Cuphead (eShop digital) is $9 at Target

Between this and the $1 Yoshi's Crafted World glitch, I'm pretty happy

Missed out on this but ebay was so flooded I was able to get one for $15. I would only play this 2p having had a chance to play it last night with the SO and it's fun with the real hook being the costumes you can collect. That said, if the game wasn't $15: no fucking way lol. More and more I feel like Nintendo 1st party games belong at Indie prices.