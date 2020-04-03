Jump to content

Resident Evil 3 @ Target for $35 in-store pickup

By etcrane, Today, 05:26 AM

#1 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5135 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

As the title states, game is currently $49.99 and finally available for ordering. Add it to your cart plus 2 other $49.99 games, make sure the other 2 are shipped. Either keep them all for around $35 each, or cancel the other 2 games and end up with RE3 on day 1 for $35.

https://www.target.c...ne/-/A-79468974

https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-79468973

#2 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

How do you know they won't upcharge you for cancelling the other two games?


#3 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5135 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

How do you know they won't upcharge you for cancelling the other two games?

 

Not the way Target’s system works, it splits the discount among each title. This has been utilized for any B2G1 deal they’ve run in the last few years. What’s unique about this is that RE3 is still discounted to $49.99, plus the B2G1 discount. That may change shortly, so order fast.


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3303 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

I pre ordered 3 copies RE3 last b2g1 and cancelled two. It originally showed the prorated amount but upon shipping it changed me full price. Not sure why but that was my experience when they ran the last b2g1 and when it shipped yesterday

#5 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   134 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Thanks for the heads up. Since, LoU2 is delayed I need some sort of horror.

#6 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   905 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

That's strange. I got Kakarot when it was $49.99 with the b2g1 cancelled the other two and was only charged $34. Same thing with Persona on Sunday. Did you check your credit card? Sometimes the website doesn't update but eventually I was charged the correct amount.

#7 keyweez360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   213 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

keyweez360

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

Deal is a no go then if any are cancelled?

#8 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5135 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:45 AM

I pre ordered 3 copies RE3 last b2g1 and cancelled two. It originally showed the prorated amount but upon shipping it changed me full price. Not sure why but that was my experience when they ran the last b2g1 and when it shipped yesterday

 

Was that in the Target App that it reflected the change? The app has always updated faster than any emails, so might be worth double checking the order info directly.


#9 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3303 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

Was that in the Target App that it reflected the change? The app has always updated faster than any emails, so might be worth double checking the order info directly.

Yes in the app. And I just checked my card statement online and it shows two different charges, the original charge I was quoted then an additional charge taking it up to $49.99

Not sure if it's because the price of the game was reduced to $49.99 after I ordered and they price adjusted it which actually increased the price. I'm just going to return it.

#10 coolsteel   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5456 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

coolsteel

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

Do you cancel the other two right away or pick up the game first?


#11 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 06:19 AM

Idk how some of y’all are getting stuff for $35 last few times I did this with a $50 game I got it for 40 or 44 not 30 something

#12 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   905 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

You can cancel right away. I've done pickup and shipping and both times it worked.

 

RE3 is $35 because it is on sale for $49.99. Did you have two $59.99 games along with the $49.99 game when you did it?

The cheapest game will always be free so even if you cancelled the other two it would come out to $43 after dividing it up.

 

Speaking of Persona, did anybody receive theirs yet? When i pre-ordered it was the Steelbook edition, but now it just shows the regular edition. I still haven't received the game so just wondering what they actually sent.


#13 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:54 AM

I had 3x $50 games And cancelled two before. Supposed to be around 33 but was charged $40 or something. Most of the time what they charged me is accurate tho. I guess sometimes they charge taxes for more than one copy even when the game has already shipped or delivered.

Also try to order stuff for shipping as regular shoppers who don’t know cag might want to get on this deal in stores
