* * * - - 2 votes

Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment - Walmart $24.96 IN STOCK! (YMMV)

By manflora, Jan 17 2020 11:05 PM

#1 manflora   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

manflora

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:05 PM

I bought one today for $24.96
They had about 5 of them

Walmart - 10727 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79935, United States

 

It wont let me post the pic


#2 noj776  

noj776

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:08 PM

Anyone got the brickseek info? Also is this MSRP? 


#3 bojay1997   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6377 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

bojay1997

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:10 PM

Anyone got the brickseek info? Also is this MSRP? 

MSRP is $30.


#4 manflora   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

manflora

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:11 PM

Anyone know how can i post the pic?
I think MSRP is $29.99


#5 manflora   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

manflora

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:13 PM

IMG_6346.jpg

#6 mojoaoe  

mojoaoe

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:19 PM

Why is this a big deal???

#7 bojay1997   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6377 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

bojay1997

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:20 PM

Why is this a big deal???

It's available a week early and $5 below MSRP.


#8 CheapAssPizza  

CheapAssPizza

Posted 17 January 2020 - 11:34 PM

Unless the button orders pizza, I have no use.


#9 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1240 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted 18 January 2020 - 12:33 AM

Why is this a big deal???

It makes people feel like they're pro gamers!


#10 hpv   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   660 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

hpv

Posted 18 January 2020 - 01:04 AM

It makes people feel like they're pro gamers!


I can't wait to never push in another Dual Shock stick. It'll make my casual gaming sessions a whole lot more comfortable.

#11 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:15 AM

What a whopping discount!!!

#12 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:18 AM

What a whopping discount!!!

Yes, 17% off a brand new item that isn’t even supposed to be out yet is considered a discount, almost whopping especially if you’re looking forward to this.

#13 PsychoNinja1994  

PsychoNinja1994

Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:18 AM

Damn people act like $5 ain't shit but it could feed my poor ass for a week.

#14 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:44 AM

Just checked a Walmart here in Phx, AZ and they had quite a few in stock. Bought one for me and one for my brother. Thanks OP for the heads up

#15 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9605 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:41 AM

May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.


#16 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:44 AM

Bestbuy has the release date for this as feb 4 2020

#17 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4393 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:56 AM

May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.

you can map it to replace other buttons. I would guess the most common use would be to replace L1, R1 or L2, R2.

#18 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2915 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:57 AM

May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.

 

You know how the Xbox Elite has the paddles? and the Scuff as well?

This adds 2 buttons you can program like the above. but using the DS4 instead of an aftermarket option.

 

More info

https://www.playstat...ton-attachment/

 

And honestly, I may just buy one from Walmart now. I took my paddles off my elite, but every once in a while I'll put 2 of them back on for a little extra control. It does come in handy.

 

 

Walmart SKU:  222869792

Brickseek https://brickseek.co.../?sku=222869792


#19 987654321.   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   292 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

987654321.

Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:42 AM

you can map it to replace other buttons. I would guess the most common use would be to replace L1, R1 or L2, R2.

It's to replace the face buttons. Which tends to be the jump, crouch, or reload buttons.

 

With this you don't have to take your hand off the analog sticks to press the face button to perform any of those actions while moving.


#20 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2147 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:51 AM

Just checked a Walmart here in Phx, AZ and they had quite a few in stock. Bought one for me and one for my brother. Thanks OP for the heads up

 

Which one?  Though I imagine more in phoenix will too


#21 Camm  

Camm

Posted 18 January 2020 - 05:04 AM

I bought one today for $24.96
They had about 5 of them

Walmart - 10727 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79935, United States

 

It wont let me post the pic

Woah, good looking out, fellow El Pasoan!


#22 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 18 January 2020 - 10:46 AM

Which one? Though I imagine more in phoenix will too


I went to the Walmart at 36th St & Thomas. When I got there they had about 6 or 7.

#23 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   14622 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 18 January 2020 - 01:58 PM

This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.

 

I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...


#24 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2147 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 18 January 2020 - 02:39 PM

I went to the Walmart at 36th St & Thomas. When I got there they had about 6 or 7.


Oh cool thanks, I might try and take a look

#25 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1123 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:27 PM

This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.

I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...


K

#26 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2915 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 18 January 2020 - 04:38 PM

This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.

 

I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...

 

Hold X, press Triangle without releasing X. (Or contorting hand) Keeping use of the R1/L1 buttons
Use the Left control stick and press the left/right/up/down crosshair without releasing the control stick, and use L1/L2.

 

Use the Right control stick and press any button on the right side without releasing the control stick, and use the R1/R2 button as well. 
 
 
There's a reason the Scuf controllers and the Xbox Elite controller exist.

#27 MrBeatdown   DumbAssGamer CAGiversary!   1346 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

MrBeatdown

Posted 18 January 2020 - 05:38 PM

No luck in West Leb, NH. Shows in stock, but must be out back.

#28 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   447 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted 18 January 2020 - 06:09 PM

I can't wait to never push in another Dual Shock stick. It'll make my casual gaming sessions a whole lot more comfortable.

yeah.  gonna open a new controller and add this; no more wonky sticks from too much clicking


#29 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   487 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted 18 January 2020 - 07:00 PM

This only has two buttons, and there are four buttons y'all "pro gamers" press with your index finger in the claw position. So you'll still have two to hit with your thumb. People really have issues pressing any of the L/R buttons? All six are the most ergonomic buttons on the controller.

 

I mean, I play competitive games on PC where we've always had enough easily accessible buttons...

Sounds like you're well on your way to getting an exclusive Mixer streaming deal.  Thanks for gracing us plebs with your presence.


#30 vanlandw   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1795 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

vanlandw

Posted 18 January 2020 - 07:15 PM

I was able to get one. Did not come up on price checker in store but was able to buy no issues. Good luck everyone getting one, $5 cheaper then best buy as well. 


