- - - - -

Pokemon Sword & Shield Double Pack $99.99 (1 day Deal)

By NeoMonk, Today, 12:21 PM

#1 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

Pokemon Sword & Shield Double Pack is being sold for $99.99 in it's launch day.

Currently live in Amazon - Target - Walmart

 

This is NOT the Gold Steelbook version that's exclusive to Target.


elitewillie

Posted Today, 12:24 PM

I was just able to get a pick up order woo hoo

Lazerack

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Target shows the full price for me...


Decker

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Can someone please explain to me why anyone would want to buy both games?  I don’t play these games but am always curious why they have two packs of essentially the same game.  Is it just to get every possible Pokémon?  And do you have to play through the same story twice?


Thebacklash

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Mainly just exclusive Pokemon/trainers.

 

According to Austin John, 68 Pokemon are version exclusive to one or the other. Granted you can get 1 version and trade for the others, or as he explains here you *can* get some via raid battles with people that own the other copy. (I don't know the details on that since my Sword copy isn't here yet.)

 

And spoiler alert in the video, he shows some new Pokemon in the video that have not been talked about before.


Nax5

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

So Amazon is annoying. I pre-ordered this back in June for $120. It shipped this week. Now it's $99. I know they used to have the 30-day price guarantee. But I guess that's gone.

 

I contacted support to try and get the difference refunded. They couldn't do it. So instead gave me a $10 credit. At this point, I guess I can just buy it again for $90. And return the old one. Woulda been a lot easier to just refund me the $20. But whatever I guess.


Thebacklash

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

They wouldn't change the price? it was $99.88 for half the day yesterday which triggered the price guarantee for others. 

Keep the one you will get today, order and return the 2nd one with the old order. 

 

Oh crap.. you should get the $10 pre-order bonus... if you return the $120 copy they may not give you that credit. You may need to talk to someone about that again. 


elitewillie

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

Seriously same shit here. I'm just gonna deny delivery and order for cheaper.
