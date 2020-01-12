New Nintendo Switch Lite $139.99 at GameStop Store Closing

Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:29 PM

One of these is pretty close to me. What kind of sales are the closing stores running beyond 30% off new consoles?

I'm somewhat priced that with high demand/easily sellable items, they wouldn't just transfer it to corporate or another store.



40-60% off used games, though everything is seriously picked over and I was interested in some last generation games (Wii/WiiU) but there are "all sales final" all over the store so good luck with those games on discs!There might have been good deals on accessories at some earlier point but there wasn't anything left that interested me.Clothing and statues are on sale too but most of that stuff is available for less with sales at the stores not going out of business, because the closing stores seem to be doing discounts against the original pricing as far as I can tell.Agreed. Not transferring the switch lites to other nearby stores really seems like a mistake. They are "so new" that the GameStop website doesn't even have trade in prices listed for them!