Pokémon Sword and Shield Dualpack w/ Steelbook $119.99 (Target)
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
I apologize if there was a topic somewhere on this already but I didn’t see one. I have a feeling this thing will be hard to find and ridiculously expensive on eBay at some point.
Posted Today, 05:34 PM
This guy?
https://www.target.c...ve/-/A-77696348
Posted Today, 05:34 PM
already have sword coming, but wouldn’t mind getting one. Not sure I want both games..
Posted Today, 05:38 PM
Wonder if you return it later if you have to return the free steelbook..
It's all in one box. How would that work?
Posted Today, 10:48 PM