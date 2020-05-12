Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 3 votes

Borderlands 3 (PS4/X1) $12.99 - Best Buy DotD

By keyblader1985, Today, 05:04 AM

#1 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3552 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

https://www.bestbuy....rderlands-offer

#2 alx024  

alx024

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Was waiting for a good price on this but damn! Thanks op

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

#3 myjester2112   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   249 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

myjester2112

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

Really good deal. Too bad my library is so large already haha. Just starting Red Dead Redemption II with my Gamepass.


#4 Kurosaki-san   Steelbook Collector CAGiversary!   1376 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Kurosaki-san

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

+1 to the backlog


#5 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Wow. Already have it, but hell of a deal

#6 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

Far Cry 5 for $10 yesterday and now this one for $13, so far it's shaping up to be a good week in gaming deals. Thanks OP for the post.

#7 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2364 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

This is now pm'd at amazon. 

Mainly trying to sell dlc at this point I guess.


#8 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   476 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

Holy hell thats a good deal, rarely see deals like this for physical outside black Friday which this is better then BF actually. To bad I'll be passing on it considering Handsome Jack is still in backlog and probably wait for complete edition.

#9 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1572 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

Probably coming to gamepass in June. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy