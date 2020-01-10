Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Cuphead (eShop digital) is $9 at Target

By infectedpsyche, Jan 10 2020 01:08 PM

#1 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:08 PM

Cuphead (eShop digital) is $9 at Target. Seriously think this is a price error as it’s never been below $14, not even on Xbox Live.

https://www.target.c...ad/-/A-77362747

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:11 PM

$8 too much


#3 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAG in Training   6 Posts   Joined 0.1 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:34 PM

Between this and the $1 Yoshi's Crafted World glitch, I'm pretty happy

#4 i Heart INdie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

i Heart INdie

Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:34 PM

great find... WOW $1 crafted world??? I frequent these boards and I completely missed this.


#5 dave auto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   153 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

dave auto

Posted 10 January 2020 - 02:21 PM

Best price I’ve ever seen on any platform. Played it a little on PC at launch, found it REALLY tough, but in a way that’s fair, and makes you wanna give it “just one more try.” Looking forward to giving it another go on Switch. Thanks OP!

#6 rbf1138   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   62 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

rbf1138

Posted 10 January 2020 - 02:30 PM

Looks dead to me. I can sign up to be notified when it's available :(


#7 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1123 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:14 PM

great find... WOW $1 crafted world??? I frequent these boards and I completely missed this.


Yeah, what, now?

#8 NintendoCleveland   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

NintendoCleveland

Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:17 PM

It just worked for me, so maybe it's back?  I also went through the list of categories and added to cart rather than directly from the game's page.


#9 JamesS77   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

JamesS77

Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:22 PM

I was able to buy one through the Target App.


#10 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7379 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:31 PM

I was able to go through the process online, just opted out at the end, so it seems to be working at the moment.


#11 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2508 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:06 PM

I thought it was for X1 but it came up for $20. I'm wondering why it hasn't gone to gamepass yet.


#12 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1307 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:09 PM

Tried desktop and mobile, looks like it's back to $19.99.


#13 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:10 PM

Yep, back to $19.99. Damn it!


#14 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12996 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:46 PM

Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead.  Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...


#15 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14812 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:55 PM

Between this and the $1 Yoshi's Crafted World glitch, I'm pretty happy

Missed out on this but ebay was so flooded I was able to get one for $15. I would only play this 2p having had a chance to play it last night with the SO and it's fun with the real hook being the costumes you can collect. That said, if the game wasn't $15: no fucking way lol. More and more I feel like Nintendo 1st party games belong at Indie prices.


#16 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 10 January 2020 - 07:01 PM

Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead.  Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...


They’ve alluded to it once the DLC is out, fingers crossed.

#17 pSyCO_007  

pSyCO_007

Posted 10 January 2020 - 08:27 PM

Looks like it’s dead.. just tried to get get it back to 19.99


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#18 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1103 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:11 PM

Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead. Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...

God I hope so. Digital air is for the birds.

#19 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3780 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 12 January 2020 - 06:10 PM

Dead like the the horse that comes in last place at the racetrack
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy