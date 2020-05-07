Jump to content

(DEAD) Remnant: From The Ashes - PS4, Xbone $18 Amazon.com

By Sugarbeats, May 07 2020 06:22 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:22 PM

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1


#2 iamchopsticks  

iamchopsticks

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:25 PM


#3 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:42 PM

Bought it for around $27ish and don't regret it at all. Super fun game, especially if you have a friend to play with.

#4 alx024  

alx024

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:43 PM

Thanks a bunch op, been looking for a good deal on this one

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

#5 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:50 PM

Bought it for around $27ish and don't regret it at all. Super fun game, especially if you have a friend to play with.

What does it play like? I had my eye on this one but wasn't sure about it.


#6 alx024  

alx024

Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:54 PM

Dark souls type game, has co op as well . You won't regret it if you like soulsborne games. Excellent price

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

#7 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:10 PM

Dark souls type game, has co op as well . You won't regret it if you like soulsborne games. Excellent price

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

Sweet, just ordered one. My prime ran out so I had to add some extra items for the free shipping. Reminds me, I still need to finish Sekiro and DS3 Fire Fades.


#8 alx024  

alx024

Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:12 PM

Sweet ! Still working on sekiro and nioh 2 . Sekiro is the one that's forcing me to get good no co op still great game lol

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

#9 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted 07 May 2020 - 10:09 PM

wasn't it $15 few weeks back?


#10 NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 04:46 AM

Played through Xbox Game Pass and glad I didn't spend money on it, even as a Souls fan. It just doesn't have Souls quality design.


#11 Lithium Flower  

Lithium Flower

Posted Yesterday, 05:44 AM

Yeah, I would've been disappointed if I hadn't received the game as a gift. It's not a bad game but the "Souls" aspect has been greatly exaggerated. Reminds me more of Borderlands.

edit: That last part wasn't originally meant to be a dig at the story, but I guess it kinda is.


#12 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM

This game is one of my all-time favorite games, so yeah I'd say it's a steal at this price. I'm not remotely a "Souls" fan. This game is best played with 1-2 others.

#13 SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

If anyone wants to co-op, add me on PSN.  SpraykwoN is my ID.


#14 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 03:33 AM

Just learned about this game via the expansion/DLC that came out and I definitely want it. Looks like it's OOS now, so I'll keep waiting.


