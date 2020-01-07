Jump to content

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

* * * * - 3 votes

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection & Goat Simulator - FREE on PSN w/ PS+ Membership

By kobe92, Jan 07 2020 06:22 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 07 January 2020 - 06:22 PM

PlayStation Plus January 2020 free games are now live on PSN:

You can also purchase PlayStation Membership: 12-Month Membership (Digital) on sale from:


#2 Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 07 January 2020 - 06:30 PM

SNIFF SNIFF

 

OOOOOO THAT SMELL

 

:beer:


#3 guessed  

guessed

Posted 07 January 2020 - 06:51 PM

SNIFF SNIFF

OOOOOO THAT SMELL

:beer:


This is NOT an official Frisky thread (no offense kobe92).

Also, I bought NDC digitally nearly 3 years ago, so, you're welcome.

#4 Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:49 PM

This is NOT an official Frisky thread (no offense kobe92).

Also, I bought NDC digitally nearly 3 years ago, so, you're welcome.

Please don't live in the past.

It makes you look old bruh.


#5 pun123  

pun123

Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:52 PM

Also, bought NDC a while ago, stil havent played it.  Man PS+ really sucks now. Xbox killing it.


#6 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 07 January 2020 - 09:17 PM

Remember when the checkout cart displayed savings of over $100 in games? $30 for these two; just fucking wow Sony. . .


#7 SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted 07 January 2020 - 09:22 PM

Zero point for this thread when we have a 10,000 page Frisky one already.


#8 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 07 January 2020 - 10:27 PM

I better call my lawyer...cause I'm about to have a heart attack with such great deals from Sony Entertainment America. Truly a company that cares for it's customers. #AmazingAssAlways

#9 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 08 January 2020 - 12:01 AM

Also, bought NDC a while ago, stil havent played it.  Man PS+ really sucks now. Xbox killing it.

Price goes up, nothing beneficial is added. Rarely any PS+ member sales or discounts, mostly shitty "free" games. It's quite disappointing actually and with PS5 this year they may try to bump that cost even higher while doing nothing in return. 


#10 flooderdooden  

flooderdooden

Posted 08 January 2020 - 01:56 AM

Price goes up, nothing beneficial is added. Rarely any PS+ member sales or discounts, mostly shitty "free" games. It's quite disappointing actually and with PS5 this year they may try to bump that cost even higher while doing nothing in return.


I’m not sure Sony has the leverage to do that, given the value Microsoft has been providing with its Games Pass and other consumer friendly choices. Combine that with a new console reset, and if Sony isn’t careful, they could see lots of people jumping ship as far as which next gen console gets first priority for purchase. It would also be richly ironic if that happened, because Sony would only have themselves to blame for not offering more to keep players in their ecosystem. Having fewer games on offer and/or fewer deeper sales for PS+ members could come back to bite them in that way, especially as the PS+ membership service has been so lucrative to the company as a whole. When the company was struggling, it was the PlayStation division that helped keep them afloat. In that sense, Sony should be careful they don’t kill their goose that lays golden eggs, but I guess we’ll see what happens in the next year or so (whether we see PS3 launch Sony or PS4 launch Sony).

#11 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 08 January 2020 - 05:34 AM

I’m not sure Sony has the leverage to do that, given the value Microsoft has been providing with its Games Pass and other consumer friendly choices. Combine that with a new console reset, and if Sony isn’t careful, they could see lots of people jumping ship as far as which next gen console gets first priority for purchase. It would also be richly ironic if that happened, because Sony would only have themselves to blame for not offering more to keep players in their ecosystem. Having fewer games on offer and/or fewer deeper sales for PS+ members could come back to bite them in that way, especially as the PS+ membership service has been so lucrative to the company as a whole. When the company was struggling, it was the PlayStation division that helped keep them afloat. In that sense, Sony should be careful they don’t kill their goose that lays golden eggs, but I guess we’ll see what happens in the next year or so (whether we see PS3 launch Sony or PS4 launch Sony).

Executives are not consumer focused, they're focused on profits to please their shareholders. Complacency is a problem with companies who ride a plateau until they hit a wall and wonder what happened when the profits start to drop. We'll see if Sony has some surprises in store aside from just a console because they have done nothing to improve features or function for a paid service.


#12 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 January 2020 - 07:59 PM

I’m not sure Sony has the leverage to do that, given the value Microsoft has been providing with its Games Pass and other consumer friendly choices. Combine that with a new console reset, and if Sony isn’t careful, they could see lots of people jumping ship as far as which next gen console gets first priority for purchase. It would also be richly ironic if that happened, because Sony would only have themselves to blame for not offering more to keep players in their ecosystem. Having fewer games on offer and/or fewer deeper sales for PS+ members could come back to bite them in that way, especially as the PS+ membership service has been so lucrative to the company as a whole. When the company was struggling, it was the PlayStation division that helped keep them afloat. In that sense, Sony should be careful they don’t kill their goose that lays golden eggs, but I guess we’ll see what happens in the next year or so (whether we see PS3 launch Sony or PS4 launch Sony).

TBH, after being a diehard fan for years now, I think we've already converted and just don't know it yet. My X1X has been getting a majority of my playtime now that I'm diving into the free games on it. I still buy games for PS4 and did over BF, but now they're sitting there while I get through all the games on GPU. Outer Worlds is calling me soon. . .


