Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal - at The Seams Edition (PS4) - $14.97@Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Posted Today, 04:26 AM
Posted Today, 04:27 AM
Sorry it's 14.97. changed the title
Posted Today, 04:31 AM
Great price if it's actually this edition upon arrival.
Hope not a listing error. >.<
Will update when it gets here.
Posted Today, 04:35 AM
It's not a listing error. It's a pricematch of GS's online DotD.
Posted Today, 04:36 AM
Ah.
Been out all day, so sort've been out of the loop on deals today.
Definitely better to get it from Amazon though, since the risk of a gut is pretty damn high if you get it from GS, lol.
Thanks for the heads up.
Posted Today, 04:38 AM
Pick your poison. Bubble mailer highly likely from amz.
Posted Today, 04:42 AM
It's okay, I ordered 2.
Won't fit in a damn mailer.
3d checkmate!
Posted Today, 04:45 AM
I tried this once with a similarly sized ps4 CE.. they crammed both of them in 1 bubble mailer.
Posted Today, 04:54 AM
Damn, I should've bought 3!
Posted Today, 05:04 AM
how is the game? I never played these series. it it fun? or just a fan service game?
Posted Today, 05:05 AM
No creepy, gropy mini-game. NO SALE!
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
looks like it's dead
Posted Today, 05:24 AM
still in stock for GS online orders
https://www.gamestop...n/10164210.html
Posted Today, 05:28 AM
The story in this game in particular is a remake of the 3DS original that spawned an anime and enhanced version that got translated and brought west. Gameplay in this version is more like a mosou, but there's lots of combos and jumping around.
The Vita version came out when the anime hit and outsold the 3DS Senran Kagura 2 which came out the following year leading to the newer gameplay style.
"At the Seams" is an outer box box containing the "Tailor Made" edition and some rubber character figures.
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
Pretty awesome deal for $14.97. I think the original price was around $70 or so.
Posted Today, 06:01 AM
You're a sellout!