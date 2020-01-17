Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment - Walmart $24.96 IN STOCK! (YMMV)

I bought one today for $24.96
They had about 5 of them
Walmart - 10727 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79935, United States
It wont let me post the pic
Jump to content
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:05 PM
I bought one today for $24.96
They had about 5 of them
Walmart - 10727 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79935, United States
It wont let me post the pic
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:08 PM
Anyone got the brickseek info? Also is this MSRP?
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:10 PM
Anyone got the brickseek info? Also is this MSRP?
MSRP is $30.
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:11 PM
Anyone know how can i post the pic?
I think MSRP is $29.99
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:13 PM
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:19 PM
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:20 PM
Why is this a big deal???
It's available a week early and $5 below MSRP.
Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:34 PM
Unless the button orders pizza, I have no use.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 12:33 AM
Why is this a big deal???
It makes people feel like they're pro gamers!
Posted 18 January 2020 - 01:04 AM
It makes people feel like they're pro gamers!
Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:15 AM
Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:18 AM
Yes, 17% off a brand new item that isn’t even supposed to be out yet is considered a discount, almost whopping especially if you’re looking forward to this.
What a whopping discount!!!
Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:18 AM
Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:44 AM
Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:41 AM
May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:44 AM
Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:56 AM
you can map it to replace other buttons. I would guess the most common use would be to replace L1, R1 or L2, R2.
May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:57 AM
May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.
You know how the Xbox Elite has the paddles? and the Scuff as well?
This adds 2 buttons you can program like the above. but using the DS4 instead of an aftermarket option.
More info
https://www.playstat...ton-attachment/
And honestly, I may just buy one from Walmart now. I took my paddles off my elite, but every once in a while I'll put 2 of them back on for a little extra control. It does come in handy.
Walmart SKU: 222869792
Brickseek https://brickseek.co.../?sku=222869792
Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:42 AM
you can map it to replace other buttons. I would guess the most common use would be to replace L1, R1 or L2, R2.
It's to replace the face buttons. Which tends to be the jump, crouch, or reload buttons.
With this you don't have to take your hand off the analog sticks to press the face button to perform any of those actions while moving.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:51 AM
Just checked a Walmart here in Phx, AZ and they had quite a few in stock. Bought one for me and one for my brother. Thanks OP for the heads up
Which one? Though I imagine more in phoenix will too
Posted 18 January 2020 - 05:04 AM
I bought one today for $24.96
They had about 5 of them
Walmart - 10727 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79935, United States
It wont let me post the pic
Woah, good looking out, fellow El Pasoan!
Posted 18 January 2020 - 10:46 AM
Which one? Though I imagine more in phoenix will too
Posted 18 January 2020 - 01:58 PM
This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.
I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...
Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:39 PM
I went to the Walmart at 36th St & Thomas. When I got there they had about 6 or 7.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:27 PM
This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.
I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...
Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:38 PM
This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.
I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...
Posted 18 January 2020 - 05:38 PM
Posted 18 January 2020 - 06:09 PM
I can't wait to never push in another Dual Shock stick. It'll make my casual gaming sessions a whole lot more comfortable.
yeah. gonna open a new controller and add this; no more wonky sticks from too much clicking
Posted 18 January 2020 - 07:00 PM
This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.
I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...
Sounds like you're well on your way to getting an exclusive Mixer streaming deal. Thanks for gracing us plebs with your presence.
Posted 18 January 2020 - 07:15 PM
I was able to get one. Did not come up on price checker in store but was able to buy no issues. Good luck everyone getting one, $5 cheaper then best buy as well.