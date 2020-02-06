Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

The gang talks Superbowl, Terminator: Dark Fate, GeForce Now, Zombie Army 4, Apex Legends Season 4, and 4 iPhone games.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Resident Evil 3 Pre-Order $49.94 at Walmart or Amazon (PS4/Xbox One)

By Silver Phoenix, Yesterday, 03:49 AM

#1 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM

https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20


#2 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2237 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

I'm kinda bummed I'm getting a $50 Amazon gift card for signing up for internet locally but not until March. Could I pre-order now then change the payment method to Amazon gift card when I get it? 


#3 Killbomb   The Misanthrope CAGiversary!   3657 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted Today, 02:29 AM

Hopefully Amazon matching Wal-Mart for new releases will be an ongoing thing since my GCU runs out in March. 


#4 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2806 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

I'm kinda bummed I'm getting a $50 Amazon gift card for signing up for internet locally but not until March. Could I pre-order now then change the payment method to Amazon gift card when I get it? 

Yeah you'd just apply the gift card balance to the order


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy