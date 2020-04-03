Resident Evil 3 @ Target for $35 in-store pickup
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
https://www.target.c...ne/-/A-79468974
https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-79468973
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
How do you know they won't upcharge you for cancelling the other two games?
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Not the way Target’s system works, it splits the discount among each title. This has been utilized for any B2G1 deal they’ve run in the last few years. What’s unique about this is that RE3 is still discounted to $49.99, plus the B2G1 discount. That may change shortly, so order fast.
Posted Today, 05:36 AM
Posted Today, 05:36 AM
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
Posted Today, 05:45 AM
Posted Today, 05:45 AM
I pre ordered 3 copies RE3 last b2g1 and cancelled two. It originally showed the prorated amount but upon shipping it changed me full price. Not sure why but that was my experience when they ran the last b2g1 and when it shipped yesterday
Was that in the Target App that it reflected the change? The app has always updated faster than any emails, so might be worth double checking the order info directly.
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
Yes in the app. And I just checked my card statement online and it shows two different charges, the original charge I was quoted then an additional charge taking it up to $49.99
Not sure if it's because the price of the game was reduced to $49.99 after I ordered and they price adjusted it which actually increased the price. I'm just going to return it.
Posted Today, 06:04 AM
Posted Today, 06:04 AM
Do you cancel the other two right away or pick up the game first?
#11
Posted Today, 06:19 AM
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
You can cancel right away. I've done pickup and shipping and both times it worked.
RE3 is $35 because it is on sale for $49.99. Did you have two $59.99 games along with the $49.99 game when you did it?
The cheapest game will always be free so even if you cancelled the other two it would come out to $43 after dividing it up.
Speaking of Persona, did anybody receive theirs yet? When i pre-ordered it was the Steelbook edition, but now it just shows the regular edition. I still haven't received the game so just wondering what they actually sent.
#13
Posted Today, 07:54 AM
Also try to order stuff for shipping as regular shoppers who don’t know cag might want to get on this deal in stores