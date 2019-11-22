Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal - at The Seams Edition (PS4) - $14.97@Amazon

By bruceg, Today, 04:26 AM

#1 bruceg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1524 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

bruceg

Posted Today, 04:26 AM

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 


#2 bruceg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1524 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

bruceg

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

Sorry it's 14.97.  changed the title


#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21010 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

Great price if it's actually this edition upon arrival.

 

Hope not a listing error. >.<

 

Will update when it gets here. :D


#4 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1976 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

It's not a listing error.  It's a pricematch of GS's online DotD.


#5 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21010 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

It's not a listing error.  It's a pricematch of GS's online DotD.

Ah.

 

Been out all day, so sort've been out of the loop on deals today.

 

Definitely better to get it from Amazon though, since the risk of a gut is pretty damn high if you get it from GS, lol.

 

Thanks for the heads up.


#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1976 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:38 AM

Pick your poison.  Bubble mailer highly likely from amz.


#7 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21010 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Pick your poison.  Bubble mailer highly likely from amz.

It's okay, I ordered 2.

 

Won't fit in a damn mailer.

 

3d checkmate!


#8 Pav   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Pav

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

It's okay, I ordered 2.

 

Won't fit in a damn mailer.

 

3d checkmate!

I tried this once with a similarly sized ps4 CE.. they crammed both of them in 1 bubble mailer.


#9 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21010 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:54 AM

I tried this once with a similarly sized ps4 CE.. they crammed both of them in 1 bubble mailer.

Damn, I should've bought 3!


#10 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1314 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

how is the game? I never played these series.  it it fun? or just a  fan service game?


#11 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14031 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

No creepy, gropy mini-game. NO SALE!


#12 bruceg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1524 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

bruceg

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

looks like it's dead


#13 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1976 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

still in stock for GS online orders
https://www.gamestop...n/10164210.html


#14 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   863 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

how is the game? I never played these series.  it it fun? or just a  fan service game?

The story in this game in particular is a remake of the 3DS original that spawned an anime and enhanced version that got translated and brought west. Gameplay in this version is more like a mosou, but there's lots of combos and jumping around.

 

The Vita version came out when the anime hit and outsold the 3DS Senran Kagura 2 which came out the following year leading to the newer gameplay style.

 

"At the Seams" is an outer box box containing the "Tailor Made" edition and some rubber character figures.


#15 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12829 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

Pretty awesome deal for $14.97.  I think the original price was around $70 or so.


#16 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21010 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 06:01 AM

Pretty awesome deal for $14.97.  I think the original price was around $70 or so.

You're a sellout!
giphy.gif


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy