For those of you who don't follow CAG on Twitter...

Buy 2, Get 1 Free also includes movies and books. Mix and match as you please. Most games have jumped back up to $59.99 so don't get too excited.

However, notable eligible pre-orders that apply include Resident Evil 3 (4/3/20), Fast & Furious: Crossroads (May), and My Hero One's Justice 2 (3/13/20).

Spend over $100 and choose in-store pickup at checkout to save an additional $10.

Sale ends Saturday.

https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002