the difference between this one and the PS4 one? 

 

Is it really worth the difference?


#8 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

I would argue that if you already 100%’ed the PS4 version it’s not a big enough difference. However if you haven’t played either or just a little of the PS4 I’d grab this one for the 2D mode, extra costumes, QoL improvements like crafting anywhere, and portability. It also runs very well on the switch.

#9 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2802 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

I would argue that if you already 100%’ed the PS4 version it’s not a big enough difference. However if you haven’t played either or just a little of the PS4 I’d grab this one for the 2D mode, extra costumes, QoL improvements like crafting anywhere, and portability. It also runs very well on the switch.

 

This.

You can find comparison videos on Youtube. Side by side you can tell the difference, on its own... looks and plays great. And it's Portable.

Haven't finished it yet, but easily in my top 5 Switch games.


#10 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Someone told me there are a bunch of extra monsters and stuff?  Is that true or BS?


