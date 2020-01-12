New Nintendo Switch Lite $139.99 at GameStop Store Closing
http://gsclosing.blogspot.com/
STORES CURRENTLY HAVING CLOSING SALES (as of January 2020) (53)
5807 - Azusa, CA - Citrus Crossing, 828 E. Alosta Ave.
7577 - Chula Vista, CA - Terra Nova Plaza, 374 East H St.
5374 - Indio, CA - Monroe Street Center, 81952 US Hwy. 111
5930 - Sacramento, CA - Strawberry Creek, 8241 Bruceville Rd.
5963 - San Carlos, CA - San Carlos Marketplace, 1135 Industrial Blvd.
5264 - San Ramon, CA - Diablo Plaza, 2475 San Ramon Valley Rd.
5279 - Santa Monica, CA - 1910 Lincoln Blvd. @ Pico
3352 - Tarzana, CA - Ross Center, 19203 Ventura Blvd.
6089 - Derby, CT - Derby Plaza, 630 New Haven Ave.
4990 - Coral Springs, FL - Maplewood Plaza, 1158 N. University Dr.
3588 - Davie, FL - Lakeside Town Shops, 5810 S. University Dr.
5151 - Hialeah, FL - Country Club Plaza, 18486 NW 67th Ave.
1794 - Miami, FL - Briar Bay, 13125 SW 89th Pl.
5097 - Parkland, FL - Shoppes of Parkland, 7031 N. State Rd. 7
5611 - Pinellas Park, FL - 7259 Park Blvd.
5857 - Plantation/ Sunrise, FL - Gateway @ Sawgrass, 105 NW 136th Ave.
6676 - Atlanta, GA - The Prado, 5620 Roswell Rd.
857 - Marietta/ Sandy Springs, GA - Prado Town Center, 50 Barrett Pkwy.
4200 - Coralville, IA - Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Ave.
4171 - Bloomington, IL - Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St.
1570 - Chicago, IL - Jeffery Plaza, 7131 S. Jeffery Ave.
2833 - Palatine, IL - Northwest S.C., 579 E. Dundee Rd.
9116 - Braintree, MA - South Shore Plaza, 230 Granite St. (ThinkGeek)
682 - Brockton, MA - Westgate Mall, 200 Westgate Dr.
3315 - Woburn, MA - Metro North Retail Center, 103 Commerce Way
6084 - Baltimore, MD - Bowleys Quarters, 105 Carroll Island Rd.
6444 - Brandywine, MD - Brandywine Crossing, 15912 Crain Hwy.
5310 - Catonsville, MD - 40 West S.C., 818 N. Rolling Rd.
1365 - South Portland, ME - Maine Mall, 378 Maine Mall Rd.
2646 - Kansas City, MO - Zona Rosa S.C. 7106 NW 86th Terrace
4321 - Cary, NC - Cary Town Center, 1105 Walnut St.
2361 - East Rutherford, NJ - Route 17 S.C., 91 Rt. 17 S
4658 - Freehold, NJ - Raintree Towne Center, 9 Village Center Dr.
1016 - Hoboken, NJ - 408 Washington St.
2492 - Manalapan, NJ - Manalapan Epicenter, 55 Rt. 9 S
168 - Phillipsburg, NJ - Phillipsburg Mall, 1200 U.S. Hwy. 22
3031 - West New York, NJ - 6001 Bergenline Ave.
3759 - Brooklyn, NY - 1244 Fulton St. @ Nostrand Ave.
1015 - Forest Hills, NY - 107-71 71st Ave. @ Continental Ave.
6425 - Manhattan, NY - 682 6th Ave. @ 21st St.
2241 - New Paltz, NY - 13 New Paltz Plaza
2348 - Rochester/ Penfield, NY - Panorama Plaza, 1601 Penfield Rd.
2845 - Newcastle, OK - New Castle Plaza, 661 NW 32nd St.
4203 - Cranberry, PA - Cranberry Mall, 6945 Rt. 322
5245 - Quakertown, PA - Quakertown Center, 895 S. West End Blvd.
4356 - Stroudsburg, PA - Stroud Mall, 344 Stroud Mall Rd. & Rt. 611
903 - North Charleston, SC - Northwoods Marketplace, 7620 Rivers Ave.
6682 - Watertown, SD - 2700 9th Ave. SE
3800 - Covington, TN - Covington S.C., 1603 Hwy. 51 S
5759 - Soddy Daisy, TN - Soddy Daisy Crossing, 9332 Dayton Pike
1561 - Flower Mound, TX - Cross Timbers Court, 3634 Long Prairie Rd.
6700 - Grand Prairie, TX - Camp Wisdom S.C., 3040 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.
2489 - Herndon, VA - Franklin Farms, 13440 Franklin Farms Rd.
STORES THAT ARE ALREADY CLOSED (may still be listed on store locator) (7)
9134 - Bloomington, IN - College Mall, 2872 E. 3rd St. (ThinkGeek)
9133 - Lafayette, IN - Tippecanoe Mall, 2415 Sagamore Pkwy. (ThinkGeek)
9117 - Peabody, MA - Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St. (ThinkGeek; will be reopening in January as a Gamestop)
9118 - Salem, NH - Mall @ Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Blvd. (ThinkGeek)
6049 - Sewell, NJ - Washington Center, 415 Egg Harbor Rd.
9121 - Lake Grove, NY - Smith Haven Mall #128 (ThinkGeek)
1324 - Manhattan, NY - 128 E. 86th St. @ Lexington
But none of the consoles/handhelds were on sale.
Perhaps is extremely YMMV in the USA.
thx for the tip, makes no sense why gs would dump a high dollar item that is so small and easily transferable to another store(cost wise), but if they are doing massive markdowns on consoles this whole thing might get interesting.
The switch games that were left were just a few things I'd never heard of. The clerk told me those sold off weeks ago at much smaller discounts.
GameStop is closing a bunch of stores, and when I went into one today I saw they were clearing out new Nintendo Switch Lite consoles for $139.99. That’s a really good deal at $60 off. This is my first post, so forgive me if I’m not posting this right or in the right spot. They had a few in stock and I snagged a yellow one. I checked to make sure it was new, and it was unopened and had a sticker saying new on the side. With tax it was about $151. This is YMMV, since it depends on what’s left in stock when the store is going out of business. Good luck if you try to find one!
I wonder if Gamestop will close all the Thinkgeek stores. I see that two in Indiana closed already. We still have one in Greenwood and one in Castleton (both Indianapolis suburbs). I was sad when they closed the Thinkgeek website. If anything, with games going more digital, you'd think Thinkgeek type stores would be the way they would want to go to stay in business with video games as a side business.
Dang I would jump on this. But no stores in Michigan are closing. Well maybe next month
The harper woods store over at Eastland mall isn't on the list above but is closing.
I'm somewhat priced that with high demand/easily sellable items, they wouldn't just transfer it to corporate or another store.
40-60% off used games, though everything is seriously picked over and I was interested in some last generation games (Wii/WiiU) but there are "all sales final" all over the store so good luck with those games on discs!
One of these is pretty close to me. What kind of sales are the closing stores running beyond 30% off new consoles?
There might have been good deals on accessories at some earlier point but there wasn't anything left that interested me.
Clothing and statues are on sale too but most of that stuff is available for less with sales at the stores not going out of business, because the closing stores seem to be doing discounts against the original pricing as far as I can tell.
Agreed. Not transferring the switch lites to other nearby stores really seems like a mistake. They are "so new" that the GameStop website doesn't even have trade in prices listed for them!
I'm somewhat priced that with high demand/easily sellable items, they wouldn't just transfer it to corporate or another store.
Agreed. Not transferring the switch lites to other nearby stores really seems like a mistake. They are "so new" that the GameStop website doesn't even have trade in prices listed for them!
It’s because they know the whole company is going out of business, they are just keeping it under wraps until it’s announced so the execs can cash out their stock before the drop to zero.
All preowned games are 70% off as well, but it was slim pickings at the store I went to.
Also, apparently price drops have been happening on Thursday. Apparently it started at 20% off preowned and just keeps dropping every week.
Nvmd just called at a closing store and they said yes I could use trade credit will post later what I find and get
be sure to update us, because I am pretty sure trade credit is a no go at closing stores. same with any pur benefits (10%, 20% off preowned)
be sure to update us, because I am pretty sure trade credit is a no go at closing stores. same with any pur benefits (10%, 20% off preowned)
Trade credit works. Paid $280 using 3 different cards.
Gamestops untill this year would just close without a closing sale and store managers from nearby stores would come in and transfer out everything to other stores via UPS. They did change that with the recent closings, and only 82 stores in the US are closing now. 200 will total before the end of the calendar year. This is no different than normal. They always close stores this time of year, when leases run out they dont want to renew. Gamestop made a giant mistake not closing some locations when they bought every other company that sold games years back. There are tons of unnecessary and unneeded locations still. Only reason why people are paying attention now is due to the thought they will be gone soon.
It’s because they know the whole company is going out of business, they are just keeping it under wraps until it’s announced so the execs can cash out their stock before the drop to zero.
Thats not accurate.
wish i wasn't at work today so I could go check one out...tried calling to see when they closed but i'm getting the "this store is experiencing technical difficulties" message when I call (google says 8 but I don't want to drive out there if they're closed since it's out of my way)...
wish i wasn't at work today so I could go check one out...tried calling to see when they closed but i'm getting the "this store is experiencing technical difficulties" message when I call (google says 8 but I don't want to drive out there if they're closed since it's out of my way)...
One of the stores I ended up not going to offered holding it for a few days for me. I know it’s YMMV but if you get a hold of someone you could ask.
