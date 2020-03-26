Jump to content

CAGcast #628: School Shit

CAGcast #628: School Shit

The gang talks staying at home, stuff to watch, stuff not to watch, and special guest Sabrina discusses Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- - - - -

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition; Amazon OOS; Walmart In Store $49.94; Best Buy $59.99 w/$10 GC

By Joe Fongul, Mar 26 2020 12:30 PM

Joe Fongul
Posted 26 March 2020 - 12:30 PM  

Joe Fongul

Posted 26 March 2020 - 12:30 PM

Another Walmart in-store price match. I will definitely take it as my GameStop in-store pre-order is in limbo.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W5KQVR

 

Walmart.com $49.94 (In Store Only) This might be good for a Best Buy price match come Tuesday!

 

https://www.walmart....20274/960230505

 

Best Buy has Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition for $59.99 with a $10 Gift Card 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6393362

 

If you want to take the time to price match, you can call Best Buy Customer Service at 888-237-8289 to price match Walmart's online price as listed in the link above (Best Buy's Online Price Matching is currently unavailable).  At least you are not risking running the risk of buying in store at Walmart (I wouldn't want a free virus with the in store purchase) & you might be able to get the game for $49.94 with the $10 GC on top... 


DiaperDandee
Posted 26 March 2020 - 03:52 PM  

DiaperDandee

Posted 26 March 2020 - 03:52 PM

Another Walmart in-store price match. I will definitely take it as my GameStop in-store pre-order is in limbo.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W5KQVR


Thanks for posting this, just ordered. Anyone have any idea if the standard free shipping comes even faster than the 7-10 days it says it’ll take?

Ketsui
Posted 27 March 2020 - 03:55 PM  

Ketsui

Posted 27 March 2020 - 03:55 PM

OOS

SackAttack
Posted 27 March 2020 - 04:57 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 27 March 2020 - 04:57 PM

I canceled my GS in-store order because pandemic and ordered off Amazon instead.

I don't hate a $10 price drop days before release, for sure.

#5 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:48 AM

I canceled my GS in-store order because pandemic and ordered off Amazon instead.

I don't hate a $10 price drop days before release, for sure.


Did u get the money back

SackAttack
Posted 28 March 2020 - 07:32 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 28 March 2020 - 07:32 PM

Did u get the money back

Amazon doesn't charge until the item ships. So they'll be charging me 49.97 or whatever instead of 59.99.


#7 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 28 March 2020 - 07:41 PM

reminder that target has a buy 2 get 1 free starting tomorrow, amazon usually matches a limited amount of games. the target ad shows resident evil 3, persona 5 royal, and doom eternal as being eligible.


#8 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:00 PM

Amazon doesn't charge until the item ships. So they'll be charging me 49.97 or whatever instead of 59.99.


I mean the GameStop money or credit

SackAttack
Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:13 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:13 PM

I mean the GameStop money or credit

Oh that yeah. I only had $5 down but they gave me my $5 back.


Ketsui
Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:44 PM  

Ketsui

Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:44 PM

reminder that target has a buy 2 get 1 free starting tomorrow, amazon usually matches a limited amount of games. the target ad shows resident evil 3, persona 5 royal, and doom eternal as being eligible.


False. There will be a select games that will be eligle

#11 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 28 March 2020 - 08:56 PM

False. There will be a select games that will be eligle

what is false? all 3 of the games i listed are pictured in the ad.

 

 

edit: i see what you are saying. the ad page could go either way, but if those 3 games arent included they are going to have some issues. i mean the games are on the top of the page and right below them in large bold print it says buy 2 get 1 free.


Joe Fongul
Posted 28 March 2020 - 09:45 PM  

Joe Fongul

Posted 28 March 2020 - 09:45 PM

Walmart has it online for $49.94 but is stating that it is available in store only

 

https://www.walmart....20274/960230505

 

This might be good for a Best Buy price match just in case :)


Indiana Jones
Posted 29 March 2020 - 08:13 AM  

Indiana Jones

Posted 29 March 2020 - 08:13 AM

what is false? all 3 of the games i listed are pictured in the ad.

 

 

edit: i see what you are saying. the ad page could go either way, but if those 3 games arent included they are going to have some issues. i mean the games are on the top of the page and right below them in large bold print it says buy 2 get 1 free.

Persona 5, Resident Evil 3 and Doom Eternal are included in the deal, but the website isn't taking anymore RE3 purchases for the moment.


Ketsui
Posted 29 March 2020 - 09:52 AM  

Ketsui

Posted 29 March 2020 - 09:52 AM

what is false? all 3 of the games i listed are pictured in the ad.


edit: i see what you are saying. the ad page could go either way, but if those 3 games arent included they are going to have some issues. i mean the games are on the top of the page and right below them in large bold print it says buy 2 get 1 free.


Sorry my mistake. Wasn't expecting new releases and preorders to actually work

Javil
Posted 29 March 2020 - 08:14 PM  

Javil

Posted 29 March 2020 - 08:14 PM

Very tempting price and I am literally shaking at wanting to buy this, but my game buying habits have gotten so out of control and I am so addicted that I still never opened the Persona 5 I bought for full price on day one years ago.

Do it! You can't have the first one and not the second. That goes against the Collector Code!


SackAttack
Posted 30 March 2020 - 09:54 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 30 March 2020 - 09:54 PM

Amazon emailed me to warn that my order might be delayed in shipping because pandemic.

It got delayed a whole 24 hours.

... that doesn't seem worth emailing me over?

gospelman
Posted 30 March 2020 - 09:54 PM  

gospelman

Posted 30 March 2020 - 09:54 PM

Mine shipped today but isn't scheduled to be delivered until Friday.  Feels bad.


SackAttack
Posted 30 March 2020 - 10:45 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 30 March 2020 - 10:45 PM

Wednesday here. Maybe I'm just closer to a warehouse?


Xellos2099
Posted 30 March 2020 - 10:52 PM  

Xellos2099

Posted 30 March 2020 - 10:52 PM

How long do you guys think the steelbook edition will remain available?  I miss the preorder wave on target and now it show only the regular edition.  


Xellos2099
Posted 31 March 2020 - 12:57 AM  

Xellos2099

Posted 31 March 2020 - 12:57 AM

Another Walmart in-store price match. I will definitely take it as my GameStop in-store pre-order is in limbo.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W5KQVR

 

Walmart.com $49.94 (In Store Only) This might be good for a Best Buy price match come Tuesday!

 

https://www.walmart....20274/960230505

The only problem... i think the entire best buy support network is down


#21 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 31 March 2020 - 09:37 AM

I’m guessing the upc for steelbook and regular version are not the same since it seems like the steelbooks are extremely limited?

gospelman
Posted 31 March 2020 - 05:21 PM  

gospelman

Posted 31 March 2020 - 05:21 PM

How long do you guys think the steelbook edition will remain available? 

It's really hard to say due to the current demand for gaming stuff in general right now.  For parts of the last week it was easier to order the CE than the launch edition.

 

the $49 launch edition is temporarily back in stock on amz at the time of this post.


SackAttack
Posted 31 March 2020 - 11:44 PM  

SackAttack

Posted 31 March 2020 - 11:44 PM

Got my steelbook today. Came with a free dynamic theme. Yay!

gospelman
Posted Yesterday, 12:02 AM  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 12:02 AM

Got my steelbook today. Came with a free dynamic theme. Yay!

I didn't know there was a theme in the steelbook edition.  Is it the same as the theme that's advertised to be in the Phantom Thieves edition?


SackAttack
Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM

I didn't know there was a theme in the steelbook edition. Is it the same as the theme that's advertised to be in the Phantom Thieves edition?


Dunno. Could be an Amazon exclusive instead.

But looking at the Amazon listing for the Phantom Thieves edition, that includes the steelbook. So...it COULD be the same theme, since the code was inside the steelbook.

topchief1
Posted Yesterday, 02:43 AM  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 02:43 AM

I was at walmart this evening.  The launch edition copies have a sticker advertising the dynamic theme on them.


Joe Fongul
Posted Today, 03:18 AM  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

OP Updated with Best Buy Information!


kidrocklive
Posted Today, 01:22 PM  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

I can confirm that the price matching option for BB works. However, I don't think the $10 gift card is still available. It briefly shows up on the page but then disappears. Probably was a pre order only thing. 


Blandco
Posted Today, 03:19 PM  

Blandco

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

I wasn't able to get anyone on the phone for BB when I ordered it on the 31st.

 

But I saw this today and figured I would try again.

 

I got through on the phone number and I got the $10 refunded.

 

Super pleased I got it for $49 and still got the $10 cert.


