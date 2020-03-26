Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition; Amazon OOS; Walmart In Store $49.94; Best Buy $59.99 w/$10 GC

Posted 26 March 2020 - 12:30 PM

Another Walmart in-store price match. I will definitely take it as my GameStop in-store pre-order is in limbo.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W5KQVR

Walmart.com $49.94 (In Store Only) This might be good for a Best Buy price match come Tuesday!

https://www.walmart....20274/960230505

Best Buy has Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition for $59.99 with a $10 Gift Card

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6393362

If you want to take the time to price match, you can call Best Buy Customer Service at 888-237-8289 to price match Walmart's online price as listed in the link above (Best Buy's Online Price Matching is currently unavailable). At least you are not risking running the risk of buying in store at Walmart (I wouldn't want a free virus with the in store purchase) & you might be able to get the game for $49.94 with the $10 GC on top...