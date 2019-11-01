Jump to content

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

Pokémon Sword and Shield Dualpack w/ Steelbook $119.99 (Target)

By DiaperDandee, Today, 05:22 PM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Target exclusive steelbook

I apologize if there was a topic somewhere on this already but I didn’t see one. I have a feeling this thing will be hard to find and ridiculously expensive on eBay at some point.

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

This guy?

 

https://www.target.c...ve/-/A-77696348


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Wonder if you return it later if you have to return the free steelbook..
already have sword coming, but wouldn’t mind getting one. Not sure I want both games..

bojay1997  

bojay1997

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

Wonder if you return it later if you have to return the free steelbook..
already have sword coming, but wouldn’t mind getting one. Not sure I want both games..

It's all in one box.  How would that work?


315Retro  

315Retro

Posted Today, 10:48 PM

Ugh I went with the plush Keychains from Pokémon center... I'd rather have this steel book I think. The Keychains sound like just a random toss in not a special pack in box. I know it sounds dumb but it makes a difference for Pokémon games if you're a collector.
