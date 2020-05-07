https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
(DEAD) Remnant: From The Ashes - PS4, Xbone $18 Amazon.com
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:22 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:25 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:42 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:43 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:50 PM
Bought it for around $27ish and don't regret it at all. Super fun game, especially if you have a friend to play with.
What does it play like? I had my eye on this one but wasn't sure about it.
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:54 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:10 PM
Dark souls type game, has co op as well . You won't regret it if you like soulsborne games. Excellent price
Sweet, just ordered one. My prime ran out so I had to add some extra items for the free shipping. Reminds me, I still need to finish Sekiro and DS3 Fire Fades.
Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:12 PM
Posted 07 May 2020 - 10:09 PM
wasn't it $15 few weeks back?
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 AM
Played through Xbox Game Pass and glad I didn't spend money on it, even as a Souls fan. It just doesn't have Souls quality design.
Posted Yesterday, 05:44 AM
Yeah, I would've been disappointed if I hadn't received the game as a gift. It's not a bad game but the "Souls" aspect has been greatly exaggerated. Reminds me more of Borderlands.
edit: That last part wasn't originally meant to be a dig at the story, but I guess it kinda is.
Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM
If anyone wants to co-op, add me on PSN. SpraykwoN is my ID.
Posted Today, 03:33 AM
Just learned about this game via the expansion/DLC that came out and I definitely want it. Looks like it's OOS now, so I'll keep waiting.
