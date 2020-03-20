Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #627: Work From Home

CAGcast #627: Work From Home

The gang talks home life, Doom Eternal, PS5 conference, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Buy one game get one free at Navy exchange (military)

By searobbins, Yesterday, 07:14 PM

#1 searobbins   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

searobbins

Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM

https://www.mynavyex...Display_Price|1

Buy any Xbox one or PS4 game priced at 59.99 or 53.99 get the cheaper one free.

They have Doom eternal with a free coin available.
Tried adding two copies of eternal to cart. Didn't work. Put the newest star wars game and Doom for $59 total.
If you haven't bought from them before, text MYNEX to 57662 for $10 off a $50 or over purchase.

This site is for military/ex military only.
Which actually is a lot of people.


Also, noticed they had the animal crossing system available at my local coast guard exchange.
Screenshot_20200320-150601.png

#2 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   813 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

I thought the navy was too busy shooting torpedos at the Coronavirus to have time to play video games.

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

I thought the navy was too busy shooting torpedos at the Coronavirus to have time to play video games.

this is just so they can resell them at full price without getting in trouble for price gouging


#4 searobbins   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

searobbins

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

I thought the navy was too busy shooting torpedos at the Coronavirus to have time to play video games.

Actually I noticed that a sailer on the "Coronado" located in "Coronado" has the Corona virus.
If I was him I'd relax, play a lot of video games with my time off and drink a Corona..

#5 n10zguy   Da Hawt Gay Geek CAGiversary!   163 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

n10zguy

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM

Is there a reason why every time I click on any game (any item at all really), it never actually goes to a product page and there is literally no way to add anything to a cart? 


#6 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Picked up both MLB the show and Doom for $54. Too good to pass up. Thanks for posting! 


#7 n10zguy   Da Hawt Gay Geek CAGiversary!   163 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

n10zguy

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Lord have mercy that was a stressful process. Managed to eventually add Jedi and Death Stranding (plus the $10 off coupon) and paid $50 for both but Jesus that whole site is crap in its execution. Trying to add a shipping address and credit card was unnecessarily complicated and it’s definitely not set up to work properly on mobile devices. Hell I still can’t get the product page for Nioh 2 to come up, so it looks like i’m just placing the one order.

Definitely a military based website. lol
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy