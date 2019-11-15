Pokemon Sword & Shield Double Pack $99.99 (1 day Deal)

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Mainly just exclusive Pokemon/trainers.

According to Austin John, 68 Pokemon are version exclusive to one or the other. Granted you can get 1 version and trade for the others, or as he explains here you *can* get some via raid battles with people that own the other copy. (I don't know the details on that since my Sword copy isn't here yet.)

And spoiler alert in the video, he shows some new Pokemon in the video that have not been talked about before.