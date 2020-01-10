Cuphead (eShop digital) is $9 at Target
#1
Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:08 PM
https://www.target.c...ad/-/A-77362747
- jupiterjones and AnubisRW like this
#2
Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:11 PM
$8 too much
- inkcil likes this
#3 Daddy CAG in Training 6 Posts Joined 0.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:34 PM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 410 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 01:34 PM
great find... WOW $1 crafted world??? I frequent these boards and I completely missed this.
- LimitlessDragon likes this
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 153 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 02:21 PM
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 62 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 02:30 PM
Looks dead to me. I can sign up to be notified when it's available :(
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1123 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:14 PM
great find... WOW $1 crafted world??? I frequent these boards and I completely missed this.
Yeah, what, now?
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 168 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:17 PM
It just worked for me, so maybe it's back? I also went through the list of categories and added to cart rather than directly from the game's page.
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 41 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:22 PM
I was able to buy one through the Target App.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 7379 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 03:31 PM
I was able to go through the process online, just opted out at the end, so it seems to be working at the moment.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2508 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:06 PM
I thought it was for X1 but it came up for $20. I'm wondering why it hasn't gone to gamepass yet.
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1307 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:09 PM
Tried desktop and mobile, looks like it's back to $19.99.
- Adam Quest likes this
#13
Posted 10 January 2020 - 04:10 PM
Yep, back to $19.99. Damn it!
#14 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12996 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:46 PM
Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead. Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...
#15 Infamous CAGiversary! 14812 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:55 PM
Between this and the $1 Yoshi's Crafted World glitch, I'm pretty happy
Missed out on this but ebay was so flooded I was able to get one for $15. I would only play this 2p having had a chance to play it last night with the SO and it's fun with the real hook being the costumes you can collect. That said, if the game wasn't $15: no fucking way lol. More and more I feel like Nintendo 1st party games belong at Indie prices.
#16
Posted 10 January 2020 - 07:01 PM
Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead. Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...
They’ve alluded to it once the DLC is out, fingers crossed.
#17
Posted 10 January 2020 - 08:27 PM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#18 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 1103 Posts Joined 16.2 Years Ago
Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:11 PM
God I hope so. Digital air is for the birds.
Was finally going to pull the trigger on Cuphead but alas, its dead. Oh well, maybe this will get released physically in the future...
#19 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3780 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted 12 January 2020 - 06:10 PM