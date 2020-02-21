Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

The gang plays Mystery Box and discuss a Keighly-less E3, Wonderful 101 Kickstarter, Anthem reboot, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 PRO 299 @amazon

By boostlag, Today, 01:55 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   227 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

https://www.amazon.c...e1-0417fc5d6a9f


#2 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   4113 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

Only 200 more for a ps5 that’s BC- terrible time to buy right now IMO

#3 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1128 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

Only 200 more for a ps5 that’s BC- terrible time to buy right now IMO


1. You don't know the price of PS5
2. You don't know the BC capability yet
3. The PS5 price will drop in three years; now is a terrible time to wait 9 months to buy one.

Derp

#4 QDizzle  

QDizzle

Posted Today, 06:25 PM

Well damn might as well have headshot him with a 40cal 😕
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy