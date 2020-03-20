Buy one game get one free at Navy exchange (military)
Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM
Buy any Xbox one or PS4 game priced at 59.99 or 53.99 get the cheaper one free.
They have Doom eternal with a free coin available.
Tried adding two copies of eternal to cart. Didn't work. Put the newest star wars game and Doom for $59 total.
If you haven't bought from them before, text MYNEX to 57662 for $10 off a $50 or over purchase.
This site is for military/ex military only.
Which actually is a lot of people.
Also, noticed they had the animal crossing system available at my local coast guard exchange.
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
I thought the navy was too busy shooting torpedos at the Coronavirus to have time to play video games.
this is just so they can resell them at full price without getting in trouble for price gouging
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
Actually I noticed that a sailer on the "Coronado" located in "Coronado" has the Corona virus.
I thought the navy was too busy shooting torpedos at the Coronavirus to have time to play video games.
If I was him I'd relax, play a lot of video games with my time off and drink a Corona..
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Is there a reason why every time I click on any game (any item at all really), it never actually goes to a product page and there is literally no way to add anything to a cart?
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Picked up both MLB the show and Doom for $54. Too good to pass up. Thanks for posting!
Posted Today, 01:12 AM
Definitely a military based website. lol