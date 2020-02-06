https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20
Resident Evil 3 Pre-Order $49.94 at Walmart or Amazon (PS4/Xbox One)
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM
I'm kinda bummed I'm getting a $50 Amazon gift card for signing up for internet locally but not until March. Could I pre-order now then change the payment method to Amazon gift card when I get it?
Posted Today, 02:29 AM
Hopefully Amazon matching Wal-Mart for new releases will be an ongoing thing since my GCU runs out in March.
Posted Today, 02:30 AM
Yeah you'd just apply the gift card balance to the order