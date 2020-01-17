Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment - Walmart $24.96 IN STOCK! (YMMV)

Posted 18 January 2020 - 03:57 AM

May I ask what this button actually does? Just curious cause I remember first seeing it and thinking wow that makes the Dual Shock bulky.

You know how the Xbox Elite has the paddles? and the Scuff as well?

This adds 2 buttons you can program like the above. but using the DS4 instead of an aftermarket option.

More info

https://www.playstat...ton-attachment/

And honestly, I may just buy one from Walmart now. I took my paddles off my elite, but every once in a while I'll put 2 of them back on for a little extra control. It does come in handy.

Walmart SKU: 222869792

Brickseek https://brickseek.co.../?sku=222869792