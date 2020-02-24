Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

The gang plays Mystery Box and discuss a Keighly-less E3, Wonderful 101 Kickstarter, Anthem reboot, and oh so much more!

GameStop Exclusive (?) - Tiger Handheld Games (Sonic, Xmen, Little Mermaid, Transformers) - $15 Each

By bubster93, Today, 12:48 AM

#1 bubster93   WOT! CAGiversary!   184 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

bubster93

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

These are 2020 re-prints of 1990's Tiger electronics lcd games. Hasbro is producing these. They will have differences from the 1990's versions to avoid confusion for collectors.

 

Pre-orders are up at GameStop:

https://www.gamestop...ger electronics

 

I can't wait to buy the Sonic 3 one! These were a lot of fun back in the day!


#2 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5528 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Whoa, are you serious? I loved these things as a kid. Hopefully the battery or internals have improved. I'm gonna have to grab one or two. Thanks.

#3 bubster93   WOT! CAGiversary!   184 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

bubster93

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

Hope the next round of releases will have this, but the mold could be too expensive to remake:

 

https://www.youtube....h?v=4sM2IT1RitA


#4 whoknows   Time and Eternity for all of time and eternity CAGiversary!   40102 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

whoknows

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

The only way Sonic 3 will ever be rereleased

#5 thorbahn3   News Editor Super Moderators   4222 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

They are on big Bad Toy store, so no, not an exclusive.


#6 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2626 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 02:58 AM

Gross. Even as a child I knew these things were trash.


Gross. Even as a child I knew these things were trash.

#7 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5495 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

The only way Sonic 3 will ever be rereleased

I'd be fine if they replaced the music just to get Sonic 3 on Switch.

I had the original Tiger handheld back in the day.  They were overall, alright at the time.

I wouldn't call them bad, especially when if you were poor like me and couldn't afford a gaming PC/Mac in the 90s.


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23022 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Yeah, count me in the same camp... these were crap.

Yeah, count me in the same camp... these were crap. 


#9 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11383 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

Wow I actually had that X-Men and Transformers one. Might dip in for the nostalgia, wonder if they are still obnoxiously loud

#10 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14327 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

Nothing screams "my parent's won't buy me a Game Boy" more than these during recess.


#11 BigManJapan  

BigManJapan

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

In for the Transformers one. Never had X-Men but would always see it advertised in various Marvel comics back in the '90s.


#12 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   880 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 04:13 AM

Nothing screams "my parent's won't buy me a Game Boy" more than these during recess.

Lol I actually told my parents that after I got this i would not need a Gameboy. Come Christmas this was no longer being used and I had a Gameboy. Although I still have the Castlevania Simon's Quest one sitting right on my desk as I type this.


#13 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1786 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

I'd be fine if they replaced the music just to get Sonic 3 on Switch.

I had the original Tiger handheld back in the day.  They were overall, alright at the time.

I wouldn't call them bad, especially when if you were poor like me and couldn't afford a gaming PC/Mac in the 90s.

Yeah, look. They had their place. I don't even think Tiger's handheld games were as good as Nintendo's Game and Watch series, but when you don't have much money, any port in a storm is inviting. I spent a lot of time with the pinball back in the 1980s. I also thought some of the licenses were hilarious... did you know there was an MC Hammer game where you had to dance along with him? Oh yes, that happened. (Mute the video if you value your ears and/or sanity.)

 

The question is, is there room for these in 2020? Considering that you can get an Android phone for chump change and play much more advanced software, probably not. It's going to be a nostalgia thing for the gamers who grew up with these, but they'll be laughed off by post-millennials.


#14 nietzsche74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1686 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

nietzsche74

Posted Today, 04:41 AM

New Gamestop thread?


#15 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2289 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

So confused.

These were awful lol.

Are they just supposed to be for nostalgia

#16 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

They are not lamestop exclusive. Other places just haven't put their orders up for them. So you have no need to support shitstop 

 

https://www.bigbadto...iger electronic

 

 


