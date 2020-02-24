GameStop Exclusive (?) - Tiger Handheld Games (Sonic, Xmen, Little Mermaid, Transformers) - $15 Each

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

I'd be fine if they replaced the music just to get Sonic 3 on Switch.



I had the original Tiger handheld back in the day. They were overall, alright at the time.



I wouldn't call them bad, especially when if you were poor like me and couldn't afford a gaming PC/Mac in the 90s.

Yeah, look. They had their place. I don't even think Tiger's handheld games were as good as Nintendo's Game and Watch series, but when you don't have much money, any port in a storm is inviting. I spent a lot of time with the pinball back in the 1980s. I also thought some of the licenses were hilarious... did you know there was an MC Hammer game where you had to dance along with him? Oh yes, that happened. (Mute the video if you value your ears and/or sanity.)

The question is, is there room for these in 2020? Considering that you can get an Android phone for chump change and play much more advanced software, probably not. It's going to be a nostalgia thing for the gamers who grew up with these, but they'll be laughed off by post-millennials.