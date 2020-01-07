Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection & Goat Simulator - FREE on PSN w/ PS+ Membership

Posted 08 January 2020 - 01:56 AM

Price goes up, nothing beneficial is added. Rarely any PS+ member sales or discounts, mostly shitty "free" games. It's quite disappointing actually and with PS5 this year they may try to bump that cost even higher while doing nothing in return.



I’m not sure Sony has the leverage to do that, given the value Microsoft has been providing with its Games Pass and other consumer friendly choices. Combine that with a new console reset, and if Sony isn’t careful, they could see lots of people jumping ship as far as which next gen console gets first priority for purchase. It would also be richly ironic if that happened, because Sony would only have themselves to blame for not offering more to keep players in their ecosystem. Having fewer games on offer and/or fewer deeper sales for PS+ members could come back to bite them in that way, especially as the PS+ membership service has been so lucrative to the company as a whole. When the company was struggling, it was the PlayStation division that helped keep them afloat. In that sense, Sony should be careful they don’t kill their goose that lays golden eggs, but I guess we’ll see what happens in the next year or so (whether we see PS3 launch Sony or PS4 launch Sony).